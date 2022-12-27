ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

AccuWeather

Storm to ring in the new year with severe weather, snow in central US

Mother Nature will not be wasting any time brewing up another potent storm as 2022 comes to a close and the calendars turn to 2023. After heavy snow caused a travel nightmare around Denver on Wednesday and the eastern United States continues to thaw after a massive outbreak of Arctic air, a multifaceted storm system is expected in the southern and central U.S. early next week.
WISCONSIN STATE
Family Handyman

Can You Remove Snow From the Driveway Without a Shovel?

As a kid, I once made a snowman after a heavy snowstorm. The snow from the driveway was wet and rolled into balls beautifully. After putting the corncob pipe under the snowman’s carrot nose, I realized much of the driveway surface was clear and the remaining patches were melting in the sun. My dad smiled through the front room window.
iheart.com

Man Breaks Into School To Shelter People Stranded By Historic Blizzard

A New York man is being hailed as a hero after rescuing two dozen motorists who found themselves trapped in cars during a historic snowstorm that slammed the state last week. Jay Withey received a phone call that his friend was trapped in his vehicle and got in his truck to help. Unfortunately, he found himself stuck in the snow as well and couldn't find anybody to help him.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
iheart.com

Another Day Of Waiting At Airports

Southwest Airlines is the King of cancellations today. More than 36-hundred flights within, into or out of the US had already been canceled today according to FlightAware. Hubs having the most issues include Denver, Las Vegas, Chicago Midway, Dallas Love Field, and Phoenix Sky Harbor. At Logan International Airport in...
CBS News

New Year's Eve weather forecast

A strong weather system is threatening outdoor New Year's Eve plans from coast to coast. A large portion of the country will ring in 2023 with heavy rain, powerful winds and, in parts of the west, snow, while New Yorkers are keeping an eye on the weather for one of the biggest New Year's Eve celebrations of all, in Times Square. Meteorologist Reynolds Wolf from our partners at The Weather Channel has the latest.
BBC

NI weather: Roads flooded and cars stranded amid rain warning

There was flooding in parts of Northern Ireland after heavy and persistent rain overnight into Friday. More than 4cm of rain was recorded at Murlough in County Down between 18:00 GMT on Thursday and 12:00 on Friday. Derrylin, Glenanne, Banagher and Ballywatticock stations recorded just under 3cm of rain in...
Jalopnik

Texas Car Wash Explodes Into Winter Wonderland

It might not have been a white Christmas in your town, but odds are, it was a pretty cold one. A massive arctic air mass moved south across the country, with the Weather Prediction Center predicting that every state in the continental U.S. would experience below-freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve. That unfortunately led to some heartbreaking outcomes, but it did also create some interesting oddities.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

"Atmospheric river" brings severe storms, power outages to West Coast

An "atmospheric river," a combination of warm air and a tremendous amount of moisture, is bringing heavy rainfall and dangerous snowstorms to the West Coast. Thousands of people are without power, and a least five people have been killed. CBS News correspondent Carter Evans joined CBS News from Los Angeles, where residents are making preparations for even more rain to come.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Another round of storms to hit U.S.

Roads have reopened in Buffalo, New York, five days after a blizzard paralyzed the city. There's now concern about possible flooding as temperatures rise. The Weather Channel's Chris Warren is tracking the next round of storms across the U.S.
BUFFALO, NY
Gizmodo

U.S. in for More Severe Weather as ‘Atmospheric River’ Arrives

2022 has been a year chock-full of severe weather worldwide, from heat waves and drought to hurricanes and floods. Even as we reach the end of December, the weather extremes haven’t let up. A so-called “atmospheric river” is dumping heavy precipitation along the West Coast from Oregon through California....
OREGON STATE
CBS News

CBS News

