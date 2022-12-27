Read full article on original website
Good morning, Longmont!
Mostly cloudy and not as cold; a bit of rain and freezing rain at times this morning followed by a shower in spots this afternoon. A little snow at times, accumulating a coating to an inch. Monday. 29 °F. Colder with snow, accumulating 1-3 inches; streets and sidewalks will...
Denver weather: More snow, Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Monday
Denver weather will stay dry through New Year's Eve before the next storm system moves in Sunday night bringing snowfall and cooler temperatures.
3-plus feet of snow? Wave of snow setting up to pound Colorado
Another notable wave of snow is setting up to hit Colorado this weekend and it's looking like it might drop more than three feet of snow in the heaviest hit spots. According to the National Weather Service, snow should start falling on the Western Slope and in the mountains this afternoon, picking up by the evening and then continuing through at least Monday. By Sunday afternoon and into Monday, this mountain storm should start dropping into lower elevations along the Front Range.
natureworldnews.com
Heavy and Wet Snow Caused Motorists Stranded for 8 Hours in Colorado
The forecast said that the weather could result in significant travel delays. Motorists should observe the weather before traveling. According to a recent weather report, motorists became stranded for eight hours in portions of Colorado due to heavy and wet snow unloading. Motorists felt the burden of traveling to portions...
Colorado road conditions: Roads improve, icy spots stick around
DENVER — A round of rain and snow caused slick and sometimes dangerous conditions on Colorado roads Thursday morning prompting the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) to warn drivers to delay their morning commute or telework if possible. CDOT called driving conditions treacherous along the Front Range and the...
Heavy, wet snow creates traffic problems, impressive snow totals
Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as heavy and slushy snow impacts roadways across the state.
40-plus inches of snow could hit Colorado peaks in upcoming days, says forecaster
According to the National Weather Service, another round of snow is setting up to hit Colorado. Their hazardous weather outlook states that this round of snow will hit the mountains starting Friday before continuing into the weekend, moving to hit lower elevation parts of the state on Sunday and Monday.
How much heavy snow landed in your yard?
The snow was only here for less than 24 hours, but it left quite a mess behind on Thursday. As the snow begins to taper off, see how much fell in your backyard.
Parts of Colorado get up to 17 inches of snow as storm moves through state
New Castle — 14 Genesee — 12.1 inches. Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado Springs — 2 inches. Multiple roads across Colorado have closed due to safety reasons, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Here are the latest closures:. Interstate 70 eastbound is closed between E-470 (3...
Excuse You? Boulder Thinks Greeley Is the Reason It Smells Bad
Blaming a nasty smell on Greeley is sort of like blaming a fart on a dog — both make easy targets. However, that hasn't stopped Boulder from accusing Greeley of causing the city's recent stink. The drama all started on Wednesday (Dec. 28), when Daily Camera reporter Mitchell Byars tweeted that Boulder smelled like "cow poop."
Colorado woman sets wild new record on Longs Peak
Estes Park resident Lisa Foster has set several impressive records on Longs Peak in recent weeks, according to Estes Park News. Not only has Foster become the only person to climb the mountain every month for three calendar years, she also became the first woman to summit the mountain via a different route for each month of the year and is the first woman to be included among the ten people with the most summits of the peak. Read more about her record-setting climb on December 4 on the Estes Park News website.
How much snow will you get by Thursday morning?
The Front Range had a little break from the cold and snow over the holiday weekend, but another round will arrive Wednesday.
Two inches per hour: High-end snowfall amounts "becoming more likely" in Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to keep hitting parts of Colorado into Thursday. In the 'most likely' scenario, up to 18 inches is projected to fall in the mountains southwest of Aspen and in parts of the San Juans during this period. However, one model shows that much more snow could fall and if that happens, there could be major impacts for many Coloradans. In the 'most likely' scenario, Denver and Colorado Springs will probably see between two and three...
KJCT8
Colorado ski town emergency dispatch centers fielding dozens of automated 911 calls from skier iPhones
DENVER, Colo. (Colorado Sun) - During a mid-December weekend the dispatchers at the Summit County 911 Center fielded 71 automated crash notifications from skiers’ iPhones and Apple watches at the county’s four ski areas. None of them involved an emergency. But each of them took time to sort...
Here's how much snow to expect tonight in your Colorado town
Tonight will be a snowy one for many Coloradans, with warmer temperatures leading to a bit of uncertainty in regard to how much snow will actually accumulate – at least on the Front Range. While nearly the entire state is likely to get some level of measurable snowfall, that...
KDVR.com
Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction
A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding the cross-country travelers in Grand Junction. Joshua Short reports. Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction. A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding...
1 to 14 inches? Here’s why snow totals are uncertain
From an inch to 14 inches, expected snow amounts during this snowstorm are very different. So, why are the snow totals so broad?
Search for missing duck hunter underway in Colorado
A search mission is underway for a duck hunter that has been missing in Colorado for over a week, according to officials from the Delta County Sheriff's Office. The hunter, 51-year-old Wayne Phillips, was first reported missing by a family member after he failed to return home on the evening of December 21. He was last known to be hunting in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area near Cool Rock Trail.
Winter weather advisory: Which areas will be impacted by rain, snow?
A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday as a rain and snow mix hits the Front Range by the early afternoon.
Heavy snow, strong winds creating "very dangerous" avalanche conditions in Colorado
Very dangerous avalanche conditions are present in several regions of Colorado due to heavy snow and strong winds, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC). An avalanche warning is in effect for the Park Range, Elkhead Mountains, Flat Top Mountains, Grand and Battlements Mesas, Thompson Divide, Elk Mountains, San...
