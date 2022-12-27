Read full article on original website
nbcsportsedge.com
Ravens Take on Steelers in Primetime
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
nbcsportsedge.com
Can Aaron Jones, DeAndre Hopkins be trusted in Week 17?
nbcsportsedge.com
Matthew Berry's Love/Hate: Week 17 and Way Way Too Early 2023 Rankings
The best part about Week 17 is, well, it's the championship. The title game. The Super Bowl. Playing for all the marbles. Etc etc. It's basically for two people. Whoever made the finals in your league. They have something to play for and thus, they have a reason to read this column.
NBC Sports
Trevor Lawrence returns to limited practice
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe) returned to a limited practice Thursday after not practicing Wednesday. That follows his practice schedule the past two weeks. Lawrence went on the practice report in Week 14 and missed two practice days before having a limited practice. In Week 15-16, he was a non-participant on the first practice day before limited practices the next two days.
nbcsportsedge.com
How to bet Dak Prescott versus the Titans on Thursday Night Football
The Cowboys and Titans looks like a snoozer as we have action in the bullpen for the Titans. Josh Dobbs will make the start for the Titans over Malik Willis at quarterback, which is shocking. Dobbs was signed off the Lions' practice squad eight days ago, so this is not an ideal spot to bet on the Titans.
thecomeback.com
CFB world blasts Dabo Swinney after awful Orange Bowl loss
Things did not go to plan for the Clemson Tigers in the 2022 Orange Bowl against the Tennessee Volunteers, ultimately falling in the game. That led to some harsh criticisms of Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. It was rough from the very beginning for Clemson and Swinney, who came out...
nbcsportsedge.com
Ride Cam Akers and Ezekiel Elliott to fantasy championships
And just like that, we are in Week 17! A bittersweet time for us as some are getting ready to play in a fantasy championship and some are talking about why they didn't make it as far. The games must go on, however, and I won't cheat you here, at least not like how I cheated you last week naming Marquise Goodwin and K.J. Osborn as optimal FLEX plays. We will get it back this week and will do so without cheating and putting DeVonta Smith here anymore. We are here for the glory, the championships, the fantasy bragging rights and most definitely, the money. Let's get it.
nbcsportsedge.com
Funneling Fantasy Points: Week 17
We want to know -- we need to know -- how defenses are being attacked. Though it won't translate perfectly from week to week, understanding which NFL defenses qualify as run funnels and which are pass funnels can and should change the way we create our daily fantasy lineups. Is a team's stalwart run defense forcing opponents to the air at a remarkable rate? How about secondaries so dominant (or teams so bad) that opposing offenses are turning to the run more often than usual?
nbcsportsedge.com
DFS Building Blocks: Week 17 Fantasy Football Breakdown
Fields leads all quarterbacks in rushing yards (1,011) and is second in rushing attempts (15) and touchdowns (eight). This week, he faces a Detroit defense that has given up more rushing yards and touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks than any other team. The Chicago/Detroit game also has a total that is four points higher than any other game this week.
VFL Reportedly Set to Get First NFL Start Tonight
Former Tennessee stand out quarterback Josh Dobbs is reportedly set to get his first NFL start tonight against the Dallas Cowboys, according to multiple reports from NFL Insiders. The Titans signed Dobbs off the Lions’ practice squad earlier this month. The signing followed an ...
nbcsportsedge.com
Week 17 NFL Motivation Tracker
With the NFL adding an extra week onto the end of the season, some teams have already managed to seal their fate well before the season is actually over. This is a quick breakdown of which teams still have something to play for plus any notes from coaches or reporters on starters possibly sitting.
Report: New Jersey sportsbooks strike Citrus Bowl betting due to Drew Brees
Come on, man. New Jersey sports bettors were thunderstruck on Friday when state regulators pulled odds for the upcoming Citrus Bowl matchup between the LSU Tigers and Purdue Boilermakers, citing a violation from “an individual associated with the Purdue Football team,” per ESPN’s David Purdum. And who...
