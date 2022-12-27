Read full article on original website
Wisconsin vs. Western Michigan: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
Current Records: Western Michigan 4-8; Wisconsin 9-2 The #15 Wisconsin Badgers will finish 2022 at home by hosting the Western Michigan Broncos at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Kohl Center. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games. Wisconsin made easy work of...
Report: New Jersey sportsbooks strike Citrus Bowl betting due to Drew Brees
Come on, man. New Jersey sports bettors were thunderstruck on Friday when state regulators pulled odds for the upcoming Citrus Bowl matchup between the LSU Tigers and Purdue Boilermakers, citing a violation from “an individual associated with the Purdue Football team,” per ESPN’s David Purdum. And who...
Watch Air Force vs. Nevada: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
After a three-game homestand, the Nevada Wolf Pack will be on the road. Nevada and the Air Force Falcons will face off in a Mountain West battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clune Arena. Bragging rights belong to the Wolf Pack for now since they're up 11-1 across their past 12 matchups.
San Diego State vs. UNLV: Prediction, pick, spread, line, odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
A couple of Mountain West contenders will square off to conclude a Saturday tripleheader of college basketball action on CBS as UNLV hosts San Diego State. The matchup highlights the first weekend of conference play for a league that is jockeying for national prestige with several teams hoping to compete for at-large bids to the NCAA Tournament. The Mountain West boasts five teams in the top 65 of the NET, including the Runnin' Rebels at No. 61 and the Aztecs at No. 36. That means that -- as things stand now -- this is a Quad 1 opportunity for both sides that could have major implications come Selection Sunday.
2022 Gator Bowl prediction, odds, line, spread: Notre Dame vs. South Carolina picks, best bets from top model
Friday features five college football bowl matchups to provide a full day of intriguing action on the gridiron. In the third game of the day, the No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the No. 19 South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2022 Gator Bowl. It will be the fifth all-time meeting between the programs, with Notre Dame leading 3-1. The Fighting Irish are 8-4 overall and 5-1 in the last six games. The Gamecocks are also 8-4 overall with back-to-back wins over top-tier programs in Tennessee and Clemson to end the season. Both teams will be missing some important pieces due to NFL opt-out decisions and transfers. Most notably, South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith and Notre Dame defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey, both top NFL prospects, have opted out.
