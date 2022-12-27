Read full article on original website
Related
ValueWalk
The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
Analysts are rewarding stocks like Netflix when they provide good news. Nike stock is also ready to move higher on a wave of analysts’ support. Biogen is the most upgraded stock and offers outperformance in the healthcare sector. The outlook for 2023 is very cloudy, as seen in the...
ValueWalk
Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
Immutep Ltd logged significant wins in December to close the year out strong. Their leading product candidate could majorly contribute to cancer treatment combination therapies. While the stock’s earnings remain in the red, anticipated growth shows excellent promise. Immutep Ltd (NASDAQ:IMMP) is a leading developer of immunotherapy treatments for...
ValueWalk
Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft A Bear Market Buy?
Microsoft announced a new acquisition this month. The deal looks to expand its total addressable market in the cloud space. It will also bring in an estimated $5 billion in revenue over the lifetime of its partnership, but there could be other benefits. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) scooped up a 4%...
ValueWalk
What Signals Do Gold, Silver, And Stocks Send To Investors?
While the statistics scream, investors, often blinded by emotions, do not hear them. However, since history seems to rhyme, what do gold, silver, and mining stocks have in store for us?. What a boring month!. At least for those who monitor the performance of junior mining stocks. It’s Dec. 29,...
ValueWalk
The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
Meta Platforms is down 50% and recently hit bottom. Amazon is down a greater 54% and shows signs of a bottom. Salesforce.com is a force to be reckoned with and may hit bottom soon. 2022 has been challenging for big tech. While the QQQ NASDAQ Index tracking stock (NASDAQ:QQQ) is...
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
ValueWalk
Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
The stock has fallen since last year but rebounding. Earnings are negative, but analysts expect impressive positive, long-term growth. Recent product developments support long-term growth expectations. At first glance, it might seem like Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) would not be a good investment. After all, analysts gave the stock a...
ValueWalk
These Are The 10 Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The First Week Of Jan 2023
Similar to 2022, inflation will likely be the main concern in 2023 as well. Along with inflation, the Fed’s actions to contain inflation are expected to drive the performance of the financial markets, as well as companies, next year. Additionally, there is also a concern among investors that corporate...
ValueWalk
HVS 4Q22: McIntyre Partnerships On OneSpaWorld
Hidden Value Stocks issue for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, featuring an update from Chris McIntyre, pitching his thesis on OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OSW). Updates from Previous Issues: McIntyre Partnerships. McIntyre Partnerships, and its founder, Chris McIntyre, were featured in the December 2018 issue of Hidden Value Stocks.
ValueWalk
6 Cryptocurrency Firms For Bottom Feeders: Including MicroStrategy, Riot, Hive And Cleanspark
Challenges for cryptocurrency firms in 2022: market struggles and calls for regulation. This year has been the darkest yet for Crypto fanatics as the sector went from one of its strongest bull markets through the pandemic into a bear market. It was the perfect storm that brewed for the asset class in early 2022 when the Fed began raising interest rates and the USD-pegged stablecoin Terra collapsed.
ValueWalk
These Are the 10 Best Performing Energy Companies in 2022
Energy stocks have had a remarkable 2022, driven by high oil and natural gas prices due to tight supplies and rising demand. Experts expect a similar performance next year as many factors that pushed up energy stocks this year could persist into 2023 as well. The demand for oil and...
ValueWalk
Outrageous Gold Price Prediction For 2023 By Saxo Bank
Gold will rocket to $3,000 next year – at least that’s what Saxo Bank says. Does this prediction make any sense though?. Did you hope gold would break finally $2,000 in 2023? What if I told you that gold is going to soar to at least $3,000? Have I gone mad? No; that’s not my forecast, I only summarize the Saxo Bank’s Outrageous Predictions for 2023.
ValueWalk
A One-Day Santa Rally
In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, Louis Navellier wrote:. Finally a decent bounce in the market. Let’s hope it holds. Stocks rallied on the open after the continuing jobless claims number rose higher than expected (1,710K vs 1,686K forecasted), another case of bad news is good news. The rest of jobless numbers were in line with estimates.
ValueWalk
Mortgage Rates Up For First Time In Seven Weeks While Luxury Home Sales Hit Record Low
Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.42% as of Dec. 29, up from last week when it averaged 6.27%; this marked the first uptick in mortgage rates in seven weeks. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.68%, down from last week when it averaged 5.69%. “The housing market...
ValueWalk
Fed Expected To Raise Rates In February
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The market tried to rally this morning, but then it fizzled since there is no volume. It’s hard for the market to do anything when no one is around. Normally there’s quarter-end window dressing and some positive action in the last week of the year, but this year it doesn’t exist which is unfortunate.
ValueWalk
Selling Off Stocks: When You Sell A Stock Who Buys It?
Are you wondering how the stock system works? Who buys the stocks when people sell them? If you think that the buyer buying your stocks is another investor looking to make a profit, you are wrong. So, when you sell stocks, who buys them?. When you sell your stocks, you’ll...
ValueWalk
The Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Market In 2023 And Beyond
Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) is a security framework that transforms security and connectivity technologies into a single cloud-delivered platform, enabling secure and rapid cloud transformation. SASE converges network and cybersecurity technology, addressing the challenges of distributed IT environments, including cloud computing, edge computing, and workforce mobility. ValueWalk’s January 2023...
ValueWalk
Oil Price Soars Amid Russia Export Ban
Brent crude hovers at $83 a barrel as supply concerns weigh. Retail sales show 27th December more popular than Boxing Day. The ban of exports for nations adhering to Russian price caps adds fuel to the anxieties around supply. This comes at the same time as China plans to reopen, which means oil demand is set to surge. While supply and demand dynamics continue to compete in this way, the oil price will remain elevated.
ValueWalk
Coal Remains The Winner
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. The Labor Department on Thursday reported that unemployment claims rose to 225,000 in the latest week from a revised 216,000 in the previous week. Continuing unemployment claims increased to 1.710 million in the latest week from a revised 1.669 million in the previous week. Interestingly, continuing unemployment claims have been steadily rising since October.
Comments / 0