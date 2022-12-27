Read full article on original website
Laredo Police asks residents to refrain from lighting fireworks
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - As many get ready to ring in 2023, local authorities are reminding residents to celebrate the new year in a safe and responsible manner. According to the Laredo Police Department, it’s against city ordinance to light fireworks within city limits. Police say during the holiday,...
Accident reported on Saunders
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An accident in central Laredo is causing traffic congestion on Saunders. According to Laredo Police, the accident was reported at the intersection of Saunders Street and Loop 20. Police have closed off the eastbound lane of Saunders to the traveling public. Traffic heading in that direction...
North Laredo residents distraught over park vandalism
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities are searching for the individuals responsible for vandalizing a Laredo Park and causing thousands of dollars’ worth of damages. While police and park officials continue to investigate the case, a couple of parkgoers spoke about how they feel about this type of behavior as well as their message to people who frequent the parks.
Laredo Police need help identifying culprits accused of park vandalism
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Laredo Police are on the lookout for the culprits responsible for vandalizing a park and damaging city vehicles. The incident was reported on Wednesday at around five in the morning when a city lifeguard was getting ready to start the swimming classes at the North Central Park Pool.
Caught on camera: Elderly resident hit by vehicle reversing
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is taken to a Laredo Hospital after being hit by a car Wednesday night. KGNS obtained surveillance video of the incident; however, some of the images may be difficult to watch for some viewers. Video shows a car backing up and then bumping into...
Agents arrest Paisa Gang member
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents stumble upon a gang member trying to enter the U.S. illegally. He was found among a group of undocumented people at a ranch in south Laredo. A background check revealed Antonio Ledesma Alfaro, 40 had been previously arrested in Kansas for theft, burglary...
North Laredo Park and city vehicles damaged by vandals
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Facilities at a popular Laredo Park were closed this morning after it was hit by vandals overnight. According to Laredo Park officials, the lifeguards were on their way to the pool at North Central Park at 5 a.m. when they noticed several damages to city property.
Laredo firefighters extinguish fire in front of store
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo firefighters prevent a local business from catching fire in the downtown area. The Laredo Fire Department received a call on Thursday evening at around 6:15 p.m. regarding a structure fire at the 1100 block of Hidalgo. Fire crews arrived and found a cardboard in front...
Car goes up in flames in Central Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department responded to reports of a burning car shortly before 8 Friday morning in central Laredo. KGNS News obtained surveillance footage near the area that shows three people near the car before it goes up in flames at the 3100 block of Pine Street.
City of Laredo and Webb County administrative offices close for the holiday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo has closed its doors for the New Year holiday weekend. City administrative offices are closed on Friday, December 30, and will remain closed on Monday, January 2. They will reopen on Tuesday, January 3. The 311 call center will remain open on...
Laredoans prepare to ring in 2023
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - It’s the final countdown to 2023 and many Gateway City residents are gearing up to welcome the new year with loved ones. Several people around town have been gathering everything they need to celebrate this Saturday. Maria Tamez said she plans to celebrate the new...
Train crashes into trailer near highway leading to Colombia Bridge
NUEVO LAREDO, MX (KGNS) - A trailer crashes into a train causing an explosion on the highway that leads to the Colombia Bridge. According to a story published in El Manana de Nuevo Laredo, the driver of the trailer was able to escape from the flames. It is said employees...
Two men wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating two men who are suspects linked to a shooting that was reported in early December. According to Laredo Police, Ricardo Eduardo Garcia Jr. who goes by the alias ‘Goofy’ and Juan Jesus Luna, 19 Jr. are both facing aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorites need your help identifying a man believed to be tied to a recent theft. According to the Laredo Police Department, the theft of an electronic device occurred at the Target store located on Bob Bullock Loop on December 21. Police posted the picture of the...
Laredoans welcome new year with high hopes
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - 2022 was quite the year in the Gateway City with a lucky Laredoan winning the lottery, to a teen making Laredo a pit stop on his journey to travel the world. While there was a lot of good news, the not so good peaked in as...
UISD Mourns the passing of Board Member Ricardo Molina, Sr.
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A public servant passes away after serving a local school district for 26 years. Ricardo Molina was first elected to the United ISD Board in 1996. He represented District One which includes south Laredo, Rio Bravo and El Cenizo. During his tenure, he helped initiate UISD’s...
District 1 elected councilmember sworn into office
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Another newly-elected city official took the oath of office. On Thursday, December 29, Gilbert Gonzalez was sworn in at City Hall as councilmember for District 1. Before the ceremony, Gonzalez said he hopes to tackle issues related to water, infrastructure, animal control, traffic congestion, and increasing...
Elderly couple injured in accident on Highway 83
ZAPATA COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - An elderly couple is taken to the hospital after an accident on Highway 83. According to Zapata County Fire Department, the accident was reported on Dec. 27, 2022 at 3 p.m on Highway 83 just south of Ramireño, Texas. Authorites say a blue passenger...
Tragedy strikes Laredo with fatal shooting on West Del Mar Boulevard
LAREDO, Tex. - On Friday morning, tragedy struck the city of Laredo, Texas, when authorities were called to investigate a fatal shooting at the 200 block of West Del Mar Boulevard.
Change of venue hearing scheduled in Roland Anthony Burgos’ case
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After nearly five years, the trial of a man accused of killing a woman and her child is set to take place next May but not before some potential changes could take place. Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles was arrested back in 2018 for the death of Grizelda...
