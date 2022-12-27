ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: Betting On Los Angeles To Conjure Some Magic In Orlando

By Alex Kirschenbaum
AllLakers
AllLakers
 3 days ago

The Lakers return to action tonight.

Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers hope to shake off the eggnog hangovers no doubt inspired by a sloppy second half of Christmas basketball against the Dallas Mavericks that led to the team's fourth consecutive defeat. L.A. will look to return to the winners' circle when it battles the Orlando Magic.

So let's put some money on the affair tonight. All info via The Action Network .

The Game Spread

The Magic are favored to win by 3.5 points. Los Angeles, having gone a brutal 1-4 since Davis was shelved, has done basically nothing to instill a sense of confidence in its ability to secure victories out of the Vegas oddsmakers. L.A. can lose in a variety of ways, be that a close loss or a blowout. I predict that Orlando will cover the spread.

Can LeBron James Notch His Eighth Straight 30+ Point Game?

Across his last seven healthy games (he sat on the second night of a back-to-back last week, and will presumably do that again tomorrow, because he's about to be 38), James is averaging 33.2 points on .577/.257/.800 shooting splits, 7.7 assists, 6.5 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks a game. Los Angeles has gone 3-4 in those contests. The Orlando Magic seem likely to let James get his points while cutting off the rest of the team, so let's just wager on this trend continuing. The over/under on LBJ's total points is 31.5. Take the over.

Russell Westbrook's Total Rebounds + Assists

Brodie's spread for combined boards and dimes is projected at 12.5. For the year, he is averaging 7.5 assists and 6.1 rebounds, which would translate to a cumulative 13.6. Look for that trend to continue, as with Davis out Russ will look to feast on the glass.

