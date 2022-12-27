Read full article on original website
Related
WNEM
Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the...
WNEM
Remarkably warm Friday & tracking rain chances
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - As Mid-Michigan continues to thaw, temperatures have been very warm for the end of December! Almost all snow has been melted (with the exception of some snow banks and piles in parking lots), but the excess moisture in the air has led to some mist and damp roads. Other rain chances exist today but most rain has been shifting away for the weekend, especially on Saturday. The TV5 First Alert Weather Team wishes you a safe and happy New Year!
WNEM
Thawing continues around Mid-MI with warm temperatures
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Snow has been melting at a speedy pace in Mid-Michigan which has allowed temperatures to over-perform since Wednesday. As a result, we’re adding some 50s back into the forecast for the end of this week! Even overnight lows stay very warm which will continue to let more ice and snow melt.
WNEM
$300K Consumers Energy donation helps veterans in need
MICHIGAN (WNEM) – A $300,000 donation from Consumers Energy to the Michigan Veterans Trust Fund (MVTF) will help potentially hundreds of Michigan military veterans pay their utility bills and make emergency home repairs, like furnace and roof repairs. Officials said the gift is the largest single donation in the...
WNEM
Inflation Reduction Act to lower cost of health care, prescriptions
DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) – Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow announced that several Inflation Reduction Act provisions will go into effect on Jan. 1, including a $35 cap on insulin for seniors on Medicare. According to Peters and Stabenow, the Inflation Reduction Act will lower the cost of health...
Comments / 0