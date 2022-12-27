Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WECT
‘It’s going to make a powerful and positive impact’: Man running 100 miles backwards to raise money for Northside community
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tracy McCullen is running 100 miles backwards for his third year in a row in hopes to hit the ground running on his big plan for the Northside community in Wilmington. “So, the goal is to run 100 Miles backwards, to raise $100,000. And to do...
WITN
Eastern Carolina airport has ‘smoke in’ thanks to nearby controlled brush fire
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - We’ve all seen those no smoking signs inside airports, but that didn’t mean anything Wednesday night at one Eastern Carolina airfield. Smoke from a nearby controlled brush fire got so bad that officials at Albert Ellis Airport called the fire department to help vent out smoke from the terminal.
WECT
Wilmington studying possible Riverwalk extension under Isabel Holmes Bridge
Wilmington studying possible Riverwalk extension under Isabel Holmes Bridge
WECT
Wrightsville Beach Boating Access Area to receive renovations
Wrightsville Beach Boating Access Area to receive renovations
WECT
Opportunities to celebrate the new year in southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As December comes to a close, residents of southeastern North Carolina can look forward to a variety of events to ring in the new year. Beginning at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, the Island of Lights New Year’s Eve Celebration will take place at the Carolina Beach Boardwalk. This free, family-friendly event will include:
WECT
First Alert Forecast: mild, balmy and unsettled transition to 2023
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this final day of 2022! Your First Alert Weather Team wishes you much health, happiness and prosperity in the new year. Your First Alert Forecast features a system with access to Gulf of Mexico moisture that will bring a brief spike in rain chances leading into 2023. Shower chances include: 60% for New Year’s Eve afternoon and 60% for New Year’s Eve evening. By New Year’s Day, showers will have departed, but expect a few cloudy intervals and patchy fog, with more sunshine early next week.
WECT
Princess St lane closure due to emergency sewage repair
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The eastbound lane of Princess Street and between North Front St and North Second St will be closed starting on 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, for an emergency sewer repair. The closure is expected to end until Tuesday while crews repair the damaged sewer service line.
WECT
Local doppler radar to go offline for a few weeks for improvements
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The National Weather Service doppler radar used by WECT’s meteorologists is going offline for a refit over the next few weeks. “The team needs to take down the four thousand pound dome, to replace the pedestal inside, which is key component to making the radar rotate,” said Victoria Oliva of the NWS.
WECT
Emergency crews combating brush fire near I-40 in Pender County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Emergency Management has announced they were combating a “large brush fire” burning in the area of Ashton Lake Rd and I-40 as of 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. First responders are combating the fire, which is expected to burn throughout the...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: tracking rain chances ahead of the new year
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Friday evening! 2022 has been a dry year for southeastern North Carolina. Wilmington, for one, has only recorded just over 41 inches of rain for the year; the average is close to 60 inches. That said: Your First Alert Forecast...
WECT
Authorities investigating suspicious package near downtown Wilmington
Authorities investigating suspicious package near downtown Wilmington
WECT
First Alert Forecast: a few raindrops to close an overall dry year
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a huge swing in Wilmington temperatures. Today, we saw a frosty low of 30 early this morning soar over the 70 degree mark briefly this afternoon. Expect mostly clear skies tonight and much milder lows in the lower and middle 40s tonight. Lows will only dip into the 50s as we close out 2022 and for the opening days of 2023.
WECT
Education and outreach series to include guided tours of Fort Fisher, presentation at New Hanover Co. library
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Fort Fisher State Historic Site will start the education and outreach series “‘Dwell with Gratitude and Pride’: New Perspectives on the Wilmington Campaign” with tours of Fort Fisher on Saturday, Jan. 7. “The series will feature weekly educational events at various...
WECT
No Boundaries International Art Residency 2023 Exhibition to open at gallery in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The No Boundaries International Art Residency 2023 Exhibition will open at the Cape Fear Community College Wilma W. Daniels Gallery with a reception on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 6 to 9 p.m. “No Boundaries International Art Residency is an experiment in cross-cultural and cross-creative exchange. For...
WECT
Community meeting scheduled for proposed 126-unit apartment complex in southern New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Developers have scheduled a community meeting to discuss a proposed development with 126 housing units in six buildings at 6900 and 6904 Carolina Beach Road. The letter was sent by James Yopp of Rockford Partners, the same company behind another community meeting for a...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: warming up to close 2022
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We saw a sunny, tranquil and, overall, beautiful winter Wednesday afternoon across the Cape Fear Region. High temperatures crested in the upper 50s and lower 60s and, though these values are close to average for late December, they felt quite toasty considering all the really cold weather lately. Expect one more chilly night with lows in the lower and middle 30s.
WECT
Proposed development could bring over 300 townhomes to Carolina Beach Road
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A proposed development on Carolina Beach Road about 1.5 miles south of Monkey Junction could bring over 300 new townhomes to the area. A community meeting for the adjacent property owners was held on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 6 p.m. As required by county...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
20 ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve in the Wilmington area
WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — Last year, Wilmington’s events calendar was still feeling the effects of the pandemic. This year, the gloves (and the masks, mostly) are off, and the result is perhaps the most New Year’s Eve events this town has ever seen. Lots and lots to...
WITN
Eastern Carolinians hope to score $640 million jackpot
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With no winners yet, the Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $640 million. Players are eager to take advantage of a now much higher prize. Stores like Willy’s Mini Mart in Jacksonville, are seeing customers excited to try their hand at winning. Carolina Beaver said she doesn’t play much, but has big dreams for her ticket: to help her mom.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Wilmington ‘suspicious package’ determined to be non-threatening
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has determined the suspicious package found this morning in the 100 block of N. 3rd Street is a non-threatening, non-perishable item. The Cape Fear Regional Special Teams Bomb Squad had been downtown where the package was found this morning around 9:00...
