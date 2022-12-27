NOVATO – Two teens died and three others suffered major injuries in a crash late Thursday night on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in Novato, according to the California Highway Patrol.The crash was reported at 11:41 p.m. on northbound Highway 101 near Nave Drive.A 16-year-old boy from San Rafael was driving a 2008 Honda Civic that hit the center divider. The crash killed him and a 17-year-old girl from Novato in the car, CHP officials said. The Marin County coroner's office said the Honda had flipped over the divider into the southbound lanes of the highway and that the girl who died was in a rear seat.Three other teenage passengers, two who apparently were not wearing seatbelts, suffered major injuries in the crash and were taken to a hospital, according to the CHP.The cause of the crash, which happened during wet road conditions, is under investigation but the CHP said impairment does not appear to be a factor.The names of the boy and girl who died are not being released because they are minors, according to the coroner's office.

NOVATO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO