ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

San Diego State vs. UNLV: Prediction, pick, spread, line, odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel

A couple of Mountain West contenders will square off to conclude a Saturday tripleheader of college basketball action on CBS as UNLV hosts San Diego State. The matchup highlights the first weekend of conference play for a league that is jockeying for national prestige with several teams hoping to compete for at-large bids to the NCAA Tournament. The Mountain West boasts five teams in the top 65 of the NET, including the Runnin' Rebels at No. 61 and the Aztecs at No. 36. That means that -- as things stand now -- this is a Quad 1 opportunity for both sides that could have major implications come Selection Sunday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

2022 Gator Bowl prediction, odds, line, spread: Notre Dame vs. South Carolina picks, best bets from top model

Friday features five college football bowl matchups to provide a full day of intriguing action on the gridiron. In the third game of the day, the No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the No. 19 South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2022 Gator Bowl. It will be the fifth all-time meeting between the programs, with Notre Dame leading 3-1. The Fighting Irish are 8-4 overall and 5-1 in the last six games. The Gamecocks are also 8-4 overall with back-to-back wins over top-tier programs in Tennessee and Clemson to end the season. Both teams will be missing some important pieces due to NFL opt-out decisions and transfers. Most notably, South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith and Notre Dame defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey, both top NFL prospects, have opted out.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy