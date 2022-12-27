ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Chelsea Ready To Trigger Release Clause Of Enzo Fernandez

By Dylan McBennett
 3 days ago

Chelsea are ready to trigger the release clause of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Enzo Fernandez name has been trending today and linked with a number of clubs, and Chelsea are now the latest to be linked with his signature. Fernandez could leave in January according to reports.

Chelsea were not expecting to spend a massive amount in January, but an opportunity like Fernandez may be too big to turn down. Chelsea are not alone in their interest.

The Blue's want two midfielders in the coming months, and Enzo could be the first of those two.

Chelsea are ready to trigger the release clause of Enzo Fernandez.

According to Duncan Castles , Chelsea are ready to trigger the release clause of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez, but are not alone in their pursuit.

Gaston Edul linked Manchester United and Liverpool to Fernandez heavily today, but Chelsea seem to have acted on their interest and are now ready to try and make a deal happen.

Jorge Mendes is the client of Enzo Fernandez according to recent reports, and is looking to get the player a move to a new club. Benfica will not sell for any less than £120million, which is his release clause.

There are three midfielders expected to be on the market in the coming months, and Enzo Fernandez is one of them three. The other two are Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham. Signing Fernandez would be a statement of intent.

Liverpool and Manchester United maintain interest in Enzo, but Manchester United are currently unlikely to be able to afford a deal for the midfielder.

