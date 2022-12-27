ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carousel Bar Opening Delayed Till Spring

By Neil Cooney
 3 days ago
What Now reported back in the summer on the transformation of The Plaza Hotel & Casino ’s entryway, which included a new Pinkbox Doughnuts , a striking visual aspect with a larger-than-life doughnut built into the entryway. This visual daring carries all the way through the new entryway project, including in Carousel Bar , an outdoor bar opening as part of the entryway.

Carousel Bar was originally anticipated to open before the end of the year. According to coverage published recently by Eater Las Vegas , however, this opening has been pushed back until March 2023.

In the meantime, while we wait on the completion of visual aspects like up-and-down swinging carousel horses, spinning martini glasses, and giant dice, several of Carousel Bar’s signature cocktails been revealed.

These include the Money in the Bank (tequila, Aperol, pineapple, lime, and edible-$100-bill garnish) and the Carousel Grand Pineapple (blended piña colada served inside an actual pineapple). You can also go with “dealer’s choice,” letting a dice roll decide what you’ll be drinking: one die for the liquor, one for the mixer, and a third for another ingredient.

Come March, guests will be able to enjoy a cocktail at Carousel Bar with a view of Downtown ’s Fremont Street Experience .

“We’ve always believed that Main Street is the best street in downtown Las Vegas,” Plaza Hotel & Casino CEO Jonathan Jossel said in Eater coverage earlier this year. “And the Plaza has the frontage on Main Street. And with all the wonderful developments, it allowed us to reinvest in the Plaza and do things that attract new people who give great offerings, while still retaining the history and the classic elements of the Plaza.”



