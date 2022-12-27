Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Francisco New Years Eve Fireworks is back! Past View from a Drone & List of Things to do in the SF Bay areaJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric RiverAndy MonroeSan Francisco, CA
Free Outdoor Activities in San Francisco CaliforniaTiffany T.Stinson Beach, CA
Vallejo Christmas house sparkles for last time following 23 years regarding late girlSea ChaosVallejo, CA
Can You dance like Him? Happiness is Free: California boy showed off incredible dance moves at school's winter concertOlu'remiSan Francisco, CA
Related
15-year-old boy fatally shot in Contra Costa County home
The boy who pulled the trigger was booked into Juvenile Hall on one count of involuntary manslaughter. The charge indicates that investigators suspect the shooting was a tragic accident.
Missing East Palo Alto woman was murdered, police say
Police said an East Palo Alto woman who was reported as missing nearly one month ago was murdered.
Shooting in Oakland's Temescal neighborhood leaves person critically injured
OAKLAND – A person is in critical condition following a shooting Thursday night in Oakland's Temescal neighborhood, police said Friday. The shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. in the 400 block of 42nd Street, near Oakland Technical High School, according to the city's ShotSpotter gunshot detection system. Officers went there and located a victim and evidence of a shooting. Officers gave first aid to the victim until paramedics arrived and took the person to a hospital. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to please call the Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.
Man fatally shot in Richmond District; suspect arrested
A 50-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly fatally injuring another man in Richmond District shooting, police reported Thursday. San Francisco Police Department officers were called just after 4:30 a.m. to the 100 block of Willard North, near Rossi Park, on reports of a person breaking into a home and found a 42-year-old man "suffering from an apparent gunshot wound" at the scene, according to a department statement. Officers...
One arrested for homicide in SF's Richmond District
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police arrested a man in connection to a homicide that happened in the city’s Richmond District, SFPD announced Thursday. At 4:32 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 100 block of Willard North for the report of a home being broken into. Upon arrival, they found a 42-year-old man with […]
San Francisco police arrest suspect in Richmond District fatal shooting
SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Thursday confirmed the arrest of a suspect in a fatal shooting in the city's Richmond District early Wednesday morning.According to an SFPD press release, on Wednesday just after 4:3o a.m., officers assigned to Richmond Station responded to a residence on the 100 block of Willard North a few blocks from the University of San Francisco campus after a report of a person breaking into a home. Arriving officers found a 42-year-old male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers summoned medics to the incident and rendered aid, but the victim succumbed to...
Man suspected in shooting outside Tracy bar arrested
TRACY, Calif. — A man was arrested in connection to a shooting outside a Tracy bar, police said Thursday. The shooting dates back to Dec. 3. It happened along the 300 block of West Grant Line Road. Officers found bullet casings in the area and were able to identify the suspect after talking with witnesses, the victim and getting security video.
Oakland's Little Saigon sees second murder in as many weeks
OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood experienced its second fatal shooting in the neighborhood in a little more than two weeks when someone was killed there Thursday. Thursday's fatal shooting occurred just before 8 a.m. in the 1400 block of 10th Avenue. The victim died at the scene, according to police. The victim's name was not available Friday morning from the Alameda County coroner's bureau. The killing is the 120th of the year in Oakland, compared to 134 at this time last year, police said. Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said though the number of slayings is slightly down from a year ago, "It is still tragic to have 120 homicides in the city of Oakland."He said, "We don't need to see another year like this."Oakland police will continue to employ a strategy in the new year that police have employed over the past few months, Armstrong said. A shooting on Dec. 17 claimed the life of a man in the 1200 block of 11th Avenue, also in the Little Saigon neighborhood.
KTVU FOX 2
2 teens dead, 3 injured in Highway 101 crash in Novato: CHP
NOVATO, Calif. - Two teenagers died and three others were injured in a solo car crash on Highway 101 in Novato Thursday night. A 2008 Honda Civic with five people crashed on US-101 near Ignacio Boulevard around 11:43 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol Officer Darrel Horner. The 16-year-old male...
15-year-old arrested after allegedly fatally shooting another teen at Pittsburg home, police say
A 15-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly fatally shooting another teen at a Pittsburg residence on Thursday, according to police.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman killed during confrontation with neighbor identified
ANTIOCH, Calif. - An altercation in an Antioch neighborhood Tuesday led to a woman retrieving a gun from her home and shooting the woman with whom she argued, killing her. Antioch police say they received calls about a shooting at 2:13 p.m. in the 2300-block of Mandarin Way. Responding officers...
Identity of 2-year-old allegedly killed in Oakland, found in rural Napa County revealed, police say
Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong identified the victim as 2-year-old Ja'mari Madkins.
Man arrested at Brentwood shopping center after stealing gun, property: police
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested earlier this week after officers received a report of a man with a gun at a shopping center, the Brentwood Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Pittsburg resident Angel Reynoso, was at a store Monday located in the Streets of Brentwood […]
3 Bay Area children found dead in 1 day
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Three young children were found dead on the same day in San Francisco and Napa County, investigators said. They were all victims of homicides. The first child, a 2-year-old boy, was slain in Oakland, according to police. The toddler’s body was later dumped in a rural area of Napa County. […]
Person who fell into 4-story commercial hopper rescued by Alameda County FD
NEWARK, Calif. (KRON) — A person who fell into a four-story commercial hopper in the City of Newark on Tuesday was rescued by Alameda County firefighters, according to a tweet from Alameda County FD. The department responded to a confined space rescue call in Newark with a report of an individual entrapped inside a hopper. […]
Man facing multiple charges for racist, homophobic assaults in East Bay, DA says
The Colorado man arrested after two racist and homophobic assaults in the East Bay has been charged with multiple criminal counts, the Contra Costa County DA's Office said.
KTVU FOX 2
Man in viral video charged with hate crime in San Ramon
SAN RAMON, Calif. - A Denver man who has family in Alamo has been charged with a hate crime for an incident caught on video at a San Ramon fast-food restaurant and for a separate spitting incident in Danville. Jordan Krah, 40, is free on bail after being arrested by...
SFist
Friday Links: Two Bay Area Residents Face Federal Charges in Alleged Kidnapping and Ransom Scheme in Miami
Two Bay Area residents have been charged with allegedly kidnapping of a family and holding them hostage for a $100,000 ransom. Federal prosecutors have reportedly secured an indictment against six people, including the Bay Area residents, involved in the plot, in which the suspected motive was a dispute over a $100,000 debt, according to court records (the victims were reportedly unharmed). [Mercury News]
15-year-old boy shot dead at Pittsburg home; 2nd 15-year-old boy arrested
PITTSBURG -- A 15-year-old boy was shot dead at a home in Pittsburg Thursday and police have a second 15-year-old boy in custody for the shooting.The shooting was reported at around 3 p.m. Thursday at a home on the 4000 block of Suzanne Drive just north of Buchanan Road. Pittsburg police said in a press statement that officers responded after several callers reported a shooting and found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot.Officers provided life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. The teen was taken to a hospital but he died of his injuries.Police said the investigation determined another 15-year-old boy was responsible for the shooting. He was arrested and booked on an involuntary manslaughter charge at Juvenile Hall in Martinez.Detectives were still following up with witnesses to determine a reason for the shooting and whether this was an intentional act. Police said additional information would be released when available.Police urged anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Gutierrez at 925-252-4095.
Man killed in late night shooting in Castro Valley
CASTRO VALLEY – Alameda County sheriff's deputies have launched an investigation after a man was found fatally shot in a Castro Valley neighborhood late Monday night.Around 10:15 p.m., the sheriff's office was called to the area of Knox Street and North 6th Street following multiple reports of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.Emergency personnel responded and attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. The victim's name has not been released. During a search of the scene, what was described as "several dozen" expended shell casings were found. Deputies said it appeared the victim was the intended target of the shooting.Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available.In a statement Wednesday, the sheriff's office said detectives would be in the area to speak with residents and search for possible video of the incident.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Alameda County Sheriff's Office at 510-667-7721.
Comments / 0