ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Covered California enrollment deadline coming on New Year’s Eve

By Derrick Ow
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lrszJ_0jw0EExv00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV): Covered California urges Californians to sign up for health care coverage before the Saturday deadline.

Officials want Californians who do not have health insurance to sign up due to the recent increases in cases of RSV, COVID and other illnesses.

Covered California Executive Director Jessica Altman said access to health care coverage is important to keep everyone safe.

"Everyone deserves the protection and peace of mind that come with having high-quality, affordable health insurance," Altman said. "Covered California is urging everyone who needs coverage to check out their options and sign up before the end of the year."

Altman explained that Californians who sign up would have their health care coverage effective on Jan. 1.

State health officials are concerned that COVID and flu cases may simultaneously peak. California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly shared the importance of signing up.

"We have seen dramatic increases in COVID-19, the flu and RSV, reminding us once again of the importance of our health and wellbeing,” Ghaly said.

The program's open enrollment period runs until Jan. 31. However, coverage will not begin until Feb. 1 if you sign up in January.

For more information on how you can sign up, click here.

The post Covered California enrollment deadline coming on New Year’s Eve appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 5

Related
IE Voice

It’s the Law: California Enters 2023 With A Long List of New Rules and Regulations

While America already leads the world in laws and incarcerations, states never miss an opportunity each year to add a new set of “do’s and don’ts” to the ever-growing list of enforceable regulations. Once again, California is doing its part to keep America in first place with a list of new laws effective January 1, 2023 to regulate citizen behavior and provide an enhanced sense of safety in local communities.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

PG&E 'sticker shock' explained

OAKLAND, Calif. - If November's gas and electric bills didn't give you sticker shock, this month's as well as the next two, will. As of New Year's Day, the state Public Utilities Commission has granted PG&E increased gas and electricity prices. In round numbers, the average monthly PG&E residential bill...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- One of the California laws that will go into effect in the coming year will eliminate the pink tax. The pink tax is the extra amount of money women are charged for productscompared to men. Not just gender-specific items like tampons and pads add an extra cost to women that men don't The post California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023 appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Inhabitat.com

California tariff will pay customers to produce solar energy

The California Public Utilities Commission has just released a draft decision to revise California’s net energy metering tariff. This is a move intended to improve pricing by aligning energy prices with the electric grid’s capabilities around the clock. While this may sound like a move to raise energy prices during peak load hours, it could instead have many more results, including incentivizing the adoption of solar energy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

New California laws on abortion, jaywalking, rap lyrics

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cheaper abortions, raises for some workers and grace for jaywalkers and loiterers are some of the hundreds of new laws that take effect in California next year. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed 997 new laws in 2022 and many of them take effect on Jan. 1...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Inhabitat.com

New California laws for 2023 that may affect you

New year, new laws. Since California is often on the cutting edge, let’s take a look at some of the state’s new laws that are going into effect in 2023. This is just a sample, not the whole list. Minimum wage. Good news for California workers struggling to...
KSBW.com

California leaders monitor canceled flight chaos as prices surge

As Southwest and other flight cancellations continue to disrupt in- and out-of-state travel in California, while leaving some stranded, state leaders said they're keeping an eye on the issue. A spokesperson for Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday the governor's office is monitoring the situation. With prices surpassing $1,000 for flights...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS 8

California's new 2023 jaywalking law explained

SAN DIEGO — In a matter of days, Californians will be permitted to jaywalk, within reason, without running the risk of a hefty fine. Starting Jan. 1, the Freedom to Walk Act officially becomes law, allowing pedestrians in California to jaywalk without fear of a ticket, as long as it's safe.
CALIFORNIA STATE
newsmirror.net

New state law regarding opioids designed to save lives

A new state law goes into effect Jan. 1 to help save lives from opioid and fentanyl overdoses on college campuses. The CDPH (California Department of Public Health) is raising efforts for awareness and helping prevent opioid use, addiction and potential overdose. The state of California is working to provide students with greater access to the life-saving drug Naloxone at colleges and universities. Colleges and universities can order Naloxone at no cost through the Naloxone Distribution Project (https://www.dhcs.ca.gov/individuals/Pages/Naloxone_Distribution_Project.aspx).
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

California inmates to get free phone calls starting Sunday

SALINAS, Calif. — The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation will make phone calls for incarcerated people free of charge starting on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. The move to make the calls free was in response to the Keep Families Connected Act that was signed into law in September.
CALIFORNIA STATE
lacar.com

New California Laws For Thee (and ME) in '23

This article does not constitute any legal advice. Make sure to always check the laws that apply to you. Tickets, heavy fines, collisions, increased insurance rates - who needs them? Safety should be a sufficient reason to obey traffic laws but, if that's not enough to do it for you, being a scofflaw will hit you right in the wallet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
abc10.com

California's 2023 employment laws, explained: Minimum wage increases, workers rights

SAN DIEGO — New year, new laws... and beginning in 2023, California workers have more power to fight for protections and transparency. Summary: Assembly Bill 257: Fast food workers will have more power to fight for wages up to $22 per hour and better working conditions. The new law paves the way for a special council to set minimum standards for wages, hours and working conditions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kalkinemedia.com

California Plastic Bags

This undated photo shows a plastic bag, in Los Angeles. California in 2014 enacted the nation's first ban on single-use plastic shopping bags. But state Attorney General Rob Bonta says the thicker, reusable plastic bags that many retailers now use may not be recyclable as required by law. (AP Photo/John Antczak)
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

Opinion: San Diego Judge Blocked a Foolish California Law Aimed at Texas

Politicians, being egocentric by nature, sometimes do foolish, even childish, things in their insatiable hunger for attention. California Gov. Gavin Newsom did a foolish thing last summer when he persuaded the Legislature to pass Senate Bill 1327, which would have subjected makers of guns prohibited by state law to civil lawsuits. It essentially stripped them of their right to defend themselves by making them liable for court fees.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thesungazette.com

CalOSHA seek to extend COVID-19 workforce regs to 2024

TULARE COUNTY – With constant changes to COVID-19 regulations in the past few years, the state plans to set additional regulations for the next two years. On Dec. 15, the California Occupational Safety and Health Administration, better known as Cal/OSHA, Standards Board voted 6-1 to adopt non-emergency COVID-19 regulations. These include providing masks to employees, reporting an outbreak in cases to authorities and providing COVID-19 prevention training, among other measures.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy