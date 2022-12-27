MPD Reports: Ongoing problem with juveniles entering home while homeowner was away; fraud, threats and domestic disputes

Read full article on original website
Man facing forgery charges in 3 Ga. counties after being accused of stealing mail
CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man is facing charges in three counties after police say he was found with stolen mail. Athens-Clarke County police say they found 38-year-old Jason Charlie Williamson, of Nicholson, at a downtown Athens bank while he was trying to cash a stolen check on Dec. 29.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Stolen ATV recovered; woman and cat attacked by pitbull; food thrown at drive-thru window; fraud; domestic disputes
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 15 – 22, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Follow Up –...
Police searching for woman in wig they say robbed 2 Gwinnett County banks in 2 days
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police are searching for a woman wearing a wig they say robbed two banks over the course of two days. Police say the woman, identified as 22-year-old Janae Samantha Fareaux, walked into a Wells Fargo bank on Killian Hill Road in Lilburn on Dec. 14 and demanded to go to the vault. She left without getting any money.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police make drug bust on Collier Road
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police made a “significant” drug bust at an apartment building on Collier Road Dec. 29. APD’s Narcotics and A.P.E.X. Units raided an apartment at 1185 Collier Road NW after receiving a tip from building management. Management had entered the empty apartment to fix a water leak and found drugs.
Clayton County officer quits following shooting death of 19-year-old
ATLANTA — An officer with Clayton County resigned following a shooting where a 19-year-old was killed. According to Georgia's Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST), the officer involved in the shooting death of 19-year-old Eric Holmes in November left the force on Dec.19 "in lieu of termination." The officer first joined the department in December 2019.
Gwinnett County beefing up law enforcement response to stop crimes of opportunity
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County will have extra law enforcement officers in busy shopping areas this weekend as part of a holiday task force aimed at stopping crimes of opportunity. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Buford on Friday with several Gwinnett County sheriff’s deputies who are part...
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County Police searching for suspect in two bank robberies
The Gwinnett County Police Department said Friday afternoon it was searching for a woman accused of robbing two banks in the county just a day apart. According to a press release from the agency, Janae Samantha Fareaux, 22, is accused of first entering the Wells Fargo bank at 1028 Killian Hill Rd. in Lilburn on Dec. 14. Fareaux allegedly demanded to go to the vault but left without getting any money.
Families worried about loved ones inside Fulton County Jail amid freezing temperatures
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Low water pressure and little heat. Those are the problems inmates at the Fulton County jail have had to deal with this week. It took several days for the jail to fix broken pipes after the deep freeze. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
4 shot, 1 dead in separate shootings miles apart in DeKalb County, police confirm
DEKALB COUNTY. Ga. — Five people have been shot in a matter of hours just a few miles apart from one another, DeKalb County police have confirmed. Officers responded to the Budgetel Inn on Gus Place just before 1 p.m. Wednesday where they found two people who had been shot.
Monroe Local News
Gwinnett County New Year’s Eve DUI Task Force Detail
(Lawrenceville, Ga., December 30, 2022) – This New Year’s Eve the Gwinnett County Police DUI Task Force will be augmented by off duty officers who volunteered to help patrol for impaired drivers. The goal is to keep the roads in Gwinnett County safe for everyone traveling on New Year’s Eve.
UPDATE: Identity released of Georgia deputy from Mississippi who was found shot to death in wrecked vehicle
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia has released the identity of the deputy that was found shot to death in a wrecked car on Thursday. The sheriff’s office posted the name and photo of Deputy James Thomas, 24, on Facebook, Friday morning. In a news conference on Thursday, Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat said that the deputy was originally from Mississippi.
Police say multiple people, guns involved in shootout that left 1 dead, 1 injured
ATLANTA — One person is dead and another is injured after a shootout involving multiple people, guns and bullets in Atlanta’s Thomasville neighborhood in southeast Atlanta Friday morning. Police are currently investigating two scenes, one on Kipling Street and another on McDonough Boulevard. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Fulton deputy found shot to death identified as 24-year-old ‘life of the party,’ sheriff confirms
ATLANTA — A Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was found shot to death in a crashed car in northwest Atlanta on Thursday morning. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was the first reporter on the scene on Channel 2 Action News This Morning when authorities were blocking the intersection of Bolton Road and Peyton Road. A black car with crime scene tape around it had damage to both the front and back ends.
accesswdun.com
Authorities seeking Hall County shoplifting suspects
The Hall County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a pair of suspects in a shoplifting at a Gainesville store. In a social media post, the sheriff's office said a man and a woman seen on surveillance video are suspected of stealing merchandise from a Family Dollar store on Mountain View Road on December 14.
Traffic stop in Wrens yields nearly 12 pounds of marijuana, stolen weapons
A traffic stop within the city of Wrens uncovered nearly 12 pounds of marijuana.
wfxg.com
Georgia sheriff's deputy found shot in crashed car
ATLANTA (WFXG) - Police in Fulton County are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the driver's seat of a car in northwest Atlanta. According to FOX 5, officers blocked off both sides of Bolton Road at Payton Road Thursday morning to investigate the shooting. They report officers were originally called to the scene around 4:30 a.m. for a call of shorts fired.
Wanted Georgia man slapped with 6 more charges after leading officers on 36-mile chase
LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga — A car chase led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man on Dec. 21, according to the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the chase lasted 23 minutes and spanned 36 miles before they were able to arrest Zachary Baker of Oakwood, Georgia. Baker...
Gainesville Police say it was “like a scene from Home Alone”
Police in Gainesville are reporting the arrest of an armed robbery suspect who slipped and fell on a patch of ice while trying to make his getaway. Police say 30 year-old Luis Ordonez fired one gunshot in the direction of his intended victim, then tried to run away. He slipped, fell, and was possibly knocked unconscious. He was arrested and booked into the Hall County jail. The intended robbery victim was not injured.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Man involved in hit and run stashes vehicle and reports it stolen
Dispute – E. Spring St.- in reference to a couple arguing with each other. The male subject agreed to separate himself away from his girlfriend. Fight in Progress – W. Spring St.- In reference to the burglary attempt earlier. The mother of one juvenile’s was on location with the juvenile. Contact was made and subject was taken into custody. The other (3) juveniles fled on foot and were apprehended a short time later.
Walmart evacuated after alleged arsonist sets fire in men’s clothing section, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — Police are searching for a person they say started a fire inside a northwest Atlanta Walmart on Wednesday night. Channel 2′s Candace McCowan is at the Walmart on Howell Mill Road where Atlanta firefighters say someone intentionally set a fire in the men’s clothing section.
