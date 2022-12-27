ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Tesla stock marks lowest close in years as investors worry about Musk’s focus

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4didbV_0jw0F47H00
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at an opening ceremony for the China-made Model Y program in Shanghai, China on 7 January 2020.

Tesla shares fell on Tuesday to their lowest in more than two years, marking the company’s worst day in eight months, as Elon Musk’s electric carmaker confronts a rocky financial period.

The company’s stock has lost more than half its value since the start of October. Investors worry that Twitter is taking much of Musk’s time, now that he is the social network’s owner and CEO.

His tenure as head of the platform has been marked by chaos as he implements – and often reverses – a host of new policies. Musk recently said he would find a new CEO to replace him after most polled Twitter users voted for him to step down. Experts say his erratic behavior has undermined confidence in Tesla, with shares down 73% from November 2021.

Tuesday’s loss, which saw Tesla shares drop 11.4%, also followed a Reuters report that the company was planning to run a reduced production schedule in January at its Shanghai plant. That news sparked worries of a drop in demand in the world’s biggest car market, amid a rising number of Covid-19 infections in China.

“There’s no question there are demand fears,” Great Hill Capital chairman Thomas Hayes said, citing a delivery forecast cut from Chinese rival Nio in the key market.

Hayes also added that Tesla’s stock was facing a “perfect storm” of high interest rates, tax-loss selling and share sales by some funds that hold a significant amount of Tesla stock.

Tax-loss selling is when an investor sells an asset at a capital loss to lower or eliminate the capital gain realized by other investments for income tax purposes.

Meanwhile, a Reuters analysis showed that prices of used Tesla cars were falling faster than those of other carmakers, weighing on demand for the company’s new vehicles rolling off the assembly line.

Musk previously attributed Tesla’s recent struggles to rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, stating “people will increasingly move their money out of stocks into cash, thus causing stocks to drop”.

The billionaire himself has offloaded Tesla stock this year, selling nearly $4bn of his own shares in Tesla to finance the deal to buy Twitter, which he bought at $44bn. He said in mid-December he would not sell additional Tesla stock “for at least 18 to 24 months”. However, financial filings show he sold millions after making similar promises in April 2022.

Analysts have raised the possibility of Musk being asked to step down as executive at Tesla over his actions at Twitter, as he is already facing a lawsuit over his alleged failure to focus on Tesla due to outside ventures.

Comments / 15

Related
The Guardian

Pelé obituary

Pelé, who has died aged 82 after suffering from cancer, is widely regarded as the greatest footballer the game has ever seen. He was the only player to have won the World Cup three times, and perhaps the most remarkable aspect of his long career was that he reached his apotheosis so early, and on the world’s biggest stage. He was 17 when he played for Brazil in the 1958 World Cup finals in Sweden, scoring six goals in their last three games – the winner in the quarter-final, a hat-trick in the semi-final and two in the final – his confidence and stature growing palpably with every game.
NEW YORK STATE
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 7 stocks will be winners in 2023

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
The Independent

Elon Musk, who predicted the Covid pandemic would end in April 2020, suggests Fauci should be prosecuted

In another series of Twitter posts appealing to a right-wing audience, Elon Musk has suggested calling for the prosecution of Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading immunologist and White House adviser for the Covid-19 pandemic.Musk’s latest post – “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci” – follows a streak of messages from the world’s wealthiest person on his newly acquired platform that increasingly has amplified far-right and conspiratorial content.The early morning post – hinting at support for Covid-19 conspiracy theories while offending transgender and nonbinary people – was met approvingly by far-right members of Congress, including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andy Biggs,...
msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
RadarOnline

Elon Musk Stops Paying Rent At Twitter's San Francisco HQ, Considering Not Providing Severance Pay To Fired Employees

Elon Musk is refusing to pay rent at Twitter’s California headquarters as well as the company’s numerous other offices around the world, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking revelation came on Tuesday, the same day the 51-year-old billionaire and newfound Twitter CEO lost his position as the richest person in the world to Louis Vuitton group chief Bernard Arnault.According to Daily Mail, sources claim Musk hasn’t paid rent at the company’s San Francisco headquarters and other offices in weeks, and the business mogul is attempting to renegotiate the terms of Twitter’s lease with the building’s owner, Shortenstein.Musk is also reconsidering paying severance...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
New York Post

Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble

US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
Andrei Tapalaga

Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity

The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar

Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

543K+
Followers
124K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy