edglentoday.com
If you’re dreaming of striking it rich - the Mega Millions jackpot for tonight’s drawing has swelled to a staggering $640 million. The Mega Millions jackpot has soared past $600 million just five other times in its 20-year history. If a player wins tonight’s massive grand prize, it...
Don't Forget To Fill Up Before The First Of Two Tax Raises Hit The Pumps On New Year's Day In Illinois
Why are we getting taxed twice and what exactly are the taxes per gallon?. Six months ago, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker approved freezing the July 1st, 2022, gas tax hike to help Illinois residents suffering from runaway inflation and gas prices poised to be over five dollars in even downstate areas. As we approach 2023, the 2022 gas tax hike is poised to take effect on January 1st, even though inflation is still high and people are still struggling with the realities of the previous year. Illinois is already the second-highest state for gas taxes, trailing only California, according to the Accounting and Consulting firm Pasquesi Sheppard LLC.
Top Rated Flea Market In Illinois Ranked One Of Best In The World
Did you know that the top-rated flea market in Illinois is also considered one of the best in the world?. How Are Rankings And Ratings Determined For Flea Markets All Over The World?. Before I even get started, I do have a question. Don't worry, I'm not asking you specifically....
wdbr.com
Seniors get a break on license plate fees
Eligible older adults and persons with disabilities will see their annual license plate renewal fee reduced by more than half in the new year. Under the new law which takes effect Jan. 1, drivers who qualify for the Benefit Access Program will pay only $10 for their license plate stickers, a decrease from $24 currently.
Gas Tax, Minimum Wage, Cash Bail and More: Here's What Could Change for You Starting Jan. 1
From tax changes to a new state minimum wage to new driving laws to cash bail changes, 2023 is going to look a bit different for Illinois residents. A number of new laws will take effect starting Jan. 1, but the year will also see the return of once-suspended tax hikes and other financial changes.
IL: FOID card to automatically renew for people with fingerprints on file
ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) says as of January 1, 2023, upon a Firearms Transaction Inquiry Program (FTIP) approval, ISP will automatically renew a person’s Firearm Owner’s Identification Card (FOID) for people who have submitted a full set of fingerprints to ISP, specifically for their FOID card or Concealed Carry License. Police […]
wmay.com
Illinois Minimum Wage To Increase On New Year’s Day
Some workers could be getting a raise on Sunday. New Year’s Day marks the latest increase in Illinois’s minimum wage, which will climb to $13 an hour. A 2019 law is gradually increasing the state’s minimum wage, up to a peak of $15 an hour in 2025. The minimum wage for tipped workers also goes up on January 1st, to $7.80 an hour.
A new Illinois law you need to know about
Christina Martinez, Paralegal for the Prinz Law Firm, joins Steve King and Johnnie Putman, in for Lisa Dent. Christina talks to Steve and Johnnie about the CROWN Act, one of a number of laws that are set to go into effect at the start of the new year.
You Won’t Believe Why Illinois Fast Food Worker Shot His Manager
Fast food manager is shot for calling out his lazy employee. Bad Managers, Employees, And Co-Workers At Jobs In Illinois. I don't care where you work or what kind of job you have. You're always going to run into bad people. It could be a horrible boss. There are the possibilities of awful employees. Don't forget about terrible co-workers. It makes for a miserable experience. We've all been through it. Of course, it can make you mad. Hopefully, not angry enough to do something foolish.
New Illinois laws for 2023 to affect drivers of all ages
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heading into 2023, a slew of new Illinois state laws will go into effect at the start of the New Year.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Friday, there will be changes when you get behind the wheel of a car come January – whether you're a teen or an adult.The first law, HB3772, is good news if you have been the victim of a carjacking. Chicago and its suburbs have seen a big bump in such crimes – and the law aims to ease the burden on victims, who will not be liable for violations, impounding fees,...
Washington Examiner
Illinois has ceded control of its fiscal future to public unions
Much of the media’s coverage of the November midterm elections was dedicated to individual races (and their surprising outcomes) that would determine control of Congress . But another critical result that slipped under the radar was Illinois voters’ landmark decision on Nov. 8 to permanently alter the fiscal future of their state.
rockrivercurrent.com
From a ban on latex gloves to an official state snake: Nearly 200 new laws take effect Jan. 1
ROCKFORD — Starting Sunday, Illinois has a new state snake. It also has an official state rock. And, food service workers will no longer be allowed to wear latex gloves during food preparation. Those are just a few of nearly 200 laws that take effect on Jan. 1. They...
NBC Chicago
More Than 180 New Illinois Laws Will Go Into Effect in 2023. Here's The Full List
From guidelines for those who are carjacked or have their vehicle stolen, to a student helpline, to establishing a state snake, nearly 200 new laws will go into effect in Illinois at the start of 2023. In total, 187 new laws will go into effect in 2023, with the majority...
WAND TV
License plate fees to drop in 2023 for some Illinois residents
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Department on Aging announced on Wednesday, eligible older adults and persons with disabilities will see their annual license plate renewal fee reduced by more than half in the new year. According to the IDoA, under Public Act 102-0807, which takes effect Jan. 1,...
1 Illinois Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Town Names in US
Checking a map for a road trip and stumbling over a town name? That's ok, it apparently happens a lot...Even close to home. One Illinois town made a list of most mispronounced town names in the US. BL. What's funny is that these town names that we can't pronounce, comes...
State Rep. La Shawn Ford on the status of the SAFE-T Act heading into 2023
State Rep. La Shawn Ford joins Good Day Chicago to talk about the latest ruling on Illinois' SAFE-T Act and what the future holds for the controversial legislation.
wmay.com
The City in Illinois Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Illinois residents
Payments of $4,000 could come for millions of Illinois residents because residents are already facing so much financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation.
