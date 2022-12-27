Read full article on original website
27 First News
Dorothy Huynyan, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Hutnyan, 90, passed away peacefully, Friday, December 23, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by her family. Dorothy was born August 8, 1932, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Charles and Eva Martyak Gost, and came to the Youngstown area in 1955.
27 First News
Jose E. Cortes, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jose E. Cortes, 93, passed away peacefully, Tuesday morning, December 27, 2022, at Hampton Woods of Poland. Jose was born August 22, 1929, in Puerto Rico, a son of the late Ignacio and Maria Cortes Estremera and came to the United States and the Youngstown area in the early 1950’s.
27 First News
Kelley R. Kimple, Sr., Niles, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kelley R. Kimple, Sr., of Niles, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 4:38 p.m. in the Cleveland Clinic. He was 67 years old. Kelley was born in Warren on June 30, 1955, the son of the late Robert R. and Shirley A. Edwards Kimple.
27 First News
Martha Gaston, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Gaston, 99, of Girard, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, at her residence with her family by her side. Martha was born October 7, 1923, in Kinsman, Ohio the daughter of Phillip L. and Margie (Laubender) Thomas. Martha retired in 1985 as a...
27 First News
Peggy Lou Thornsberry, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peggy Lou Thornsberry, 83, of Niles, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was born June 29, 1939, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Floyd and Margaret Phlugh Barnhart. Peggy was employed as a cook, first for the Niles School...
27 First News
Eugene Haywood, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Eugene Haywood, 78, of Youngstown, who departed this life on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. Mr. Haywood was born January 4, 1944, in Little Rock, Arkansas, the son of Joseph “Jack” Haywood and Mae (Cannon) Haywood. Eugene...
27 First News
Joseph L. West, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – “Broadway Joe” left us peacefully on Sunday, December 25, 2022, to be with his beloved spouse of 52 years, Ned and their many dogs. Joseph L. West was born on November 20, 1932. Adopted into the West family as an infant, Joe made his mark on the family generation after generation.
27 First News
Georgia T. Bosley, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Georgia T. Bosley, age 94, of Hubbard, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Georgia was born August 2, 1928 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Henry C., Sr. and Mary D. Aber Ditman. She was a...
27 First News
Wiley Christopher Byers, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wiley Christopher Byers, 87, of Howland, passed away at 7:23 a.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022 peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family. Wiley was born on February 19, 1935 in Warren, the son of the late Charles and Dorothy (Quinn) Byers. Wiley worked for...
27 First News
Hope Fairbanks, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hope Fairbanks, 96, died on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at her daughter, Kathy and son-in-law, Bill’s home in Canfield, Ohio. Her namesake and granddaughter, Hope Hurton was by her side. Hope was born July 17, 1926, to the Reverend Adam and Catherine Gettman in...
27 First News
Audrey A. Dagan, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Audrey A. Dagan, 91, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Countryside at the Elmwood in Hubbard, Ohio. Audrey was born November 22, 1931, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph V. and Mae Nary Sobnosky. She graduated from Ursuline High School in 1949. She was...
27 First News
Mary Rose Dimitriou, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 31 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, for Mrs. Mary Rose Dimitriou, 85, who entered into rest Tuesday morning, December 27 at Avon Hospital, Richard E. Jacobs Campus, in Cleveland, Ohio. Mary was born...
27 First News
Thomas J. Patrick, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas J. Patrick, 72, passed away Tuesday morning, December 27, 2022 at Liberty Health Care Center. Thomas was born on June 25, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Thomas and Dorothy Mae Patrick. He was a 1968 graduate of Hubbard High School...
27 First News
William “Bill” K. McIntosh, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” K. McIntosh, 93, of Canfield, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Briarfield Manor. Born on May 16, 1929 in Youngstown, Ohio, he was the son of Gordon and Alma (Kane) McIntosh. He served his country in the United States...
27 First News
Seth Michael Krall, Enon Valley, PA
ENON VALLEY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Seth Michael Krall passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the age of 42 after suffering from a long illness. He was an organ donor through CORE. Some of his organs were able to help others live on and others went for research and education purposes.
27 First News
Jerry Ewing, Greenford, Ohio
GREENFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services celebrating the life of Jerry Ewing will be held at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Greenford Christian Church Building D. Jerry was born June 15, 1939, in Greenford, the son of Harvey and Wanda (Miller) Ewing. Jerry died peacefully in his sleep...
27 First News
Marian P. Muder, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marian Parks Muder, age 80, of Hubbard, passed away with her loving family by her side on Wednesday, December 28, at the Shepherd of the Valley-Poland. Marian was born October 24, 1942, the third child of Harry B. and Catherine (Roberts) Parks of Leechburg, Pennsylvania.
27 First News
Diane Stubrich, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane Stubrich, 71, was called home to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Christmas, Sunday morning, December 25, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her family. She had been suffering from a long illness and now is healed. Diane was born on October 2,...
27 First News
Leonard R. Bennett, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard R. Bennett, 75, of Columbiana, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022. He was born June 26, 1947, in West Virginia, son of the late Roy and Martha (Nethken) Bennett. Leonard was a graduate of Leetonia High School, class of 1965. He worked as the...
27 First News
Amy Elizabeth Falasca, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amy Elizabeth Falasca died on Monday, December 26, 2022 from complications due to Alzheimer’s disease. Amy was born September 1, 1935, the daughter of Hannah and George Myers. Amy worked as a bookkeeper. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and enjoyed travel, often...
