These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs
These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs. In Riverside County, California, there is a private railroad. It was previously owned by the Kaiser Steel Corporation and currently owned by Kaiser Ventures, Inc. Its name is Eagle Mountain Railroad (EMRR). It spans 51 miles. At one point, it was a road used to haul iron. That was only until 1986 when the owners removed the last two locomotives.
Video shows neighbors, law enforcement attempting to help slain Riverside County deputy
Surveillance video captured the frantic and ultimately unsuccessful effort to help a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley, California on Thursday. Authorities say Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed during a traffic stop by 44-year-old William Shae McKay, a San Bernardino County resident who authorities say had an “extensive criminal […]
Rescuer: teams ‘weren’t going to stop’ until they found missing Coachella Valley business owner
News Channel 3 is learning more about the incredible rescue operation that recovered a Coachella Valley business owner after a cold night injured and stuck in the rugged terrain of Morongo Valley. Watch News Channel 3 at 5:00 for more on the community effort that led to the successful rescue. Nathan Otto, the founder of The post Rescuer: teams ‘weren’t going to stop’ until they found missing Coachella Valley business owner appeared first on KESQ.
KTLA.com
Elderly war veteran’s golf cart stolen on Christmas Eve in Riverside County
A Southern California veteran is hoping for justice after his beloved golf cart stolen was stolen from his Riverside County home on Christmas Eve. The victim, 73-year-old Dave Stotler, is a Vietnam War veteran who has lived at the Crane Lakeside Mobile Home Park in Lake Elsinore for 17 years.
Deputy would still be alive if judge had ‘done her job,’ Riverside County sheriff says
Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said Deputy Isaiah Cordero, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley Thursday, would still be alive if a San Bernardino County judge had sentenced the suspected shooter in 2021 instead of reducing his bail. “We would not be here today if the judge had done […]
foxla.com
Riverside Co. Sheriff releases new details on suspected deputy killer’s criminal history
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Tributes continue to pour in following the gruesome death of a beloved Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty in a tragedy that rocked Southern California. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco revealed in the hours after the deadly shooting of Deputy Isaiah...
Crews respond to structure fire in Desert Hot Springs
Updated Post 7:10 a.m. The fire broke out at an abandoned structure in the back of the property. Fire crews needed extra resources because the structure was located far away from the fire hydrant. No one was injured in the fire. Updated Post 5:45 a.m. Cal Fire reported that crews contained the fire at 5:20 The post Crews respond to structure fire in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Weather triggers 15 Freeway closure on New Year's Eve
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Heads up if you're driving between Los Angeles and Las Vegas to celebrate New Year's Eve. Lanes on the 15 Freeway will be closed in San Bernardino County from Hesperia to Victorville from Saturday, Dec. 31 at noon through Sunday, January 1 at 6 a.m., according to the California Department of Transportation. Days and hours are subject to change due to weather.
Mother of injured Palm Springs officer grateful her son is on the road to recovery
A little over a week ago, a local mother received a call she never expected to receive, her son, a Palm Springs police officer, was injured in the line of duty. On Dec. 20, two PSPD officers were hospitalized at the end of a high-speed pursuit after a suspect rammed their vehicle into them during The post Mother of injured Palm Springs officer grateful her son is on the road to recovery appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
MoVal Man Charged with Robbing Multiple People During Sales Transactions
A 19-year-old man accused of luring multiple victims to locations in Moreno Valley on the pretext of completing sales transactions, then stealing from them at gunpoint, was charged Friday with four counts of armed robbery. Marvin Owen Haywood of Moreno Valley was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail...
KQED
Million Year Old Ecosystem Dying Off In San Bernardino Mountains
On the tops of the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California lies plants that exist nowhere else in the world. The Pebble Plains ecosystem is more than a million years old. It’s an old expert at adapting to a changing climate, and yet, it’s dying out faster than ever before.
SUV slams into home in Glendora, rupturing gas line and sparking fire
An SUV slammed into a home in Glendora Wednesday evening, rupturing a gas line and sparking a fire.
Thieves steal hundreds of pounds of weed from Los Angeles dispensary (video)
A store owner is left devastated after a group of thieves broke into a Silver Lake dispensary on Wednesday, getting away with hundreds of pounds of marijuana. The owner hopes security footage of the thieves will help someone recognize them and bring justice. “They seemed organized though, like they’ve done this before,” Toby Stein, owner […]
California witness describes oval object on fire falling to ground level
The intersection of the 15 Freeway and Duncan Canyon Road, Fontana, CA.Photo byGoogle. A California witness at Fontana reported watching a large, oval-shaped object falling from the sky that appeared to be on fire at about 7:23 p.m. on October 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
foxla.com
Snowy owl spotted in Orange County
It's a rare holiday sight.. a snowy owl was seen on top of a house in Orange County. (Credit: Josh Lindsay)
foxla.com
Sheriff: San Bernardino Co. judge should resign amid release of man accused of killing Riverside Co. deputy
Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco is calling for the resignation of Cara Hutson, the judge connected to the release of William McKay, the man accused of killing Bianco's deputy, 32-year-old Isaiah Cordero. This comes as the grieving sheriff blamed Cordero's death on what Bianco calls, a "failed" justice system. During...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Hemet, CA
Hemet is a city west of San Jacinto Valley in California's Riverside County. Those who want to explore Southern California's desert Oasis should visit this city. Despite its sleepy appeal, Hemet boasts many gorgeous attractions worth checking out. It may not be as popular as other California tourist attractions, but...
KTLA.com
Homeless man accused of setting fire to commercial properties in Riverside
A homeless man is in police custody on suspicion of setting fire to a large commercial building and a Walmart location in Riverside. On the night of Dec. 18, Riverside firefighters responded to a commercial building fire on the 6600 block of View Park Court. Upon arrival they found items outside the building that were set on fire with flames then spreading to the structure itself.
CHP officers to conduct three-Day anti-DUI crackdown
An end-of-year crackdown targeting drunken and drug- impaired drivers in Riverside County will get underway tonight and continue into next week.
goldrushcam.com
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Operations Consequences Search Warrant in Fontana Recovers Firearms and a 3-D Printer to Make Ghost Guns
December 29, 2022 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reports through the ongoing efforts of Operation Consequences investigators served a search warrant in Fontana, recovering multiple firearms, and a 3D printer used to create parts for the manufacturing of ghost guns. The purpose of Operation Consequences is to...
