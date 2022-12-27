Read full article on original website
4 more cold-stunned sea turtles found in Southeast Georgia taken to Georgia Sea Turtle Center
JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — Four more cold-stunned sea turtles were found in Southeast Georgia this week and are getting help from Georgia Sea Turtle Center. Action News Jax told you earlier this week about a “juvenile green sea turtle” was found Monday night by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources stranded at the 10th Street Beach Access on St. Simons Island, according to GSTC.
Georgia Today: Judge accused of misconduct, UGA helping farmers, good news about sea turtles
On the Friday Dec. 30 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia judge accused of misconduct faces state judicial discipline panel, UGA researchers are helping farmers, good news about sea turtle populations. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Dec. 30. I'm Peter Biello....
Georgia Fishing Report: December 30, 2022
As we say “good-bye” to 2022, we want to heartily thank all of you for fishing in Georgia. Your support of fishing, and purchases of fishing equipment and fishing licenses enable the Georgia Wildlife Resources Division to continue to do important research, protect natural resources, maintain and operate public fishing areas and so much more. We can’t wait to hear your fish tales for 2023!
Taxidermist Left Stunned by Iguanas Falling From Trees During Florida Cold Snap
The weather has been quite frightful this holiday season. From blizzards to ice storms, to arctic temps, icy roads, and even hurricane-like winds, every part of the country seems to have been affected. And, Florida residents are facing a very unique side effect of these winter weather conditions…as the area animals are adjusting to the unusual chilly conditions. Among the animals facing challenges are green iguanas.
Georgia witness says triangle object overhead was size of football field
A Georgia witness at Statesboro reported watching a triangle-shaped object the size of a football field slowly moving overhead at about 10:20 p.m. on October 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
New 2023 Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide
“The Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide is always a great place to start planning a fishing trip, whether you are brand new to fishing or an experienced angler,” said Scott Robinson, Chief of the WRD Fisheries Management Section. “We develop this publication with the help of fisheries biologists and staff to ensure it has the most current and accurate information on regulations and new opportunities, and we make sure that anglers can access it in multiple ways, including online, from our Outdoors GA app or in the printed copy.”
Georgia 2022 shrimp season to close Dec. 31
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia’s shrimp season will close by law Dec. 31 at 6 p.m., according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Biologists with DNR’s Coastal Resources Division, which manages the state’s marine fisheries, report a standard measure of shrimp abundance known as “catch per unit effort” was significantly lower this month compared to the 20-year average and a factor in the closure date.
Discover the Coldest Place in Georgia
Not to be confused with the country, Georgia is one of the southeasternmost states in the United States. Bordered on one side by the Atlantic Ocean, and by Alabama on the other, Georgia is hot, humid, and largely flat. Famous as the seat for many important events in the Civil Rights Movement, Georgia is chock full of history. But, what about its year-round climate? Does it ever snow in this southern state? And, just where can you find the coldest place in Georgia?
Message in a bottle finds owner 39 years after being thrown in Florida river
A Florida couple who found a message in a bottle written in the '80s finally found the person who wrote it, thanks to a North Carolina man that brought it all together. Sheila and Teben Pyles were doing their yearly neighborhood cleanup in South Jacksonville, Florida, last February when they came across an old bottle that read, “look inside.” On the inside, they found a note from a Ron Clark from Texas. So, they set out to find him.
Data shows Georgia was third worst for railroad crossing crashes
(The Center Square) — Data shows Georgia is among the worst states for grade crossing crashes. According to Operation Lifesaver, citing preliminary 2021 Federal Railroad Administration statistics, Georgia had 132 grade crossing collisions with eight deaths and 37 injuries. The Peach State ranked behind Texas and California for the number of collisions.
Fireworks laws in Georgia for New Year's Eve celebrations
ATLANTA — New Year's Eve is just around the corner, which means one thing; fireworks!. However, before stocking up for a weekend of festivities, be sure you're aware of the various laws surrounding where you can set off these combustible items and which you can legally purchase in the first place.
As record cold recedes, there's no real idea in Georgia of its human toll
In the hope of stemming deaths from exposure to extreme temperatures, cities across Georgia either set up or expanded warming shelters heading into the record setting holiday cold snap. But now as the weather heats up again, the human toll of the cold is still unclear. Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon...
Georgia Today: Court postponed for a Georgia prosecutor, cold snap death toll, and 2022's best album
LISTEN: On the Thursday Dec. 29 edition of Georgia Today: Court postponed for a meddling GA prosecutor, cold snap's death toll is unclear, and one of 2022's best albums. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, Dec. 29. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, new developments in the case against the former Georgia prosecutor who has been charged with meddling in the investigation of the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery. It is unclear how many people died in the recent extreme cold snap. A Georgia musician captures the essence of 2022 with their latest album. And we'll return to a memorable story from the GPB Newsroom, that of a group of women skateboarders leading political discussions of life after Roe v. Wade. These stories and more are coming up on Georgia Today.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Georgia
Georgia might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Georgia.
Wild Polar Bear Cub Rescued, Relocated to Alaska Zoo in Rare Situation
This polar bear cub was found alone near a populated area in Alaska, and officials decided they needed to intervene. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service sent the bear to the Alaska Zoo after the bear was deemed to be too comfortable around humans. The agency issued a press release indicating...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Tennessee
Kentucky Lake is the largest artificial lake in . In 1944, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) created it by constructing the Kentucky Dam near Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on the Tennessee River. The lake extends to Pickwick Dam near Pickwick, TN. These two Dams are about 184 miles apart, creating the vast...
2023 could start with severe weather outbreak in South
The new year could start off with severe thunderstorms tearing across the South.
Coast Guard suspends search for passengers after helicopter leaving oil platform crashed in Gulf near La. coast
PLAQUEMINES PARISH - Search and rescue crews have suspended a search effort for four people who were aboard a helicopter when it crashed near the Louisiana coast early Thursday afternoon. The U.S. Coast Guard got a call reporting the crash around 8:40 a.m. Thursday. While reportedly leaving an oil rig,...
Georgia Rep. Bourdeax says farewell, recalls time in office
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Rep. Carolyn Bordeaux, D-Ga., gave a farewell speech Thursday afternoon addressing her fellow Georgians. Bordeaux served as the representative for Georgia's 7th district, which included the cities of Cumming, Lawrenceville and Buford. Bordeaux recalled her time in office, citing her most important work as “simply upholding our democracy” when she voted to certify the presidential election.
Georgia Today: Burst pipes flooded buildings, new trafficking victim shelter, farmer mental health
On the Tuesday Dec. 27 edition of Georgia Today: An epidemic of burst pipes and flooded buildings, a new shelter for victims of human trafficking, and mental health help for farmers. ______. Secondary Content. About the authors. Author. Bottom Content. Tagged as:. Georgia Today: Recycling your tree, positive news for...
