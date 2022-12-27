BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say have found the man responsible for the murder of a young woman and the shooting of two others on I-95 in November. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said an arrest was made on Thursday night for the murder for 23-year-old Ana Estevez and the injury of two others.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO