Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida InvestigatedJavier ManjarresFlorida State
The Miami Dolphins Must Consider These Starting Quarterbacks, Big Changes for 2023Anthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Top Miami Pizza Places - Pizza Paradise: Miami EditionKiki AlbaMiami, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From HialeahTed RiversHialeah, FL
Operation Community ShieldAndy Monroe
Related
cbs12.com
Detectives arrest man for triple shooting on I-95, charged with murder of young woman
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say have found the man responsible for the murder of a young woman and the shooting of two others on I-95 in November. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said an arrest was made on Thursday night for the murder for 23-year-old Ana Estevez and the injury of two others.
cbs12.com
Innocent victim killed by stray shot in rolling gun battle
LANTANA Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County Sheriff’s officials say an innocent victim in a house was killed in "a rolling gun battle" between people in vehicles near Lantana Thursday night. The victim, Loveson Ambroise, 24, lived with his girlfriend and their one year old daughter in a...
cbs12.com
Man shot, killed after 2 vehicles exchanged gunfire near Lantana: Sheriff
LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was shot and killed after two cars exchanged gunfire in Lantana. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said reports of a shooting came in just before 6 p.m. on Thursday. Deputies responded to 1221 Mentone Road in Lantana. At the scene, deputies said...
cbs12.com
Arson investigation underway after 2-story house caught fire in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — An arson investigation is underway by the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office after a two-story home caught fire. Early Thursday morning, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to calls of a house fire on Bonanza Drive between Honeywell Road and Banquet Way in Western Lake Worth.
cbs12.com
Caught on Camera: Shoplifter realizes he's locked in store, shoves employee to the ground
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they are looking for a shoplifter who got aggressive with an employee after he realized he was locked in. The Broward County Sheriff's Office released video of a strong-arm robbery on Friday in hopes to find the person responsible. Detectives said at...
cbs12.com
Police find car involved in hit-and-run crash that badly injured man at vigil
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police have located the white Camaro involved in the hit-and-run crash that badly injured a man during a candlelight vigil on Monday night. The family of the man say he's hospitalized in critical condition. Bishop Bernard Wright, 70, was attending a candlelight vigil in...
cbs12.com
I-95 south lanes reopened following accident
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash on I-95 south closed part of Palmetto Park Road on Friday. The two-vehicle crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 30 by the Florida Department of Transportation. One driver was airlifted to Delray Medial on trauma alert, according to FHP. All...
cbs12.com
Deputies looking for man who robbed a Boost Mobile store in Royal Palm Beach
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for a man who robbed a Boost Mobile store in Royal Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 29 at 11:50 a.m., a Black man in his mid-20's entered the Boost Mobile on Royal Palm Beach Boulevard and robbed the employee.
cbs12.com
Thieves caught on camera stealing power tools from Home Depot
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are looking for several men who stole $2.800 worth of power tools from a Home Depot. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the theft occurred at the Home Depot on South State Road 7 in North Lauderdale on Dec. 6, at 3 p.m.
cbs12.com
Housekeeper arrested after he gave inappropriate massage to boy, per police
JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after inappropriately touching a minor in a boy's home. According to the arrest report from the Juno Beach Police Department, 49-year-old John Castrillon, known to the family as Fredy, began to massage the boys shoulders around 10:45 a.m. on Dec. 27.
cbs12.com
Photos: Boat fire at Peanut Island sends 1 man to St. Mary's Medical Center
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One man was sent to the hospital after a fire broke out on a boat off the coast of Peanut Island. On Friday afternoon, Riviera Beach Fire Rescue said the man was brought to St. Mary's Medical Center with minor burns. Photos from the...
cbs12.com
Crash cleared, lanes reopened on Turnpike's southbound lanes in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: The crash has been cleared, lanes have reopened. FHP said the delay was caused by a two-way crash, no injuries were reported. All lanes are blocked on the Florida Turnpike's southbound lanes after a crash in Delray Beach. According to the Florida Department...
cbs12.com
Man starts pilot program geared to fight homelessness in Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Right now everything from the food on our table to the roofs over our heads is becoming more and more expensive and for some, options have become so limited they find themselves losing their homes. Sean Shea the founder VIB, a data company...
cbs12.com
Northbound lanes on I-95 at Glades Road will close overnight for sign installation
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Boca Raton announced an overnight road closure on I-95 for overhead sign installation. City officials said the roads on I-95 northbound will close on January 4. Commuters have time to prepare. The lanes won't close all at once, instead they will...
cbs12.com
Professional boxer Gervonta Davis arrested on domestic violence charge
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland boxer Gervonta Davis has been arrested in Florida, online public records filed by the Broward County Sheriff's Office confirm. The 28-year-old from Baltimore was booked in Broward County's Parkland district in Florida on Tuesday afternoon on a domestic violence charge. The police report noted Davis...
cbs12.com
Multipurpose fields at Jupiter Community Park will close to update light fixtures
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The Town of Jupiter announced part of Jupiter Community Park will be closed to update its final phase of a project to replace sports light fixtures. The multipurpose fields will close on Tuesday, Jan. 3, to transition the lights to LED, which will minimize glare in the surrounding area.
cbs12.com
PBIA experiencing heavy delays due to holiday travel
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Those traveling back home for the holidays are likely dealing with delays, especially if they are taking to the skies. The FAA said departures to Palm Beach International Airport on Wednesday are delayed an average of 63 minutes due to airport volume. Early...
cbs12.com
Temperatures continue to warm into the weekend
Mostly clear skies tonight, with lows in the lower 70s coast, mid to upper 60s inland. Partly sunny and warmer on Friday. Isolated shower possible. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s coast to lower 80s inland. Small craft caution for boaters. Wind: E 10-20 knots. Seas 3-5 feet. Elevated rip...
cbs12.com
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to estimated $640 million
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to $640 million after no winning tickets were sold for Tuesday nights drawing. This marks 21 straight drawings without a winner and comes less than two months after the largest lottery prize ever, a Powerball jackpot of $2.04 billion won in California on Nov. 8.
Comments / 0