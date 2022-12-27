ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Memorial mass scheduled for chef Jean-Robert de Cavel

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A memorial mass is planned to be held to celebrate the life of chef Jean-Robert de Cavel. The chef redefined the dining scene in Cincinnati. He passed away last Friday after fighting cancer for five years. The mass is scheduled January 16 at 9:30 a.m. at the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

4 injured, including firefighter, in Westwood fire

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Three civilians and a firefighter were injured after a fire in Westwood. The fire happened at Harrison Avenue and Cincy Fire and EMS said the fire was under control at 9 p.m. Officials have not said what started the fire or how badly the victims were...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Fifty West announces reopening date for Brewpub

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fifty West Brewing Company is bringing back its Brewpub. The Brewpub temporarily shut down in 2020 during the pandemic. Since then, the company has only been operating its burger bar across the street. Now, the Brewpub is set to reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4. "The menu will...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Flooding won't stop Fitton Center from holding NYE fundraiser

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - The New Year's Eve Party at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts will go on as planned, after flooding last week put the party in jeopardy. Fitton Center staff said the freezing temperatures likely caused one of the fire suppression heads inside the Fitton Center to burst, leaving about four inches of water sitting in the center's foyer.
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Westwood father accused of fracturing newborn's arm

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Westwood father faces serious charges after police say he broke his newborn's arm. Edgar Bush, 43, was changing his eight-day-old son's clothes on Thursday when he forcefully pulled the baby's arm out of the clothing, fracturing his arm. Bush is charged with felonious assault and child...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

1 dead, 1 injured in boat fire at Northern Kentucky marina

DAYTON, Ky. (WKRC) – One man is dead and another man is in the hospital after the boat they were on caught fire Friday morning. It happened just after 11:15 a.m. at the Manhattan Harbour Marina in Dayton, Kentucky. Tim Gottschalk said he and his wife were walking to...
DAYTON, KY
WKRC

Cincinnati saw a staggering number of new restaurants open in 2022

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Despite continuing pressures facing the restaurant industry, from persistent staffing issues to rising costs of ingredients, Cincinnati saw a staggering number of new eateries open in 2022. A review of the new restaurants the Cincinnati Business Courier wrote about this year and social media posts...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati saw dozens of restaurants close in 2022: here's who they are

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Despite high-profile announcements of restaurant closures that seemed to come rapid-fire at the end of this year, Cincinnati saw about the same number of shutterings in 2022 as it did last year. According to a review of stories written by the Cincinnati Business Courier and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Firefighters respond to higher volume of calls across the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The recent bone-chilling cold temperatures kept firefighters around the region busy. There have been several fires as people tried to stay warm and they have answered many calls to burst pipes. Cincinnati firefighters have responded to many more calls this past weekend than usual. “We're about 30-40%...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Search continues for non-custodial parents, missing baby

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is desperately searching for a missing mom and baby. 25-year-old Monica George is the mother of 10-month-old Valerie Williams, but George does not have custody of her child. They were last seen earlier this week at Kenwood Towne Centre before...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Person injured, car impaled by guard rail in I-75 SB crash

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A person was injured after they were trapped in their car after an accident near Paddock Road on I-75 SB. Police say when they arrived, they found a car impaled on a guard rail with one person trapped inside Friday morning. The roof was removed to save...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Missing 10-month-old found safe, returned to grandparents

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Police say that a missing baby has been safely returned to her grandparents who have custody. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says it arranged for 10-month-old Valerie Williams to be returned to her home at 10:30 Friday night. Valerie was checked out by Colerain Township...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

