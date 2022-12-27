ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Mega Millions Jackpot Swells To $640 Million

If you’re dreaming of striking it rich - the Mega Millions jackpot for tonight’s drawing has swelled to a staggering $640 million. The Mega Millions jackpot has soared past $600 million just five other times in its 20-year history. If a player wins tonight’s massive grand prize, it...
Jason Morton

Don't Forget To Fill Up Before The First Of Two Tax Raises Hit The Pumps On New Year's Day In Illinois

Why are we getting taxed twice and what exactly are the taxes per gallon?. Six months ago, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker approved freezing the July 1st, 2022, gas tax hike to help Illinois residents suffering from runaway inflation and gas prices poised to be over five dollars in even downstate areas. As we approach 2023, the 2022 gas tax hike is poised to take effect on January 1st, even though inflation is still high and people are still struggling with the realities of the previous year. Illinois is already the second-highest state for gas taxes, trailing only California, according to the Accounting and Consulting firm Pasquesi Sheppard LLC.
CBS Sports

St. Bonaventure vs. Massachusetts: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Current Records: Massachusetts 9-3; St. Bonaventure 6-7 The Massachusetts Minutemen are 0-9 against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Minutemen and St. Bonaventure will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2 p.m. ET at Reilly Center. UMass will be strutting in after a win while St. Bonaventure will be stumbling in from a defeat.
SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY
wdbr.com

Seniors get a break on license plate fees

Eligible older adults and persons with disabilities will see their annual license plate renewal fee reduced by more than half in the new year. Under the new law which takes effect Jan. 1, drivers who qualify for the Benefit Access Program will pay only $10 for their license plate stickers, a decrease from $24 currently.
WEHT/WTVW

IL: FOID card to automatically renew for people with fingerprints on file

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) says as of January 1, 2023, upon a Firearms Transaction Inquiry Program (FTIP) approval, ISP will automatically renew a person’s Firearm Owner’s Identification Card (FOID) for people who have submitted a full set of fingerprints to ISP, specifically for their FOID card or Concealed Carry License. Police […]
wmay.com

Illinois Minimum Wage To Increase On New Year’s Day

Some workers could be getting a raise on Sunday. New Year’s Day marks the latest increase in Illinois’s minimum wage, which will climb to $13 an hour. A 2019 law is gradually increasing the state’s minimum wage, up to a peak of $15 an hour in 2025. The minimum wage for tipped workers also goes up on January 1st, to $7.80 an hour.
WGN Radio

A new Illinois law you need to know about

Christina Martinez, Paralegal for the Prinz Law Firm, joins Steve King and Johnnie Putman, in for Lisa Dent. Christina talks to Steve and Johnnie about the CROWN Act, one of a number of laws that are set to go into effect at the start of the new year.
97X

You Won’t Believe Why Illinois Fast Food Worker Shot His Manager

Fast food manager is shot for calling out his lazy employee. Bad Managers, Employees, And Co-Workers At Jobs In Illinois. I don't care where you work or what kind of job you have. You're always going to run into bad people. It could be a horrible boss. There are the possibilities of awful employees. Don't forget about terrible co-workers. It makes for a miserable experience. We've all been through it. Of course, it can make you mad. Hopefully, not angry enough to do something foolish.
CBS Chicago

New Illinois laws for 2023 to affect drivers of all ages

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heading into 2023, a slew of new Illinois state laws will go into effect at the start of the New Year.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Friday, there will be changes when you get behind the wheel of a car come January – whether you're a teen or an adult.The first law, HB3772, is good news if you have been the victim of a carjacking. Chicago and its suburbs have seen a big bump in such crimes – and the law aims to ease the burden on victims, who will not be liable for violations, impounding fees,...
Washington Examiner

Illinois has ceded control of its fiscal future to public unions

Much of the media’s coverage of the November midterm elections was dedicated to individual races (and their surprising outcomes) that would determine control of Congress . But another critical result that slipped under the radar was Illinois voters’ landmark decision on Nov. 8 to permanently alter the fiscal future of their state.
WAND TV

License plate fees to drop in 2023 for some Illinois residents

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Department on Aging announced on Wednesday, eligible older adults and persons with disabilities will see their annual license plate renewal fee reduced by more than half in the new year. According to the IDoA, under Public Act 102-0807, which takes effect Jan. 1,...
wmay.com

The City in Illinois Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
