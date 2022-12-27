Read full article on original website
GDPS urges caution on Georgia roads over the holiday travel period
ATLANTA, GA – (Dec. 30, 2022) This weekend signals the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023 and as friends and family gather together to say goodbye to the old and ring in the new, motorists are urged to drive safely when traveling on Georgia Roads. “We want...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia officials urge drivers to be careful on roads after snow
ATLANTA - Georgia officials are urging drivers to be cautious and delay their morning commutes if possible while crews work on the state's roads. Officials with the Georgia Department of Transportation say their crews have been mobilized and have been actively patrolling routes across north Georgia and in metro Atlanta since mid-day Monday and are trying to treat and clear any snow and ice that remains on the main roads and interstates.
2023 could start with severe weather outbreak in South
The new year could start off with severe thunderstorms tearing across the South.
What will the weather in Georgia be like New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day?
Will rain put a damper on your New Year’s Eve Plans?. According to the National Weather Service, you may see rain throughout today and tonight. Georgia residents in Northeast Georgia woke to a dense fog this morning, and throughout the state rain fell overnight. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible...
Snow (flurries) in north Georgia
It wasn’t much, but certainly nice to enjoy as a bit of a treat for the frigid temperatures metro Atlantans and the rest of Georgia had to endure the past few days. Snow, in the form of flurries and some snow showers, fell across parts of north and middle Georgia Monday night. Not nearly enough for a true white Christmas on the day after, but a taste of it.
Gov. Kemp extends State of Emergency due to continuing winter weather in Georgia
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is extending an existing State of Emergency for the state as more winter weather is expected to impact the region into Tuesday.
Parts of north Georgia seeing snow after days-long freeze
ATLANTA — Some parts of north Georgia are now seeing snow after days of frigid temperatures. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Jennifer Lopez said snow flurries will wrap up around 1 a.m. in parts of north Georgia. Some snow was already accumulating in Whitfield County before 6 p.m. Monday.
atlantanewsfirst.com
What can renters do if their pipes burst due to the winter weather?
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hundreds of metro Atlanta renters are mad at their landlords, but do they have a right to be angry?. The answer is no if your landlord is trying to mitigate the damage. Erin Willoughby, an Atlanta Legal Aid attorney specializing in tenants’ rights says it’s only been a couple of days.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia DOT warns drivers of black ice after Monday night dusting of snow
ATLANTA — Snow flurries moved through parts of north Georgia Monday night as temperatures dipped below freezing once again. By Tuesday morning the snowfall had stopped, leaving just a few icy patches on roads until temperatures began to warm up throughout the day. For now, it looks as though...
WAAY-TV
UPDATES: Road conditions improving across North Alabama as weather warms
4 p.m. Tuesday UPDATE: Most roads are clear. Be mindful of ice on roads that may develop overnight. As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, several roads and bridges throughout some North Alabama counties have been deemed impassable, including streets in some cities and towns. See the full list of closed roads...
Georgia Counties Urge Residents To Boil Water Amid Outages
Many homes are without water due to freezing temperatures.
Georgia could see light snow Monday and Tuesday
The below freezing temperatures in Georgia aren’t quite over for this week, and there is a chance of snow in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service. A storm system called an Alberta Clipper is expected to move through the state late Monday afternoon and early evening. This storm system brings with it the potential for light snow showers and flurries through much of North Georgia.
WYFF4.com
New Years forecast for Carolinas and Georgia
GREENVILLE, S.C. — After a very cold weekend and start to the week, we are starting to warm up. Tuesday will feature sunny skies and highs in the 40s. (Watch Parella's full forecast above) On Wednesday and Thursday, highs will be in the 50s with mostly sunny skies. Changes...
Arctic blast triggers boil water advisories for metro Atlanta counties
At least two metro Atlanta counties have issued boil water advisories after freezing cold temperatures over the weekend disrupted their water systems.
WALB 10
Some South Ga. farmers thankful for the hard freeze
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but one group who were fans of it were farmers. South Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it isn’t something they’ve had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this...
