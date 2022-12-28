ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resident saved by good samaritan, 1 taken to hospital after 2-alarm fire in Sidney

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
SIDNEY — A person trapped in their home during a house fire in Sidney was saved by a good samaritan Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were called to reports of a fire in the 200 block of South Miami Avenue around 4:30 p.m., according to Sidney Fire Department.

When crews arrived they found a two-story duplex with a large amount of fire coming from the front of one of the residences.

Fire crews were told that before they arrived on scene, a good samaritan rescued a resident that was sleeping in the basement when the fire occurred.

The fire did extend into the adjoining residence, fire officials said.

A two-alarm response was requested, and all off-duty personnel from multiple departments were called.

Firefighters also rescued multiple animals, but some did die in the fire. An exact number was not provided.

Damages to the property are estimated at $100,000 and $20,000 to its contents.

The Red Cross was called to help the residents who were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by fire officials.

