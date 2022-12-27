Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces $450,000 for retail brewery revitalization project in Buchanan
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced that the Town of Buchanan has been awarded $450,000 as part of the Virginia Department of Housing & Community Development's 2022 Industrial Revitalization Fund (IRF). The grant will be used to renovate one of the former Groendyk Manufacturing buildings...
WSET
Moneta business gets $21,500 grant to expand kitchen operations in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A Moneta business is getting a sizeable investment, thanks to Governor Glenn Youngkin. On Thursday, Youngkin announced the largest-ever award round from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program supporting local farms and food producers. A total of 10...
WSET
'We're a stepping stone:' Roads to Recovery opens new homeless shelter in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There is a new place for people in need to call home in Lynchburg. On Thursday, Roads to Recovery opened a new homeless shelter. It's called The Shelter at Reset and it's located at 1001 Fifth Street. Right now they have nine beds, which are...
WSET
PHOTOS: New truck rolls into service at the Halifax Volunteer Fire Department
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Halifax Volunteer Fire Department station is the new home for a new truck that will very soon be put into service. On Thursday the HVFD posted photos of the new vehicle, saying some of their members had traveled to Pennsylvania to pick up the truck and drive it home after a final inspection.
WSET
Bee Line Transport in Lynchburg offering free rides and towing for NYE
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A local towing company is asking you to "BEE" safe and don't drink and drive. Bee Line Transport Inc. in Lynchburg will be offering free "tows" from 11:00 p.m. on New Year's Eve night until 2:00 a.m. in the morning on New Year's Day. "New...
WSET
Molly's Creek bridge closed after 'vehicle strike' in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — If you're trying to cross the bridge over Molly's Creek on Winfall Road you'll need to follow a detour instead. The Virginia Department of Transportation announced that a vehicle strike has closed the bridge. The bridge is located 1.3 miles east of Brookneal Highway,...
WSET
Amthor announces expansion in Gretna
GRETNA, Va. (WSET) — Amthor International announced Wednesday that they’ll be building a new facility in the Gretna Industrial Park. The project will cost about $30 million and bring roughly 75 to 90 new jobs to the area. The branch currently has less than 90 employees. The building...
WSET
Firefighter found in frozen pond dies in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A firefighter has been confirmed dead after being found in a frozen pond in Big Island. Firefighters and rescue crews on the scene tell ABC13 that they got the call around 7:15 p.m. Friday evening. Crews were called to Camden Road in Big Island...
WSET
Counseling award named after Liberty Behavioral Sciences Professor
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Liberty University School of Behavioral Sciences professor is now the namesake of a new award from the Association for Creativity in Counseling (ACC). Dr. Lisa Sosin is the program director for Liberty’s Ph.D. in Counselor Education and Supervision program and a professor in the...
WSET
House fire on Oakwood Circle in Danville: Firefighters
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Fire Department responded to 296 Oakwood Circle to the report of a house fire. Crews responded, and upon arrival E-3 discovered a fire in the front yard and the home full of smoke. According to firefighters, E-3 made entry to the home and...
WSET
Three injured in Blue Hills Drive NE structure fire: Firefighters
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Fire and EMS are currently on the scene of a structure fire. Firefighters said they were dispatched to the 1900 block of Blue Hills Drive NE. According to firefighters, they were dispatched around 8 p.m. for reports of a structure fire at a commercial facility.
WSET
'Encouraged to give back:' Students learn important lesson while spreading holiday cheer
LOW MOOR, Va. (WSET) — Students learned an important lesson while spreading the holiday cheer this season. Prekindergarten students at Jeter-Watson Elementary School learned an important lesson when they delivered some holiday cheer to Ridgeline Physical Therapy on Wednesday, December 14. The students and their teachers boarded a bus...
WSET
What to expect for New Year's weekend holiday travel: AAA
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — You may be wondering what traffic could be like when you hit the road for your New Year's plans or when you travel back home. Morgan Dean, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic said they were predicting that December 23, 27, 28, and January 2 would be busy days on the roads this holiday travel period.
WSET
Nursing home resident arrested, charged with assaulting another resident: Police
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — A resident at a nursing home in South Boston has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of another resident at the nursing home. According to the South Boston Police Chief, Bryan Young, 71-year-old Nathan Coleman of Scottsburg, Virginia was arrested on Dec. 17 after the police department got a call from South Boston Health and Rehab to investigate a possible assault on a resident by a resident.
WSET
1 dead in Appomattox County crash
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 71-year-old man named Larry Tomlinson died after a car crash on Route 460 the day after Christmas. Around 6:40 p.m. Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash just west of Route 646 on 460. VSP said Tomlinson was driving when his car...
WSET
41-year-old charged in Sunrise convenience store robbery in Danville: Police
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A robbery took place around 8 a.m. at the Sunrise convenience store in Danville, police said. The Danville Police Department first responded to the scene at the 2200 block of North Main Street. DPD said a Black man came in the store, took out a...
WSET
COVID-19 cases rise after holidays; officials pushing new bivalent booster
(WSET) — The wicked winter weather last week didn't just bring colder temperatures. It also brought a feared increase in COVID-19 cases that the CDC warned about. The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Departments said that as of Tuesday, there are 78,348 reported cases of COVID-19 in the area. That number is up by 539.
WSET
'No reason to believe that the councilman was being targeted:' DPD on shots fired
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, Danville Police responded to the 800 block of Stokes street for a report of shots fired. Police said they recovered shell casings from the scene, but did not specify how many. Folks on social media expressed concern that this was a targeted attack...
WSET
Liberty men open ASUN play with 70-53 win at Bellarmine
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSET/Liberty Flames) — The Liberty Flames won 70-53 over the Bellarmine Knights to open ASUN Conference play, Thursday evening at Freedom Hall. Darius McGhee (game-high 24 points) and Kyle Rode (season-high 22 points) combined for 46 points in the convincing win. The Flames (10-4) pick up their 10th win of the season and improve to 1-0 in the ASUN. The Knights drop to 5-9 and 0-1 in the league.
Comments / 0