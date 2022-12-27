Read full article on original website
Rose Keely
3d ago
where is the justice for the children? no and not just no but hell no!
Boise woman arrested after deadly crash to stand trial in May
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise woman charged with two felonies after the crash that killed a Cascade woman in August along Idaho Highway 55 is scheduled to go on trial in May. Natalie Hodson, 37, pleaded not guilty Thursday to vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death.
KIVI-TV
Boise residents react to University of Idaho homicide arrest
BOISE, Idaho — On Friday, authorities arrested Bryan Kohberger in connection with the quadruple homicide in Moscow last month. Kohberger was detained in Pennsylvania and will stay there until his extradition to Idaho. Although Boise is over 200 miles away from where the murders took place, people from the...
Post Register
Caldwell Police reports an increase in fraud incidents
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Caldwell Police Department is reporting an increase in incidents of fraud lately, most of which it says are preventable. In a recent case, a 65-year-old woman was contacted by “McAfee” via phone telling her she needed to update her computer’s antivirus software.
Post Register
DeSales University on the Arrest of Bryan Kohberger
Boise, ID (CBS2) — DeSales University learned of the arrest of former student Bryan Kohberger on Friday, December 30 in connection to the University of Idaho murders. Bryan Kohberger received his bachelor's degree in 2020 and his graduate's degree in 2022 from DeSales University. A statement on the school...
KATU.com
75-year-old man dies in custody while on comfort care
ONTARIO, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, David Lee Hays, died the evening of December 28, 2022. Hays was incarcerated at Snake River Correction Institution in Ontario. He passed away at a local hospital while on comfort care. "As with all in-custody deaths, the...
Boise city official's emails seemingly contradict Office of Police Accountability director's firing
BOISE, Idaho — Boise's Office of Police Accountability Director, Jesus Jara, was fired Dec. 9 for concerns over his office viewing random police body camera videos -- but emails obtained by KTVB through a public records request show it's possible he was following exactly what he was told to do.
Post Register
Person seriously hurt in Nampa Fire
Nampa, Idaho (CBS2) - Someone inside a Nampa building has been taken to a burn unit in Salt Lake City following a fire. The Nampa Fire department says the fire happened early Friday morning. With the help of the Caldwell Fire department, crews had the flames contained within an hour.
Idaho police cleared in pursuit that led to fatal crash
The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force cleared Kuna Police in a vehicle pursuit incident that led to a fatal car collision on July 31. According to a news release from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Ruben Garcia had a blood alcohol content level of .214 when he crashed his Nissan Altima into oncoming traffic on Highway 69 just before midnight. The incident resulted in a head-on collision with a pickup truck, killing the driver, 28-year-old Jonathan Calderon. ...
koze.com
Boise Man Arrested For Alleged Vehicle Vandalism (Video)
BOISE, ID – A 53-year-old Boise man who allegedly damaged several vehicles by pouring glue on them, drilling holes in tires, and removing valve stems has been arrested. According to Boise Police, Eric Pavlis was charged with two counts of Felony Malicious Injury to Property. “On Monday morning officers...
Everything You Need to Know About The Gangs Invading Idaho
Recently, Caldwell was the site of a horrific stabbing that officials later learned was a gang-related conflict between members of the Norteños and Sureños gangs at Extra Mile Chevron gas station on Freeport Street. It's a terrifying thought to conceive as this type of crime is relatively uncommon...
Case prolonged for woman arrested in connection to Michael Vaughan's death
PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — Sarah Wondra, the woman arrested for failure to report the death of then 5-year-old Michael Vaughan, will have her case set back another month while she is residing in a state hospital in Blackfoot. A Payette County judge prolonged her case further on Friday by...
Why Idaho is the Wrong State to Live in for People with Disabilities
We all know somebody that has a disability. It can be a family member, a friend, somebody you work with or went to school with, or perhaps it is you. Living with a disability can be tough, but with the right accommodations, life doesn't have to be the most difficult route. Pending on where you live, can often determine how hard getting around can be for some disabled peopled. Some towns are well accommodated and others have some work to do. When it comes to living in Idaho, are our cities accommodated enough for those with disabilities, or are we behind on the times?
Southern Idaho man Arrested Following Christmas Eve Attack on Police Officer, 2 Others
MERIDIAN - While most were home enjoying their Christmas Eve, a police officer in Meridian was attacked when he responded to a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Washakie Street, in Meridian. The officer arrived on scene at approximately 9:00 p.m. and encountered a 62-year-old female who had a...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Meridian mayor announces former police officer as city council pick
Meridian Mayor Robert Simison announced he will bring forward former Meridian Police Officer John Overton to replace Senator-elect Treg Bernt on the Meridian City Council. The city council will consider Overton for the position on Jan. 3. If confirmed, he will be sworn in immediately as District 4 councilman. “John...
With Other Places so Needy, Why Idaho isn’t One of Them
With the pandemic having hit many businesses and cities hard over the last couple of years, poverty has been on a rise and has made some people feel a little needier lately. They are not needy because they want to be, but more because they have to be due to the circumstances. With many Americans losing their jobs and many businesses closed over the last few years, some cities have seen their neediness increase more than others. Which cities are the neediest and which are holding together better than most? How needy are the cities in Idaho?
4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Idaho that are well-known for serving great food, every day of the week.
One of Idaho’s Most Unique New Year’s Eve Celebrations is Canceled
Believe it or not, Idaho is typically home to three of the most unique New Year’s Eve celebrations in the United States. This year that number is down to two. In Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, home of the company responsible for gifting us Easter Peeps every year, they actually drop a 400 pound replica of the marshmallow candy. Panama Beach, Florida rings in the New Year by dropping a huge beach ball. Las Cruces, New Mexico rings in the new year with a chili pepper.
How Did No One Notice Boise Just Survived a Hurricane?
Can someone explain to me how no one noticed that the city of Boise quite literally just endured a hurricane? No, seriously. How did no one catch this? While people were enjoying their new iPhones from Santa and finding cars with big red bows in their driveways like in those stupid commercials, the state of Idaho was in the middle of a hurricane.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are highly praised for their food and service.
Popular Home Store With Locations in Idaho Closing 115 Stores
For years, the company’s name was synonymous with purchasing reliable appliances. This announcement means the end of an era in the Treasure Valley. While Sears Hometown Stores were spun off by Sears Holdings in 2012, the store’s name still stirs up memories of tearing into the Sears “Wishbook” when it showed up on your stoop in August or September. For months, you’d flip through it and circle all the things you hoped Santa would bring you for Christmas. It’s a memory totally lost on Gen Z, which has never known a day where they couldn’t log onto Amazon to add things to a wishlist with just one click.
