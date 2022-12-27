ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Josh Palmer Fund Tournament highlights – Day 1

By Chuck Brame
 3 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The areas biggest holiday High School basketball tournament is back.

The Josh Palmer Fund Elmira Holiday Classic tipped-off on Tuesday. It’s the first time the tournament has been held since 2019 due to the pandemic. The tourney runs thru Friday with most of the games being played at Elmira High School. It’s the 23rd edition of the tournament that has raised over one million dollars to assist local cancer patients and their families.

Check out the highlights from Tuesday and scores are listed below.

Girls Regional Semifinals

Ithaca 53, Edison 43

Elmira Notre Dame 51, Seton Catholic 29

Boys Regional Division 1 Semifinal

Vestal 55, Edison 18

Girls Division Quarterfinals

Bishop Kearney 51, Horseheads 33
St. Francis Prep 61, Elmira 51

