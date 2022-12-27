Read full article on original website
Dollar General clerk shot during armed robbery in Hinds County
HINDS COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – A store clerk is in critical condition after being shot during an armed robbery at a Dollar General store in Hinds County on Thursday, December 29. Sheriff Tyree Jones said the incident happened around 9:00 p.m. at the Dollar General store on Highway 49 in Pocahontas. A man disguised as […]
Handcuffed suspect escaped police custody
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A handcuffed man escaped Columbus police custody and has not been found. It happened just before 1 p.m. Friday. Police are now looking for 21-year old Mac Brandan Jonte’ Shields of Columbus. According to Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry, officers responded to an car...
Clinton shoplifting suspect arrested following police pursuit
CLINTON, Miss. — Clinton police have arrested a man accused of shoplifting from Home Depot and then leading police on a pursuit. According to police, Paul Hudson Jr., 62, of Jackson, was arrested Friday afternoon after leading officers on a chase onto I-20 east. Police said the chase ended...
Yearlong investigation turns to narcotics and weapons bust
The Copiah County Sheriff's Office and narcotics agents collected a large amount of narcotics and weapons Thursday in a Hazlehurst home. According to officials, the Copiah County Sheriff's Office conducted a search warrant at 1047 Bob Road following a yearlong investigation. The Copiah County Sheriff's Office and narcotics agents collected...
Identity of body found near Mississippi casino hotel released. Police have not ruled out foul play.
Police have released the identity of a man whose body was found in a wooded area near a Mississippi casino hotel. According to Vicksburg Police Department spokesperson Deputy Chief Mike Bryant, the body found near the Ameristar Hotel is thought to be that of Michael Shane Harris, 47 of Vicksburg.
Company truck crashed during armed robbery in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – A man was arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Lawrence Road in Jackson on Wednesday, December 28. Officials with the (JPD) said officers responded to the 200 block of the road around 1:40 p.m. Upon arrival, crew workers said that they were held at gunpoint by three […]
Armed Robbery, Petit Larceny, and a Host of DUIs in Neshoba Arrests
SURGIO CALLOWAY, 43, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. HANNA MARIE EAKES, 18, of Union, DUI – Other Substance, Careless Driving, Seat Belt Violation, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $400, $60, $800, $1,000. ALISHA FRAZIER, 33, of Louisville, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of...
Webster County Sheriff’s Office asks for meat donations
WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is looking to offer their inmates quality food within their food budget. They are asking for venison and pork donations. Sheriff David Gore said a meat donation from your day of hunting or deep freezer along with the...
Aberdeen alderwoman to appeal week-long jail sentence
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A Monroe County judge ordered Aberdeen Alderwoman Lady Garth to spend five days in jail for causing a disturbance during a city board meeting. Mayor Charles Scott said she did that multiple times at a meeting in September after he stopped Nicholas Holliday from illegally serving as Ward 1 alderman.
Dollar General cashier in critical condition after being shot during armed robbery
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Dollar General cashier is in critical condition after an armed robbery around 9 p.m. Thursday, according to Hinds County deputies. Meanwhile, the sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help to ID the gunman. The incident happened on Pocahontas Road in Hinds...
Officers Called to Several Disturbances in Attala
1:25 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call from a resident of Attala Rd 5003 who stated that someone was outside their home in a vehicle honking the horn, then started beating on the door of the residence. 2:33 a.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to remove...
More details released about Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police provided more information about a shooting Thursday afternoon in downtown Columbus. The incident happened at the Candlewood Apartments, which is across the street from the Columbus Light and Water Department. “We were called to the Candlewood Apartments near downtown Columbus at 1:41 p.m. Thursday,” Columbus...
Deputies bust woman with meth, pills
A Philadelphia woman was arrested and charged with felony drug possession following a traffic stop near House last week, the authorities said. The woman, Lynda Lenette Jones, 49, 11321 Road 520, was arrested and charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Jones was out on a...
Police: Mississippi juveniles reportedly injured each other while playing with guns
Officials believe that two Mississippi juveniles were injured while they were playing with guns. Officials from the Brookhaven Police Department said the two minors suffered gunshot wounds in the incident on Tuesday. Assistant Chief of Police Clint Earls told The Daily Leader that the two were friends and possibly injured...
Three Shot In Two Separate Incidents In Brookhaven
The Daily Leader reports that three people were shot in two separate incidents this week. Two of the people shot were juveniles. On Monday, at 11 p.m., shots were fired into a home. Assistant Chief of Police, Clint Earls told the Daily Leader that one person inside the home was struck and wounded by shrapnel.
Not Crying Over Spilled Milk in Leake
4:35 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to Utah Road, near the Scott County line, for a milk tanker truck that had flipped onto its side. No one was injured and no milk was spilled. 7:52 a.m. – Leake Deputies were alerted to cows out in the roadway...
Police: Body found near Mississippi casino hotel
Police are awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of death and the identity of a man whose body was found in a wooded area near a Mississippi casino hotel. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the body was found near the Ameristar Hotel while officers were checking on the welfare of a man, adding members of his family went to the police department Tuesday morning and told officers they had not heard from him since the early part of December.
Coroner IDs woman killed in Lee County crash
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The coroner has released the name of the woman who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a Lee County crash. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Shoshuna Wesco, 37, of Houston. She was one of the drivers. The crash happened on Mississippi Highway 178...
Richardson claims J5 owner ‘deflecting culpability’ in federal case
Antwann Richardson is asking to be prosecuted separately from Jabari Edwards in the federal criminal case against him, claiming that Edwards’ defense is “antagonistic, inconsistent and irreconcilable” with his own. He argues Edwards’ attempts to shift blame to Richardson make it impossible for Richardson to get a...
Body discovered near Ameristar Hotel identified
A body found in a ravine near Ameristar Casino on Tuesday has been identified as Michael Shane Harris, 45, of Vicksburg. According to updated information concerning the case, Vicksburg Police Department was contacted by a family member of the deceased earlier on Tuesday. The family member stated they have not seen nor heard from Harris in several weeks. Police were informed Harris may be living in a tent and were provided with possible locations he may have set up camp.
