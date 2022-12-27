MAPLETON, Ore. -- Hundreds of residents are without running water, but the Mapleton Water District is offering resources to residents while they work to resolve the issue. A leak in Mapleton’s water system that was noticed just before Christmas has left about 260 homes in the rural community without running water. Mapleton officials said they have not yet been able to find the exact location of the leak to fix it. This leak is the most recent water woe for Mapleton, as officials have said the community’s main water plant is set to be replaced in March 2023. In the past, Mapleton has faced sky-high water bills and notices to boil water for safety.

