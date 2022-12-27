Coolio passed away suddenly without leaving a will behind. Since he didn't leave any specific directions, his children could end up splitting his entire estate. According to a report the L.A. Times published on Wednesday, December 28, a former manager for the rapper, born Artis Ivey Jr., filed a probate case that will determine the exact value of the late rapper's estate. Legal documents state that his 10 children are listed as his next of kin. The adult offspring are considered to be "probable beneficiaries." His children are Grtis Ivey, Brandi Ivey, Milan Ivey, Darius Ivey, Zhaneand Ivey, Jackie Ivey, Kate Ivey, Shayne Ivey, Artisha Ivey, and Artis Ivey III.

2 DAYS AGO