Corvallis fire station remodel underway
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A fire station in Corvallis is set to get a big upgrade after a remodel that will add several new rooms. Corvallis Fire Department says the remodeling at Station 3 is well underway. The fire department says much of the interior is being demolished, and the kitchen, locker rooms, medic room, and bathrooms have already been cleared out. Additionally, workers are scheduled to pour concrete for a new apparatus bay and workout room on Thursday, January 5.
EWEB providing help for Mapleton's water woes
MAPLETON, Ore. -- With hundreds of residents without running water in Mapleton, the nearby Eugene Water and Electric Board is responding to the rural community's call for assistance. EWEB said Mapleton asked for help when a leak in the community's water system left about 260 homes without running water. EWEB...
Hundreds without water as Mapleton water system springs leak
MAPLETON, Ore. -- Hundreds of residents are without running water, but the Mapleton Water District is offering resources to residents while they work to resolve the issue. A leak in Mapleton’s water system that was noticed just before Christmas has left about 260 homes in the rural community without running water. Mapleton officials said they have not yet been able to find the exact location of the leak to fix it. This leak is the most recent water woe for Mapleton, as officials have said the community’s main water plant is set to be replaced in March 2023. In the past, Mapleton has faced sky-high water bills and notices to boil water for safety.
Search continues for guardsman/student from Klamath Falls
CORVALLIS, Ore. - Law enforcement agencies are asking for help locating a missing 22-year-old who was last heard from on December 18. His family said he disappeared without a trace. According to Corvallis police, Steven Mainwaring’s last presumed location was in near Alsea, Oregon. Mainwaring is from Klamath Falls,...
PeaceHealth opens 30-year-old time capsule from the Eugene Clinic
EUGENE, Ore. — After 30 years, the Eugene Clinic time capsule has been opened. PeaceHealth invited several retired doctors who worked at the Eugene Clinic, PeaceHealth's predecessor in Oregon, to open the capsule last Wednesday, December 21. Staff at the former clinic created the capsule back in 1992 to...
More than 150,000 without power thanks to wet, windy weather
More than 150,000 of people in the Portand metro area and parts of the Willamette Valley are without power Tuesday thanks to wet and windy weather
High winds and waves slam the Oregon coast, bringing flooding
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — A heavy storm slammed into western Oregon Monday and Tuesday, bringing strong winds and high waves and causing flooding issues up and down the Oregon coast. Pacific Power reported thousands of outages in coastal counties Tuesday morning, with the greatest concentration in Astoria, according to the...
Second round of leaf pick-up in Eugene to begin
EUGENE, Ore. – The second round of leaf season will begin in Eugene on Friday, according to Eugene Public Works. Officials say Eugene residents who still have leaves to pick up should put them curbside starting Friday, December 30. After that, the second and final round of leaf collection will begin on Tuesday, January 3 and last through Friday, January 20, according to public works officials. Eugene Public Works says crews will work to pick up leaves on all public streets.
Amtrak lowers train ticket fares between Oregon destinations
Amtrak is competing with gas prices to entice more travelers to take the train between Portland and Eugene.
Fallen trees, bad weather, and power outages plague Eugene after heavy winds
EUGENE, Ore. -- Fallen trees have been a big problem all over Eugene with the recent intense rain and wind bringing them down. Residents of a condominium on Woodstone Place were quick to call roofing crews after a massive tree branch fell and split the roof in two. Neighbors say it happened fairly early Tuesday morning.
Several power outages reported across many areas in western Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. -- Several power outages are being reported in many areas in western Oregon. According to EWEB, around 185 people in Eugene are currently without power, and with the weather changing, that number will continue to change throughout the day. The City of Eugene says the Parks and Open Space Division's Urban Forestry team is handling several downed tree limbs, with one on a house and another on a fence. Officials say residents should report downed trees blocking roadways at 911 if it's an emergency, or 541-682-4800.
Changes at the Bottle Drop: Fees and more
At the Albany Bottle Drop and others around the state, the fee for dropping off a bag of empties will change on Monday. Two people who contacted me about it don’t think that’s right. These two and apparently many other account holders (but not I) got an email...
A blast from the past -- time capsule found at PeaceHealth clinic
EUGENE, Ore. -- A time capsule containing medical memorabilia from 1992 was recently discovered in a storehouse off Hilyard Street used by PeaceHealth and opened earlier on Friday by three retired doctors. PeaceHealth staff said they were surprised to find the time capsule back in October -- most didn’t even...
Corvallis man hopes to get dog back after police confiscated her
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A Corvallis man says after several run ins with police, his dog was taken away earlier this month. Now, Lonny Smith is waiting to see if he'll be able to get Mary Jane back. Smith said he has had his service dog, Mary Jane, for 15 years....
Hidden glass float schedule released for 2023 in Lincoln City
Still hunting for a hidden glass float on Oregon coast beaches? There are a few days in particular this year you should mark on your calendar. A colorful glass float is hidden every day somewhere on a beach around Lincoln City, part of a program called Finders Keepers, run by local tourism organization Explore Lincoln City, but odds of finding one are much better on “special drop” days, when dozens or even hundreds of floats are hidden at once.
Family of missing OSU student facing uncertainty, massive search underway
CORVALLIS, Oregon (KPTV) -- Police search and rescue teams, along with volunteers are trying to find a missing Oregon State University student. 22-year-old Steven Mainwaring has been missing for nearly two weeks. He was reportedly last in touch with his family on Dec. 16. Mainwaring is an engineering student who...
Sweet Home has its 6th fast-food joint and people are lining up
Sweet Home lined up to greet and eat at a newly opened Taco Bell on Thursday, Dec. 29, the sixth major fast-food restaurant for the population on the verge of 10,000 people. Errolyn Bauer said she’d seen a Taco Bell before. “Oh, yeah — all over California. In Lebanon,”...
Search underway for missing OSU student
ALSEA, Ore. -- The search continues for Oregon State University student and Oregon Air National Guardsman Steven Mainwaring, 22, who reportedly went missing in the Alsea area on December 18. About 25 people including members of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office are volunteering to search for Mainwaring, and set off...
‘Severe crosswinds’ topple semi, pin vehicles on Newport bridge
Three people were hospitalized after severe wind toppled a semi on Newport's Yaquina Bay Bridge -- pinning a car and pickup truck, according to the Newport Police Department.
Utility crews working to restore power after heavy winds
WESTERN OREGON -- After high winds battered the West Coast Monday night and Tuesday, crews worked through the night to restore power to several homes that were left without electricity due to downed power lines and fallen trees. Pacific Power said the high wind event on December 27 left almost...
