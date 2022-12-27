ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Moneta business gets $21,500 grant to expand kitchen operations in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A Moneta business is getting a sizeable investment, thanks to Governor Glenn Youngkin. On Thursday, Youngkin announced the largest-ever award round from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program supporting local farms and food producers. A total of 10...
MONETA, VA
Amthor announces expansion in Gretna

GRETNA, Va. (WSET) — Amthor International announced Wednesday that they’ll be building a new facility in the Gretna Industrial Park. The project will cost about $30 million and bring roughly 75 to 90 new jobs to the area. The branch currently has less than 90 employees. The building...
GRETNA, VA
Firefighter found in frozen pond dies in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A firefighter has been confirmed dead after being found in a frozen pond in Big Island. Firefighters and rescue crews on the scene tell ABC13 that they got the call around 7:15 p.m. Friday evening. Crews were called to Camden Road in Big Island...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Counseling award named after Liberty Behavioral Sciences Professor

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Liberty University School of Behavioral Sciences professor is now the namesake of a new award from the Association for Creativity in Counseling (ACC). Dr. Lisa Sosin is the program director for Liberty’s Ph.D. in Counselor Education and Supervision program and a professor in the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
House fire on Oakwood Circle in Danville: Firefighters

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Fire Department responded to 296 Oakwood Circle to the report of a house fire. Crews responded, and upon arrival E-3 discovered a fire in the front yard and the home full of smoke. According to firefighters, E-3 made entry to the home and...
DANVILLE, VA
Three injured in Blue Hills Drive NE structure fire: Firefighters

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Fire and EMS are currently on the scene of a structure fire. Firefighters said they were dispatched to the 1900 block of Blue Hills Drive NE. According to firefighters, they were dispatched around 8 p.m. for reports of a structure fire at a commercial facility.
ROANOKE, VA
What to expect for New Year's weekend holiday travel: AAA

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — You may be wondering what traffic could be like when you hit the road for your New Year's plans or when you travel back home. Morgan Dean, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic said they were predicting that December 23, 27, 28, and January 2 would be busy days on the roads this holiday travel period.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Nursing home resident arrested, charged with assaulting another resident: Police

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — A resident at a nursing home in South Boston has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of another resident at the nursing home. According to the South Boston Police Chief, Bryan Young, 71-year-old Nathan Coleman of Scottsburg, Virginia was arrested on Dec. 17 after the police department got a call from South Boston Health and Rehab to investigate a possible assault on a resident by a resident.
SCOTTSBURG, VA
1 dead in Appomattox County crash

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 71-year-old man named Larry Tomlinson died after a car crash on Route 460 the day after Christmas. Around 6:40 p.m. Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash just west of Route 646 on 460. VSP said Tomlinson was driving when his car...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
COVID-19 cases rise after holidays; officials pushing new bivalent booster

(WSET) — The wicked winter weather last week didn't just bring colder temperatures. It also brought a feared increase in COVID-19 cases that the CDC warned about. The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Departments said that as of Tuesday, there are 78,348 reported cases of COVID-19 in the area. That number is up by 539.
ROANOKE, VA
Liberty men open ASUN play with 70-53 win at Bellarmine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSET/Liberty Flames) — The Liberty Flames won 70-53 over the Bellarmine Knights to open ASUN Conference play, Thursday evening at Freedom Hall. Darius McGhee (game-high 24 points) and Kyle Rode (season-high 22 points) combined for 46 points in the convincing win. The Flames (10-4) pick up their 10th win of the season and improve to 1-0 in the ASUN. The Knights drop to 5-9 and 0-1 in the league.
LOUISVILLE, KY

