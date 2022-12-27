Read full article on original website
WKRC
Memorial mass scheduled for chef Jean-Robert de Cavel
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A memorial mass is planned to be held to celebrate the life of chef Jean-Robert de Cavel. The chef redefined the dining scene in Cincinnati. He passed away last Friday after fighting cancer for five years. The mass is scheduled January 16 at 9:30 a.m. at the...
WKRC
Chef Aaron whips up recipes for a Happy New Year
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you are hosting a New Year's Eve party this year, you'll want some great food for your guests. Chef Aaron from Kroger shows how to make some easy recipes for your end-of-the-year bash.
WKRC
4 injured, including firefighter, in Westwood fire
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Three civilians and a firefighter were injured after a fire in Westwood. The fire happened at Harrison Avenue and Cincy Fire and EMS said the fire was under control at 9 p.m. Officials have not said what started the fire or how badly the victims were...
WKRC
Brent Spence companion bridge project will impact the region from Louisville to Dayton
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The construction timeline to create the Brent Spence companion bridge could start as soon as November 2023. With Thursday's announcement and if everything goes according to plan, that means the Tri-State could have a new bridge by the end of 2029 and with it, an even more attractive region for businesses.
WKRC
A Home for Hope: Dog that was shot multiple times, lost eye gets loving home in Tri-State
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) — Left with one eye and bullet fragments all over her body, there is no telling what Hope has been through. “I can’t even imagine,” said DiMuzio. “They shot her from the front. They had to be looking at her face.”. The...
WKRC
Fifty West announces reopening date for Brewpub
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fifty West Brewing Company is bringing back its Brewpub. The Brewpub temporarily shut down in 2020 during the pandemic. Since then, the company has only been operating its burger bar across the street. Now, the Brewpub is set to reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4. "The menu will...
WKRC
Newest Greater Cincinnati Chipotle features lane for customers to pick up digital orders
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Chiptole Mexican Grill opens its first-ever location in Independence right before the new year. The restaurant, which was scheduled to open on Friday, is located off Declaration Drive, right across the street from Kroger. The location will feature a "Chipotlane," a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers...
WKRC
Flooding won't stop Fitton Center from holding NYE fundraiser
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - The New Year's Eve Party at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts will go on as planned, after flooding last week put the party in jeopardy. Fitton Center staff said the freezing temperatures likely caused one of the fire suppression heads inside the Fitton Center to burst, leaving about four inches of water sitting in the center's foyer.
WKRC
Former Greater Cincinnati Kroger building purchased by indoor shooting center
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The building that was formerly a Kroger store in Greater Cincinnati was purchased and the plan is for it to be home to multiple businesses. Kroger replaced its store at 5420 Liberty Fairfield Road in Butler County with another less than a mile away in...
WKRC
Ideas for New Year's celebrations from Everything Cincy
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Where will you be at the stroke of midnight on New Year's Eve? If you haven't thought about that, there is no need to worry. Founder of Everything Cincy, Abbey Cummins has some ways to save on New Year's Eve.
WKRC
Westwood father accused of fracturing newborn's arm
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Westwood father faces serious charges after police say he broke his newborn's arm. Edgar Bush, 43, was changing his eight-day-old son's clothes on Thursday when he forcefully pulled the baby's arm out of the clothing, fracturing his arm. Bush is charged with felonious assault and child...
WKRC
Cincinnati Chili Bowl: Efforts underway for city to host annual NCAA football game
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati USA Sports Commission announced Thursday that it wants to bring a bowl game to the Queen City. It would be named the Cincinnati Chili Bowl. Plans call for the game to be played at TQL Stadium and air on the CW Network. “I think it’d...
WKRC
'We need him back home': Family worried after Hamilton man is reported missing in Mexico
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local architect is missing in Mexico, and his family is desperate for his safe return. Jose Gutierrez has been missing since Christmas. He was in Mexico visiting his fiancée. Gutierrez is the oldest of seven siblings. They all live in Hamilton. Gutierrez holds a master’s...
WKRC
1 dead, 1 injured in boat fire at Northern Kentucky marina
DAYTON, Ky. (WKRC) – One man is dead and another man is in the hospital after the boat they were on caught fire Friday morning. It happened just after 11:15 a.m. at the Manhattan Harbour Marina in Dayton, Kentucky. Tim Gottschalk said he and his wife were walking to...
WKRC
Cincinnati saw a staggering number of new restaurants open in 2022
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Despite continuing pressures facing the restaurant industry, from persistent staffing issues to rising costs of ingredients, Cincinnati saw a staggering number of new eateries open in 2022. A review of the new restaurants the Cincinnati Business Courier wrote about this year and social media posts...
WKRC
Cincinnati saw dozens of restaurants close in 2022: here's who they are
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Despite high-profile announcements of restaurant closures that seemed to come rapid-fire at the end of this year, Cincinnati saw about the same number of shutterings in 2022 as it did last year. According to a review of stories written by the Cincinnati Business Courier and...
WKRC
Firefighters respond to higher volume of calls across the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The recent bone-chilling cold temperatures kept firefighters around the region busy. There have been several fires as people tried to stay warm and they have answered many calls to burst pipes. Cincinnati firefighters have responded to many more calls this past weekend than usual. “We're about 30-40%...
WKRC
Search continues for non-custodial parents, missing baby
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is desperately searching for a missing mom and baby. 25-year-old Monica George is the mother of 10-month-old Valerie Williams, but George does not have custody of her child. They were last seen earlier this week at Kenwood Towne Centre before...
WKRC
Person injured, car impaled by guard rail in I-75 SB crash
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A person was injured after they were trapped in their car after an accident near Paddock Road on I-75 SB. Police say when they arrived, they found a car impaled on a guard rail with one person trapped inside Friday morning. The roof was removed to save...
WKRC
Missing 10-month-old found safe, returned to grandparents
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Police say that a missing baby has been safely returned to her grandparents who have custody. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says it arranged for 10-month-old Valerie Williams to be returned to her home at 10:30 Friday night. Valerie was checked out by Colerain Township...
