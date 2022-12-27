Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
Niagara Falls Nearly Froze Over After The Storm & The Photos Look Like A Winter Wonderland
A severe cold snap in Ontario has turned Niagara Falls into a winter wonderland and the photos surfacing online are here to prove it. With all the snow and spine-chilling temperatures that Ontario has been receiving, it's no wonder the iconic falls became half-frozen with sheets of ice and frosty mists.
Southwest flights near normal after holiday chaos
Southwest Airlines says it returned to a "relatively" normal flight schedule on Friday after a weeklong meltdown resulted in thousands of flight cancellations. Michael George has the latest.
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Snow in Japan Caused 17 Deaths, 93 Injured, Widespread Power Outages and Travel Delays
According to a recent weather report, the heavy snow unloaded in Japan resulted in widespread power outages, 93 injuries and 17 deaths as many residents prepared for the Holidays. The challenging weather in Japan produced heavy snow that affected many residents and motorists. As Christmas came near, the snow and...
Rain expected to soak both coasts on holiday weekend
Both coasts can expect a wet start to the New Year. The Weather Channel's Chris Warren has the holiday weekend forecast.
'Travel nightmare': Holiday travel chaos continues after thousands of flight delays, cancellations
NBC's Shaquille Brewster reports from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, where bad weather and too much demand has created a "travel nightmare." He reports airports from coast to coast are overwhelmed with a staggering 62,000 flight cancellations and delays, trapping countless passengers overnight. Dec. 27, 2022.
Storm to ring in the new year with severe weather, snow in central US
Mother Nature will not be wasting any time brewing up another potent storm as 2022 comes to a close and the calendars turn to 2023. After heavy snow caused a travel nightmare around Denver on Wednesday and the eastern United States continues to thaw after a massive outbreak of Arctic air, a multifaceted storm system is expected in the southern and central U.S. early next week.
Ontario Homes Are Encapsulated in Layers of Thick Ice Following ‘Blizzard of the Century’–See the Unbelievable Photos
The deadly blizzard that blew through parts of the United States and wrecked holiday travel plans also took out power and covered homes with thick sheets of ice in Canada over the weekend. New photos show the waterfront community of Crystal Beach in Fort Erie, Ontario, Canada, completely encased in...
Can You Remove Snow From the Driveway Without a Shovel?
As a kid, I once made a snowman after a heavy snowstorm. The snow from the driveway was wet and rolled into balls beautifully. After putting the corncob pipe under the snowman’s carrot nose, I realized much of the driveway surface was clear and the remaining patches were melting in the sun. My dad smiled through the front room window.
iheart.com
Man Breaks Into School To Shelter People Stranded By Historic Blizzard
A New York man is being hailed as a hero after rescuing two dozen motorists who found themselves trapped in cars during a historic snowstorm that slammed the state last week. Jay Withey received a phone call that his friend was trapped in his vehicle and got in his truck to help. Unfortunately, he found himself stuck in the snow as well and couldn't find anybody to help him.
Incredible photos show homes on Lake Erie encased in ice following holiday blizzard
Looking eerily like a snowy scene from the movie "Frozen," waterfront homes in the aptly-named Crystal Beach were encased in ice following a blizzard that pummeled the area over the holiday weekend. The community is located in Fort Erie, a town adjacent to Lake Erie in Ontario, Canada. The National...
iheart.com
Another Day Of Waiting At Airports
Southwest Airlines is the King of cancellations today. More than 36-hundred flights within, into or out of the US had already been canceled today according to FlightAware. Hubs having the most issues include Denver, Las Vegas, Chicago Midway, Dallas Love Field, and Phoenix Sky Harbor. At Logan International Airport in...
New Year's Eve weather forecast
A strong weather system is threatening outdoor New Year's Eve plans from coast to coast. A large portion of the country will ring in 2023 with heavy rain, powerful winds and, in parts of the west, snow, while New Yorkers are keeping an eye on the weather for one of the biggest New Year's Eve celebrations of all, in Times Square. Meteorologist Reynolds Wolf from our partners at The Weather Channel has the latest.
natureworldnews.com
Pacific Storm Systems to Hit Western US with Heavy Rain, Mountain Snow, and Strong Winds This Weekend
Pacific storm systems will strike the Western US this weekend with heavy rain, mountain snow, and strong winds, according to US weather authorities. The looming adverse weather comes as a separate system batters the eastern part of the country, with multiple casualties and travel chaos reported. NWS Weather Forecast. The...
The Weather Channel
New Year's Winter Storm To Spread From California To Plains And Upper Midwest
A winter storm tapping an atmospheric river of moisture will hit California this weekend. It could produce flooding rainfall in addition to heavy Sierra snow. This system could turn into a snowstorm for parts of the Plains and upper Midwest to begin the first full week of 2023. A winter...
BBC
NI weather: Roads flooded and cars stranded amid rain warning
There was flooding in parts of Northern Ireland after heavy and persistent rain overnight into Friday. More than 4cm of rain was recorded at Murlough in County Down between 18:00 GMT on Thursday and 12:00 on Friday. Derrylin, Glenanne, Banagher and Ballywatticock stations recorded just under 3cm of rain in...
Colorado Facing ‘Very Dangerous’ Avalanche Conditions Due To Heavy Snow, Winds
Heavy snow, strong winds, and blizzard conditions are creating some perilous avalanche conditions in Colorado. According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, several regions throughout the state are facing these dangerous weather conditions. All of this comes after winter weather wreaked havoc across the US in recent days. Reports from...
Jalopnik
Texas Car Wash Explodes Into Winter Wonderland
It might not have been a white Christmas in your town, but odds are, it was a pretty cold one. A massive arctic air mass moved south across the country, with the Weather Prediction Center predicting that every state in the continental U.S. would experience below-freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve. That unfortunately led to some heartbreaking outcomes, but it did also create some interesting oddities.
"Atmospheric river" brings severe storms, power outages to West Coast
An "atmospheric river," a combination of warm air and a tremendous amount of moisture, is bringing heavy rainfall and dangerous snowstorms to the West Coast. Thousands of people are without power, and a least five people have been killed. CBS News correspondent Carter Evans joined CBS News from Los Angeles, where residents are making preparations for even more rain to come.
Another round of storms to hit U.S.
Roads have reopened in Buffalo, New York, five days after a blizzard paralyzed the city. There's now concern about possible flooding as temperatures rise. The Weather Channel's Chris Warren is tracking the next round of storms across the U.S.
Gizmodo
U.S. in for More Severe Weather as ‘Atmospheric River’ Arrives
2022 has been a year chock-full of severe weather worldwide, from heat waves and drought to hurricanes and floods. Even as we reach the end of December, the weather extremes haven’t let up. A so-called “atmospheric river” is dumping heavy precipitation along the West Coast from Oregon through California....
CBS News
585K+
Followers
76K+
Post
421M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0