If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The Trashmen's 'Surfin' Bird'Frank MastropoloMinneapolis, MN
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
As the World Turns Star Rita Walter McLaughlin Dead at 71Soap HubOakdale, MN
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
saturdaytradition.com
Tanner Morgan thankful for teaching role with Minnesota football, final game at Pinstripe Bowl
Tanner Morgan is thankful. He’s thankful for the opportunity to live out his dream as a college quarterback and for the extra season with Minnesota thanks to the COVID-19 eligibility waiver. More than anything, Morgan is thankful to call himself a Golden Gopher for life. The program is likely...
thedailygopher.com
Minnesota Football vs. Syracuse: The Elite, The Meh & The Ugly
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-4) closed out the 2022 season with a 28-20 win over the Syracuse Orange (7-6) in the Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday. Mohamed Ibrahim. The Gophers’ All-American running back only needed two quarters to finish rewriting the school’s record books. By halftime, Mohamed Ibrahim had laid claim to the program’s single-season rushing yards and rushing touchdowns records, in addition to becoming Minnesota’s all-time leading rusher. After the game, Tanner Morgan was campaigning for Ibrahim’s number to be retired, and I second that motion. He is one of the greatest running backs to ever wear the maroon and gold, and I’m grateful for everything he has done for this program.
thedailygopher.com
Minnesota survives sluggish second half to stave off Syracuse in Pinstripe Bowl
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-4) escaped the treacherous field conditions of Yankee Stadium with a 28-20 win over the Syracuse Orange (7-6) in the Pinstripe Bowl. Quarterback Tanner Morgan saw his first game action since Nov. 5, taking over under center after starter Athan Kaliakmanis was lost to an apparent right ankle injury in the second quarter. Morgan finished 4-of-7 for 58 passing yards and two touchdowns in his final game.
gophersports.com
Kristen Kelsay Hired as Associate Head Coach
MINNEAPOLIS -- Kristen Kelsay has been hired as the associate head coach for Minnesota volleyball, joining the staff of first year head coach Keegan Cook. Kelsay has seven years of experience as an assistant coach in the Big Ten, including four with Michigan State (2015-18) and three with Northwestern (2019-21).
saturdaytradition.com
PJ Fleck provides positive injury outlook for Athan Kaliakmanis, Cody Lindenberg following Pinstripe Bowl
PJ Fleck guided Minnesota to another bowl victory, taking down Syracuse in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Thursday evening. That win gives the Gophers nine on the season but involved some scary-looking injuries for a pair of players. Athan Kaliakmanis started that game at quarterback and was an efficient...
saturdaytradition.com
Reactions pour in as Tanner Morgan leads beautiful TD drive for Minnesota
Tanner Morgan took over for freshman starter Athan Kaliakmanis Thursday at the Pinstripe Bowl. Kaliakmanis left with a right leg injury, but the Gophers were able to solider on regardless. Minnesota took a 14-0 lead late in the 2nd quarter following a beautiful pass from Morgan to Daniel Jackson in...
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota basketball announces cancellation of nonconference game
Minnesota basketball is canceling a nonconference game, the program announced Wednesday. Originally slated to play Alcorn State on Thursday, Minnesota announced that game would be canceled with no makeup date scheduled for the game. According to the press release, the cancellation comes about due to travel-related complications for Alcorn State.
gophersports.com
Pitlick Scores Twice in Win over USA
MINNEAPOLIS - The No. 1/3 Golden Gophers men's hockey team picked up an exhibition win against the USA Hockey National Team Development Program U18 Team, 3-2, Thursday afternoon inside 3M Arena at Mariucci. Rhett Pitlick scored twice in the first period around a Matthew Knies tally in the final home...
thecomeback.com
Ironic bowl game field conditions get slammed
If there was any bowl game that you would expect to have pristine field conditions, it would be the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. Alas, that is not the case. The 2022 edition of the New York-based bowl game kicked off on Thursday between the Syracuse Orange and Minnesota Golden Gophers. They didn’t even make it to the second quarter before the turf in Yankee Stadium started to degrade to the point where it was affecting play on the field.
SBLive's Minnesota high school basketball top performers (Dec. 20-27)
Minnesota’s top high school girl’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best guards (pt. 1) SBLive's Minnesota boys basketball Power 25 for Week 5: Benilde-St. Margaret's jump into top-10 Introducing the SBLive Sports National High School Wrestling Rankings SBLive's Minnesota boys basketball top ...
Photos: Eden Prairie boys basketball edges Shakopee
SBLive's Minnesota boys basketball Power 25 for Week 5: Benilde-St. Margaret's jump into top-10 Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota's Athlete of the Week? (Dec. 20-27) The No. 7 Eden Prairie Eagles defeated the No. 3 Shakopee Sabers 80-68 Thursday night at the Eden Prairie Holiday ...
One Minnesota City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
Really? Is This Minnesota College ‘Not Worth Attending’
I can only scroll past those 'sponsored' posts on social media for so long. I saw one that kept popping up on my feed about the 'colleges not worth attending' in every state. After careful consideration, knowing I was about to embark on a journey that was quite possibly going to take up the rest of my afternoon, I clicked and then began to scroll. Luckily I didn't have to scroll long as the Minnesota college on this 'list' came up at #48. Sorry Crown College, you are the college that this website lists as not worth attending.
fox9.com
Cattle on I-35 in Minnesota after rollover crash
MEDFORD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Several cows found their way onto Interstate 35 on Wednesday morning. The cattle were spotted at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the median of I-35 near Medford, in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol told FOX 9 a trailer rolled and four cattle got loose....
Lakeville man charged in wage theft scheme
LAKEVILLE, Minn – Charges have been filed after a man allegedly stole over $35,000 from his employees.According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, Frederick Newell is charged with wage theft and theft by swindle for underpaying or neglecting to pay his employees.Newell owns and operates a commercial painting company called Integrated Painting Solutions. In 2019, IPS was to provide painting labor and materials for the Redwell apartment complex in north Minneapolis. Because the City of Minneapolis had approved tax increment financing for the development of the apartment complex, contractors were required to pay employees a wage rate for their hours worked....
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Downtown Minneapolis, MN
Downtown Minneapolis is part of the Central Minneapolis community in Hennepin County. As a business and cultural district, Downtown Minneapolis offers a vibrant atmosphere where tourists can grasp the local scene well. Also near the area are several industrial and historical districts that tell the rich story of how Minneapolis...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Outgoing Hennepin County attorney reflects on six terms
After spending nearly a third of his adult life in public service, first as a Minnesota state legislator, then in a total of six terms in two separate stints as Hennepin County attorney, Mike Freeman will retire in January. Sitting recently in his office, Freeman told the MSR, “I’ve been...
The president of the University of Minnesota should not be moonlighting for Securian
The decision by the University Board of Regents last week to approve President Joan Gabel’s $130,000 annual moonlighting arrangement as a member of the Board of Directors of Securian Financial couldn’t be more tone deaf. Tuition is rising, faculty and staff salaries are being squeezed, and the institution is about to ask the Legislature for […] The post The president of the University of Minnesota should not be moonlighting for Securian appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
tourcounsel.com
Mall of America | Shopping mall in Minneapolis, Minnesota
The largest shopping center in the United States is the Mall of America. This is much more than a shopping center, it is quite an experience for those who visit it, since in addition to an infinity of stores, it has many places to have fun. It is the shopping paradise in America. It opened its doors in 1992 marking a revolution in shopping centers in the country. There are many attractions for the whole family, such as The Crayola Experience, the Nickelodeon Universe indoor amusement park, an aquarium, miniature golf and more.
voiceofalexandria.com
Central Minnesota girl is injured in snowmobile crash
(Nisswa, MN)--A 12-year-old girl is injured after a snowmobile crash with a pickup truck in Crow Wing County. The crash reportedly took place east of Nisswa. The girl from Foley was driving a Polaris Indy 500 snowmobile with a group of family members when she struck a Ford pickup truck which sent the truck into the ditch.
