pocketnow.com
Save 36 percent on the MSI Prestige 14 EVO, and other great laptops
Amazon's latest deals will help you score some interesting savings on a couple of MSI laptops and more, starting with the MSI Prestige 14 EVO, which now sells for $730 after receiving a 36 percent discount. This laptop arrives with a 14-inch FHD display, an ultra-thin and light design, which makes it look elegant and professional. You also get an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and Iris Xe graphics under the hood. The MSI Prestige 14 EVO also has a MicroSD card reader, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and other cool features, which explains why it launched with a $1,149 price tag, but today's deal will help you save $419.
pocketnow.com
Save up to 47 percent on a new LG Gram 14
We start today's deals with some nice options for anyone looking to start 2023 with a new laptop, as Amazon's latest deals will help you score huge savings on the LG Gram 14 and other excellent alternatives.
pocketnow.com
Save 43 percent on a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
2022 is going out with a bang and serious deals on Samsung products, as you can currently purchase a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 for just $950 after receiving an insane 47 percent discount at Amazon.com. This offer will get you a new factory unlocked device with 256GB storage space, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB RAM, a 4,400mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, a large 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display on the inside, and a smaller but very convenient 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display on the cover.
pocketnow.com
Save up to 51 percent on some of Sony’s best wireless headphones
Sony's wireless headphones are undoubtedly some of the best options on the market. They deliver fantastic sound, great looks, outstanding battery life, and more. And they have just become more attractive thanks to Amazon's latest deals, where you will find the latest Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Headphones and other great options on sale, with savings that go up to 51 percent off.
pocketnow.com
LG’s CineBeam UHD 4K Projector is currently 33 percent off
Smart TVs are great, but we have a better alternative for those interested in the best media experience, as Amazon's latest deals will help you score huge savings on several smart home theater projectors, starting with the LG CineBeam UHD 4K Projector DLP Ultra Short Throw Laser Smart Home Theater Projector, which now sells for $1,998 after receiving a 33 percent discount. This fantastic 4K laser projector regularly sells for $3,000, which means that you will be able to receive more than $1,000 in savings.
pocketnow.com
The Best Apple TV accessories
The latest Apple TV (3rd generation, 2022) comes with a ton of power under the hood, and is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic (the same chip powering the iPhone 13) chipset and tvOS 16. The new devices support HDR and 4K Dolby Vision playback with high-frame rates. They provide excellent performance out of the box and are some of the smoothest devices on the market. The Apple TV 3rd generation comes with two models, one without 4K and an ethernet port, and another with it.
technewstoday.com
How to Get Into a Locked iPhone Without the Password
Entering the wrong screen’s passcode repeatedly will disable your iPhone in the lock screen and greet you with, “iPhone is disabled try again in _ minute.”. There’s no simple way to bypass this security screen unless you enter the correct passcode or you will have to reset your iPhone. Resetting your iPhone deletes your device’s data, including the locked screen security. But, you need to enter the Apple ID’s password before resetting it.
pocketnow.com
Score up to 63 percent savings on Garmin smartwatches
We have just found a few deals that will help you save big bucks on some of the best smartwatches from Garmin, as the latest Amazon deals will help you pick up one for as low as $130.
Ars Technica
iOS 16 exploit lets you set the system font to Comic Sans (and other things)
If you like your iPhone but hate the San Francisco typeface, developer Zhuowei Zhang has posted a neat tool to Github—an app that can temporarily "overwrite" the iOS system font with another one, giving your phone a new, non-Apple-sanctioned look. The app doesn't require any kind of jailbreak, but...
Digital Trends
This massive 85-inch QLED 4K TV is $1,300 off right now
A massive QLED TV will look amazing in any living room, but they’re usually beyond the budget of most families. Here’s an offer from Samsung’s TV deals that will give you the chance at such an upgrade — the 85-inch Samsung Q80B QLED 4K TV with an eye-catching discount of $1,300, which pulls its price down to $2,000 from its original price of $3,300. It’s still not cheap by any means, but if you’ve got the cash, this is the kind of investment that you won’t regret. You’ll need to hurry with your purchase though, as we’re not sure how much time is left on the price cut.
makeuseof.com
How to Prevent Windows From Saving Files to OneDrive
OneDrive is a powerful cloud storage client that comes pre-installed on both Windows 10 and Windows 11 computers. With it, you can easily store your data in the cloud and share files across multiple devices.
The 10 Best Accessories to Level-Up Your iPad
Whether you’re looking for a belated holiday gift or you can’t figure out what you want to use your gift cards on, buying accessories for Apple’s (AAPL) - Get Free Report iPad is always a good idea. There are a ton of accessories you can get for...
CNET
DeWalt Tools and Accessories Are Discounted Up to 64% at Amazon
The right tools are a vital part of any job, whether it's around the house or in the workshop. Tools can be expensive, but it's important to have the perfect ones for the task at hand so you can work quickly and without any added hassle. If you're in the...
pocketnow.com
Hisense's ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV is 42 percent off
Hisense is closing 2022 with insane deals, getting you a new smart TV for as low as $140 on select models. But today's best offer will help you save up to 42 percent on a very compelling option, as you can now get your hands on a new 58-inch Hisense ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for just $350.
pocketnow.com
Google Pixel Fold: Price, specs, features, & everything we know ahead of launch
The rumors of a Google Pixel Fold smartphone have been circulating for some time, and it seems that the tech giant is finally ready to enter the foldable market. This new device is expected to give fierce competition to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series, which has been dominating the foldable smartphone scene for the past few years.
game-news24.com
Leaker says Apple is considering a price-senior cut for the iPhone 15 Plus
Apple might have plans to cut the price of the upcoming iPhone 15 plus after a poor sale of the 14 Plus, per a leaker with a good track record. According to the latest news from Macworld and 9to5Mac, leaker yeux1122 published on South Korean publishing platform Naver that iPhone 14 Plus sales fell far from Apple’s lowest estimates. To reason, yeux1122 says that Apple is looking at new strategies with the iPhone 15 Plus to adapt to this trend, and seriously considering a price reduction.
Jackery Solar Generators hit their lowest prices ever at Amazon
JackerySave up to 40% on Jackery solar generators that could save you in a pinch.
Digital Trends
This 65-inch 4K TV is a surprisingly good buy at just $400
It’s not often you can get a high quality 4K TV for just $400, let alone one as big as 65 inches. Today Best Buy is discounting the 65-inch Toshiba C350 4K Smart Fire TV to just $400, which is a $200 savings from its regular price of $600. Best Buy is even throwing in several freebies, including a third-generation Amazon Echo Dot, three free months of Apple TV+, and four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited. Free shipping is also included with your purchase.
CNET
Best Buy Flash Sale Today Only: Save Up to $1,000 on Select Electronics
The new year is approaching quickly, but that doesn't mean end-of-the-year savings are a thing of the past. In fact, Best Buy is having a flash sale right now where you can score huge deals on select items. The electronics retailer often has flash sales that will last anywhere between...
