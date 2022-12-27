WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this final day of 2022! Your First Alert Weather Team wishes you much health, happiness and prosperity in the new year. Your First Alert Forecast features a system with access to Gulf of Mexico moisture that will bring a brief spike in rain chances leading into 2023. Shower chances include: 60% for New Year’s Eve afternoon and 60% for New Year’s Eve evening. By New Year’s Day, showers will have departed, but expect a few cloudy intervals and patchy fog, with more sunshine early next week.

7 HOURS AGO