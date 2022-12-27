Read full article on original website
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
Coolio's 10 Kids May Become Beneficiaries After Rapper Died Without Will
Coolio passed away suddenly without leaving a will behind. Since he didn't leave any specific directions, his children could end up splitting his entire estate. According to a report the L.A. Times published on Wednesday, December 28, a former manager for the rapper, born Artis Ivey Jr., filed a probate case that will determine the exact value of the late rapper's estate. Legal documents state that his 10 children are listed as his next of kin. The adult offspring are considered to be "probable beneficiaries." His children are Grtis Ivey, Brandi Ivey, Milan Ivey, Darius Ivey, Zhaneand Ivey, Jackie Ivey, Kate Ivey, Shayne Ivey, Artisha Ivey, and Artis Ivey III.
Kirstie Alley's Death Certificate Reveals New Details About Her Passing
Nearly a month after her death, Kirstie Alley's death certificate is revealing new details about her passing. In the document obtained by Us Weekly, it was confirmed that Alley has been cremated following her Dec. 5 death and that she died at her home in Clearwater, Florida. Prior to her...
Teen Actor Tyler Sanders' Cause Of Death Revealed
Teen actor Tyler Sanders' death has been ruled as accident caused by fentanyl, according to his Los Angeles County Medical Examiner autopsy report obtained by TMZ on Thursday (December 29). Sanders, 18, who starred in the television shows 9-1-1: Lone Star and Fear the Walking Dead, was found dead inside...
Celebrity Deaths: All The Stars We Lost In 2022
2022 was a sad period of time for the families, friends and fans of some of the most iconic figures in the music industry. Throughout the year, we've had to say goodbye to an array of talented souls who brought joy into our lives for decades. Some celebrities we lost unexpectedly like the Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and Migos rapper TakeOff. Others passed away due to illness like Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie who passed away in a hospital just last month.
North West Gives Sister Chicago Adorable Makeover On TikTok
North West and her little sister Chicago are taking on a recent TikTok trend where you transform a family member by dressing them in your own clothes. The 9-year-old took to her joint account with her mother Kim Kardashian to show off the makeover she gave her younger sibling. "Turning...
Miley Cyrus Reveals How She Made Dolly Parton 'Clutch Her Pearls'
Miley Cyrus revealed that her godmother Dolly Parton had a shocking reaction when she told her she wanted to change her appearance. During an interview with Today's Hoda Kotb, Miley shared Dolly's hilarious response to the pop star wanting to dye her hair. "I've never seen Dolly actually scared," Miley...
