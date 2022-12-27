ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dania Beach, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cbs12.com

Innocent victim killed by stray shot in rolling gun battle

LANTANA Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County Sheriff’s officials say an innocent victim in a house was killed in "a rolling gun battle" between people in vehicles near Lantana Thursday night. The victim, Loveson Ambroise, 24, lived with his girlfriend and their one year old daughter in a...
LANTANA, FL
cbs12.com

I-95 south lanes reopened following accident

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash on I-95 south closed part of Palmetto Park Road on Friday. The two-vehicle crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 30 by the Florida Department of Transportation. One driver was airlifted to Delray Medial on trauma alert, according to FHP. All...
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Professional boxer Gervonta Davis arrested on domestic violence charge

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland boxer Gervonta Davis has been arrested in Florida, online public records filed by the Broward County Sheriff's Office confirm. The 28-year-old from Baltimore was booked in Broward County's Parkland district in Florida on Tuesday afternoon on a domestic violence charge. The police report noted Davis...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

PBIA experiencing heavy delays due to holiday travel

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Those traveling back home for the holidays are likely dealing with delays, especially if they are taking to the skies. The FAA said departures to Palm Beach International Airport on Wednesday are delayed an average of 63 minutes due to airport volume. Early...
PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Temperatures continue to warm into the weekend

Mostly clear skies tonight, with lows in the lower 70s coast, mid to upper 60s inland. Partly sunny and warmer on Friday. Isolated shower possible. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s coast to lower 80s inland. Small craft caution for boaters. Wind: E 10-20 knots. Seas 3-5 feet. Elevated rip...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to estimated $640 million

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to $640 million after no winning tickets were sold for Tuesday nights drawing. This marks 21 straight drawings without a winner and comes less than two months after the largest lottery prize ever, a Powerball jackpot of $2.04 billion won in California on Nov. 8.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

