Dodge County, WI

29-year-old man found dead in Dodge County river

By Madison Goldbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
A 29-year-old man was found dead in a Dodge County river on Tuesday.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a man found in the Rubicon River, just west of State Highway 67 in Neosho around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Neosho man was found dead by responders.

The sheriff's office and Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the cause of death, but say foul play is not suspected.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt reminded people Tuesday to use caution if they are going out on the ice.

"While the ice may seem sturdy in some locations, it may break easily in others," Sheriff Schmidt said. "Using the buddy system when going out on the ice is always a good idea as well as wearing a flotation device and taking other safety precautions."

