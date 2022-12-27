Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgns.tv
District 1 elected councilmember sworn into office
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Another newly-elected city official took the oath of office. On Thursday, December 29, Gilbert Gonzalez was sworn in at City Hall as councilmember for District 1. Before the ceremony, Gonzalez said he hopes to tackle issues related to water, infrastructure, animal control, traffic congestion, and increasing...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo and Webb County administrative offices close for the holiday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo has closed its doors for the New Year holiday weekend. City administrative offices are closed on Friday, December 30, and will remain closed on Monday, January 2. They will reopen on Tuesday, January 3. The 311 call center will remain open on...
kgns.tv
Dr. Victor Trevino sworn in as Laredo Mayor
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A new era of leadership is set in motion for Laredo. The recently elected Dr. Victor Trevino has officially been sworn in as Laredo’s 85th mayor. The ceremony took place at Laredo City Hall at 5:30 p.m. Surrounded by, family, friends, colleagues and other city...
kgns.tv
UISD Mourns the passing of Board Member Ricardo Molina, Sr.
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A public servant passes away after serving a local school district for 26 years. Ricardo Molina was first elected to the United ISD Board in 1996. He represented District One which includes south Laredo, Rio Bravo and El Cenizo. During his tenure, he helped initiate UISD’s...
kgns.tv
Laredoans welcome new year with high hopes
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - 2022 was quite the year in the Gateway City with a lucky Laredoan winning the lottery, to a teen making Laredo a pit stop on his journey to travel the world. While there was a lot of good news, the not so good peaked in as...
kgns.tv
Laredoans prepare to ring in 2023
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - It’s the final countdown to 2023 and many Gateway City residents are gearing up to welcome the new year with loved ones. Several people around town have been gathering everything they need to celebrate this Saturday. Maria Tamez said she plans to celebrate the new...
kgns.tv
Agents arrest Paisa Gang member
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents stumble upon a gang member trying to enter the U.S. illegally. He was found among a group of undocumented people at a ranch in south Laredo. A background check revealed Antonio Ledesma Alfaro, 40 had been previously arrested in Kansas for theft, burglary...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police asks residents to refrain from lighting fireworks
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - As many get ready to ring in 2023, local authorities are reminding residents to celebrate the new year in a safe and responsible manner. According to the Laredo Police Department, it’s against city ordinance to light fireworks within city limits. Police say during the holiday,...
kgns.tv
Accident reported on Saunders
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An accident in central Laredo is causing traffic congestion on Saunders. According to Laredo Police, the accident was reported at the intersection of Saunders Street and Loop 20. Police have closed off the eastbound lane of Saunders to the traveling public. Traffic heading in that direction...
kgns.tv
North Laredo residents distraught over park vandalism
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities are searching for the individuals responsible for vandalizing a Laredo Park and causing thousands of dollars’ worth of damages. While police and park officials continue to investigate the case, a couple of parkgoers spoke about how they feel about this type of behavior as well as their message to people who frequent the parks.
kgns.tv
Laredo firefighters extinguish fire in front of store
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo firefighters prevent a local business from catching fire in the downtown area. The Laredo Fire Department received a call on Thursday evening at around 6:15 p.m. regarding a structure fire at the 1100 block of Hidalgo. Fire crews arrived and found a cardboard in front...
kgns.tv
Train crashes into trailer near highway leading to Colombia Bridge
NUEVO LAREDO, MX (KGNS) - A trailer crashes into a train causing an explosion on the highway that leads to the Colombia Bridge. According to a story published in El Manana de Nuevo Laredo, the driver of the trailer was able to escape from the flames. It is said employees...
KTRE
Change of venue hearing scheduled in Roland Anthony Burgos’ case
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After nearly five years, the trial of a man accused of killing a woman and her child is set to take place next May but not before some potential changes could take place. Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles was arrested back in 2018 for the death of Grizelda...
kgns.tv
North Laredo Park and city vehicles damaged by vandals
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Facilities at a popular Laredo Park were closed this morning after it was hit by vandals overnight. According to Laredo Park officials, the lifeguards were on their way to the pool at North Central Park at 5 a.m. when they noticed several damages to city property.
kgns.tv
Caught on camera: Elderly resident hit by vehicle reversing
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is taken to a Laredo Hospital after being hit by a car Wednesday night. KGNS obtained surveillance video of the incident; however, some of the images may be difficult to watch for some viewers. Video shows a car backing up and then bumping into...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police need help identifying culprits accused of park vandalism
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Laredo Police are on the lookout for the culprits responsible for vandalizing a park and damaging city vehicles. The incident was reported on Wednesday at around five in the morning when a city lifeguard was getting ready to start the swimming classes at the North Central Park Pool.
kgns.tv
Partly to Mostly Cloudy Friday, Warm Sunny Weekend
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Mild air with a shallow layer of humid air may be sufficient for low clouds overnight into Friday morning. A band of high and mid level clouds will dim the sunshine at times during the afternoon, holding temperatures from rising much above 70. Warmer air will arrive aloft from the Mexican deserts this weekend, bringing sunnier afternoons and warm temperatures.
kgns.tv
Car goes up in flames in Central Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department responded to reports of a burning car shortly before 8 Friday morning in central Laredo. KGNS News obtained surveillance footage near the area that shows three people near the car before it goes up in flames at the 3100 block of Pine Street.
kgns.tv
How to keep your pets safe during fireworks
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We’re just two days away from hearing fireworks snap, crackle, and pop and while many are ready to celebrate New Year’s Eve, we can’t forget about our four-legged friends. Animal experts remind us that our human ears are different than animal ears, so...
kgns.tv
Warmer and More Humid Weather Moving In
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The arctic air has moved east, away from our area. With the return of winds from the southeast in the lower atmosphere, the air will become more moist. A few patches of fog are possible at dawn Wednesday, and the return of a low cloud deck is likely by Thursday morning. The low cloud may take awhile to mix away Thursday and Friday, and temperatures those days may not get much above 70. With clouds mixing away more quickly during the weekend, we have the potential of 80F warmth.
Comments / 2