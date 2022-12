Keenan Cahill, a YouTube star famous for his lip-sync videos with stars like Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, 50 Cent and Jennifer Aniston, died Thursday. He was 27. Cahill died two weeks after undergoing open-heart surgery, People reported. His manager, David Graham, confirmed that Cahill died in a Chicago hospital, CNN reported. WGN-TV was the first news outlet to report his death.

