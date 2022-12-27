Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Chick-Fil-A Fined Because the Owner Paid Employees in ChickenBryan DijkhuizenHendersonville, NC
Chick-fil-A in North Carolina Fined $6,685 for Paying Workers in Meal VouchersTy D.Hendersonville, NC
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Omni Grove Park Inn Gingerbread ExperienceLaura MarshallAsheville, NC
FOX Carolina
More than a dozen Upstate flights impacted by Southwest Cancellations
More than a dozen Upstate flights impacted by Southwest Cancellations
FOX Carolina
Asheville water director gives update on outage
Asheville water director gives update on outage

Troopers said an SUV ran off the roadway on U.S. 123 near Central. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead after a shooting on Friday night along Winston Drive.
Mountain Xpress
City of Asheville Water service update: 8:00 p.m., December 29
The City of Asheville staff was able to make continued progress today in its efforts to restore full water service to all customers. Water crews will remain in the field overnight as we continue necessary repairs and monitor the system as it recharges. Service restoration today. The majority of Mills...
FOX Carolina
Silver Alert canceled for missing Buncombe Co. woman
ARDEN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Silver Alert was canceled Friday evening for a missing woman from Buncombe County. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said Bernadette Hudson, 78, was located.
WLOS.com
Asheville water problems: What happened and the numbers involved
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials from the city of Asheville have called the outage that has left more than 38,000 customers without water an unprecedented event. Raw water coming into the settling basins at the Mills River intake froze, taking the facility offline on Dec. 24. The city's water...
FOX Carolina
Asheville officials give update as crews work to end water outages
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Asheville Water Department said all three water treatment facilities are back online and the department is continuing to restore service to the community. Update on Friday, Dec. 30. As of 5:30 p.m., city officials said more than 1,200 people have received drinking...
FOX Carolina
Driver dies after running off road in Pickens County
Driver dies after running off road in Pickens County
FOX Carolina
One killed in Anderson County shooting
One killed in Anderson County shooting
FOX Carolina
Asheville officials say ‘unprecedented event’ left thousands without water
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville officials said a water production facility in the southern part of the city was back online on Wednesday. For days, more than 38,000 customers have experienced disruptions caused by water line breaks and an outage at the facility. Asheville City Water said concerns with...
FOX Carolina
City of Asheville works to restore water to residents
City of Asheville works to restore water to residents
WYFF4.com
Firefighters work to control large building fire in Greenville
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Firefighters in Greenville County are working to control a large building fire. Crews were called to the scene Friday morning on South Batesville Road at the intersection of Gibbs Shoals Road at Dry Pocket Road. The building firefighters surrounded has a Dry Pocket Road address.
FOX Carolina
Missing woman last seen overnight in Rutherford Co., deputies say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman last seen on Dec. 28. Deputies said 41-year-old Tracey Leigh Thompson was last seen leaving a home on Kristin’s Place in the Bostic community just after midnight.
City of Asheville provides update on water outages
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Water resources crews have repaired and continue to work on water line breaks following water outages in Buncombe County. Officials said crews have been working around the clock since Saturday to identify and repair broken lines in the public infrastructure. The Asheville Airport said portable toilets are to be delivered Tuesday […]
Belmont man dies after car hits boulder, flips in Watauga County, troopers say
BOONE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man died in a Boone hospital Wednesday after his car struck a boulder and overturned down and embankment in Watauga County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Dec. 28 around 8:20 a.m. on NC 105 near Seven Devils Road. A […]
FOX Carolina
Two men charged with attempted murder in McDowell Co, deputies say
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said two men were charged after firing multiple shots at a home in October. Deputies said in the early morning hours of Oct. 10, two women reported someone fired multiple rounds into their home while they slept. Several high-powered rifle casings and projectiles were recovered from the scene.
Upstate business decimated by fire
Firefighters responded to the scene of a predawn blaze in an industrial area of Greer. The fire broke out and an explosion was reported early Friday morning at Upstate Tool and Metal works.
FOX Carolina
83-year-old man dies from accidental burns in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an elderly man died from accidental burns on Wednesday. Deputies said 83-year-old Richard Lindsey was working on the exterior of a home on Vernon Lewis Trail when a fire occurred. They do not believe foul play is involved.
FOX Carolina
Chipotle in Greer opens Friday
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new Chipotle Mexican Grill opens in Greer on Friday. The restaurant, located in the 1100 block of Wade Hampton Boulevard, will have a “Chipotlane” where customers can pick up digital orders without having to go inside. Greer’s Chipotle will be open every...
WLOS.com
Despite water outage, emergency services remain available
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Fire Department wants to assure residents, even if they do not have water, they are able to help in an emergency. "The Asheville Fire Department and all fire departments actually have contingency plans so if a fire occurs, we definitely will have water available," said Kelly Klope, public information officer with the Asheville Fire Department.
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe prepares for trash collection fee increase
Buncombe County residents are paying more to buy just about everything than they were a year ago — according to the latest available figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the annual inflation rate for the region including Buncombe was 8.1% as of October. Come 2023, they’ll be paying more to get rid of that stuff as well.
