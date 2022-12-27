Read full article on original website
How This Large Texas City is Handling 1,000s of Migrants Crossing the BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Abbott's new border wall is already causing migrant crossings to dropAsh JurbergTexas State
Governor Abbott Takes a Play From Arizona Governor on Stopping MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Biden Administration constructing immigration processing facility with capacity for 1,000 migrants in El Paso sectorEdy ZooEl Paso, TX
Southwest Airlines returns to normal at El Paso airport after week of cancelations
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — After a week of travel chaos nationwide, Southwest Airlines claims its flight schedule is back to normal on Friday. "I finally got a flight today," Southwest traveler Jeanine Morse told CBS4 at the El Paso International Airport. "We keep checking the schedule for the...
Unclaimed luggage at El Paso airport on Southwest Airlines on day 4 of flight cancelations
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The traveler's nightmare continues on its fourth day after almost all Southwest Airlines flights out of the El Paso International Airport were canceled. Southwest has canceled a total of 13,000 flights since December 22. A sea of lost luggage sits unclaimed at the El...
CBS4's top 10 most viewed stories of 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — It was certainly a year in which we rebounded from the pandemic, but 2022 has finally come to a close. As we look forward to 2023, we're looking back on the Top 10 stories from 2022. These are the stories that had the most...
Agreement reached for man dressed as Spider-Man who climbed Chelsea Tower
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man who appeared in a video climbing the Chelsea Tower in central El Paso without permission will not face legal action. In November, Yancy Quiñonez, climbed the tower disguised as Spider-Man. HOME, the owner of Chelsea Tower that houses hundreds of seniors...
El Paso Animal Services capacity slightly drops thanks to adoptions
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Animal Services main shelter in northeast El Paso continues to be over capacity. In September, they reached over 1,000 animals, when normally they can house 300-400 comfortably. Capacity has been a problem at El Paso Animal Services for several months, it’s...
Shipping containers added to US-Mexico border in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Shipping containers were placed next to the Rio Grande in El Paso in hopes of diverting people crossing. In El Paso, the state of Texas lined up new shipping containers. The improvised border barrier was seen Tuesday. The container blockades are meant to stop...
1 dead in rollover crash in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department Special Traffic Investigations Unit responded to a rollover crash on Alabama and Mountain Ridge around 12:30 early Friday morning. Police confirm one person died. Southbound lanes of Alabama were blocked off from Mountain Ridge. This is a developing story,...
City removes sections of shoe store in downtown El Paso after fire
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Parts of the structure where a fire destroyed a shoe store weeks ago were removed due to safety concerns. Work to remove parts of J & J Shoes Warehouse at 324 El Paso Street, deemed unsafe, were completed on Dec.12. City officials said they...
Migrant advocate group claims El Paso police officers 'trashed' painting
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An immigrant advocate organization is having a press conference Thursday after claiming that the El Paso Police Department officers "trashed" a painting. The advocate group called The Migrant Defense Coalition held a press conference at the Sacred Heart Church. The group claims that officers...
Police release statement on three arrests made in south central El Paso over the week
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to a statement released by the El Paso Police Department, three migrants from Venezuela were arrested after neighbors raised concerns over migrants in the Segundo Barrio. The complaints ranged from "drug activity" and people taking advantage of the migrants. Starting on Thursday morning...
GALLERY: PITT team visits El Paso Children's Hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The PITT team visited patients at the El Paso Children's Hospital Thursday morning. The team spent time with children, took photos and signed autographs. Be sure to watch CBS4's Pre Game Show Friday at 11 a.m. on air and online before kickoff. Sign up...
Boy donates proceeds from hot cocoa stand to El Paso food bank
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A boy living in El Paso donated money he raised from a hot cocoa stand to a food bank. Jarvis McCulley donated proceeds he collected from his cocoa stand to the Kelly Center for Hunger Relief. McCulley set up his stand in the Eastridge...
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl annual battle of the bands held at Fort Bliss
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl battle of bands took place Thursday at Freedom Crossing in Fort Bliss. The event was free and open to the public. The public was able to catch a glimpse and get a picture of Tony the Tiger,...
89th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl success for El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso hosted the 89th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Thousands were in the Borderland to take in the game and supported both the University of California Los Angeles Bruins versus the University of Pittsburgh Panthers. Many fans in attendance told CBS4 El...
Police identify man who died after rollover in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials identified the man who died after a rollover in northeast El Paso on Friday. The crash happened at 6700 Alabama. Officials identified the man as 48- year old Oscar Muniz. According to what has been discovered so far, Muniz was...
El Paso County Sheriff's Office most wanted fugitives for Dec. 31
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
Gallery: 2022 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — CBS4 is home of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game. Here are images of the start of the game up to first quarter, including behind-the-scenes of the CBS4 Pre Game Show.
Police identify man who died after shooting in front of 11:11 Bar in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police identified the man who died after a shooting in front of a bar in east El Paso on Wednesday. The shooting happened outside the 11:11 bar at 1441 N. Zaragoza. Police officials identified the man who died as 35-year-old Alonso Lamas Chavez. Upon...
Wind returns to Borderland Wednesday
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A winter storm will be bringing in quite a bit of wind to the Borderland. Strong winds are set to arrive Wednesday afternoon. We are expected to see winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts of up to 40 to 50 mph. Expect...
1 shot during fight involving several people in Socorro
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A shooting that happened in a Socorro neighborhood is under investigation. It happened at 366 Citadel Drive in Socorro around 3:18 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a gunshot victim. Several individuals were involved in a fight in front...
