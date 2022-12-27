Josh Palmer Fund Tournament highlights – Day 1
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The areas biggest holiday High School basketball tournament is back.
The Josh Palmer Fund Elmira Holiday Classic tipped-off on Tuesday. It’s the first time the tournament has been held since 2019 due to the pandemic. The tourney runs thru Friday with most of the games being played at Elmira High School. It’s the 23rd edition of the tournament that has raised over one million dollars to assist local cancer patients and their families.
Check out the highlights from Tuesday and scores are listed below.
Girls Regional Semifinals
Ithaca 53, Edison 43
Elmira Notre Dame 51, Seton Catholic 29
Boys Regional Division 1 Semifinal
Vestal 55, Edison 18
Girls Division Quarterfinals
Bishop Kearney 51, Horseheads 33
St. Francis Prep 61, Elmira 51
