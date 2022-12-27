ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good morning, Longmont!

Mostly cloudy and not as cold; a bit of rain and freezing rain at times this morning followed by a shower in spots this afternoon. A little snow at times, accumulating a coating to an inch. Monday. 29 °F. Colder with snow, accumulating 1-3 inches; streets and sidewalks will...
3-plus feet of snow? Wave of snow setting up to pound Colorado

Another notable wave of snow is setting up to hit Colorado this weekend and it's looking like it might drop more than three feet of snow in the heaviest hit spots. According to the National Weather Service, snow should start falling on the Western Slope and in the mountains this afternoon, picking up by the evening and then continuing through at least Monday. By Sunday afternoon and into Monday, this mountain storm should start dropping into lower elevations along the Front Range.
Heavy and Wet Snow Caused Motorists Stranded for 8 Hours in Colorado

The forecast said that the weather could result in significant travel delays. Motorists should observe the weather before traveling. According to a recent weather report, motorists became stranded for eight hours in portions of Colorado due to heavy and wet snow unloading. Motorists felt the burden of traveling to portions...
Colorado road conditions: Roads improve, icy spots stick around

DENVER — A round of rain and snow caused slick and sometimes dangerous conditions on Colorado roads Thursday morning prompting the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) to warn drivers to delay their morning commute or telework if possible. CDOT called driving conditions treacherous along the Front Range and the...
Excuse You? Boulder Thinks Greeley Is the Reason It Smells Bad

Blaming a nasty smell on Greeley is sort of like blaming a fart on a dog — both make easy targets. However, that hasn't stopped Boulder from accusing Greeley of causing the city's recent stink. The drama all started on Wednesday (Dec. 28), when Daily Camera reporter Mitchell Byars tweeted that Boulder smelled like "cow poop."
Colorado woman sets wild new record on Longs Peak

Estes Park resident Lisa Foster has set several impressive records on Longs Peak in recent weeks, according to Estes Park News. Not only has Foster become the only person to climb the mountain every month for three calendar years, she also became the first woman to summit the mountain via a different route for each month of the year and is the first woman to be included among the ten people with the most summits of the peak. Read more about her record-setting climb on December 4 on the Estes Park News website.
Two inches per hour: High-end snowfall amounts "becoming more likely" in Colorado

According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to keep hitting parts of Colorado into Thursday. In the 'most likely' scenario, up to 18 inches is projected to fall in the mountains southwest of Aspen and in parts of the San Juans during this period. However, one model shows that much more snow could fall and if that happens, there could be major impacts for many Coloradans. In the 'most likely' scenario, Denver and Colorado Springs will probably see between two and three...
Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction

A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding the cross-country travelers in Grand Junction. Joshua Short reports. Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction. A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding...
Search for missing duck hunter underway in Colorado

A search mission is underway for a duck hunter that has been missing in Colorado for over a week, according to officials from the Delta County Sheriff's Office. The hunter, 51-year-old Wayne Phillips, was first reported missing by a family member after he failed to return home on the evening of December 21. He was last known to be hunting in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area near Cool Rock Trail.
