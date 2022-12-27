ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma Begins Trade Showcase vs. 76ers as Rumors Fly

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VQH9p_0jw0Cjv400

Kyle Kuzma trade rumors are heating up as the Wizards approach another matchup against the 76ers.

The NBA trade deadline is still a little over a month away. With the key December 15 date in the rearview and teams reaching a point in the season where they begin to accept whether they’re contenders or headed towards a rebuild, the trade market should start to see some action sooner than later.

On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will face one of the most popular names in the market when they take on Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards.

The 2017 first-round pick started his career in Los Angeles with the Lakers. As LA revamped its roster, going from a young and inexperienced squad to a contender built around LeBron James, Kuzma was fortunate to be around for the Lakers’ 2020 championship run.

Two years later, though, he was on the outs. As the Lakers looked to take the veteran All-Star Russell Westbrook off the Wizards’ hands, Kuzma was sent packing to D.C. Last season, the veteran forward started in 66 games for the Wizards, averaging 33 minutes on the floor.

During that time, Kuzma averaged 17 points, nine rebounds, and four assists while draining 34 percent of his threes. Although he found personal success during his debut season in Washington, Kuzma’s Wizards missed the playoffs.

This year, the Wizards are facing similar issues. Sitting 12th in the Eastern Conference, the Wizards are 13-21, with just two wins over their last ten games. As the playoffs continue to slide out of reach, the rumors regarding Kuzma are getting louder.

The Latest on Kuzma

NBA Insider Marc Stein reported ahead of Tuesday’s matchup between the Sixers and the Wizards that Kuzma is “gettable” in the trade market.

“The Wizards might ultimately be forced to concede that they have to trade him before the buzzer to ensure they don’t lose him for nothing,” Stein wrote.

Kuzma could return to the Wizards next season and make $13 million for the year. Since he has a player option attached, it’s up to Kuzma to decide whether he wants to accept another year with the Wizards or not.

The veteran made his thoughts on the situation public recently, and it’s not a positive sign for the Wizards.

"It's not a smart business move," Kuzma told ESPN , revealing he planned to test the free agency market this summer. "The max I can make if I sign right now is $15 [million]. If you look at the market, that's not market price."

A Showcase Begins

The Wizards likely don’t love their chances of retaining Kuzma on a long-term contract when the season ends. The best business move for the organization would be to move on and get value for the forward before losing him to the market for nothing.

As trade rumors heat up, Kuzma will be under a microscope for the next month, beginning on Tuesday against the Sixers.

So far, Kuzma’s value is up. In 33 games, the veteran is averaging a career-high of 22 points while coming down with eight rebounds per game. His field goal percentage is slightly higher from last year, as he’s knocked down 47 percent of his shots.

On Tuesday, Kuzma could see a mix of defenders, such as PJ Tucker and Tobias Harris . In his first outing against the Sixers this year, Kuzma scored nine points while coming down with seven rebounds. In the second outing against the 76ers, Kuzma had an 18-point showing while collecting eight rebounds.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

NBA world reacts to Pelicans star Zion Williamson putting Rudy Gobert on a poster

The Minnesota Timberwolves shipped a boatload of picks and assets to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert for one reason: rim protection. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Gobert is a one-man defensive system onto himself (despite struggling a bit this season). Nevertheless, Gobert didn’t emerge as the defensive force he is without having the courage to challenge some of the most ferocious finishers in the league. And Zion Williamson put Gobert’s meal ticket to the test on Wednesday night.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to terrible Devin Booker news

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker received terrible news about his groin injury on Wednesday. The Suns announced that Booker, who ranks 12th in the NBA in points per game with 27.1, will miss the next four weeks. Their team account tweeted, “INJURY UPDATE: Further evaluation has confirmed that Devin Booker sustained a left groin strain. Read more... The post NBA world reacts to terrible Devin Booker news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHOENIX, AZ
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public

Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Celtics sharpshooter drawing trade interest

The Boston Celtics undoubtedly got deeper this offseason with the addition of former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. Yet, even though his acquisition has helped the C’s to a league-best 25-10 record, not everyone has benefitted from it. Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard has seen his minutes greatly...
BOSTON, MA
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
990K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy