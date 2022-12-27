Read full article on original website
Support your Forestville friends with upcoming crab feed
More than a Crab Feed it’s a party! Get your tickets now as it always sells out. Why? They not only get the best and biggest crab around with pasta and salad, but they’ll also have a great live band, raffle and auction! It’s lots of fun. Add it to your calendar for Saturday, Jan. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at Holy Ghost Hall in Sebastopol. $65 per person and all the crab you want plus more. You can’t lose. Unless of course you don’t act now! Call today. 707-481-3565 to reserve your spot. Did I mention dance band? We all could use some dancing right about now so join us and support your Chamber who puts on the Farmers Markets we’ve come to love.
Let’s make 2023 Santa Rosa’s cleanest year yet!
To start, HAPPY NEW YEAR! We made it to 2023 and it’s gonna be GREAT! It’s definitely better now that we’ve gotten through that arctic tundra unexpected cold snap that decided to make everything frozen and miserable in late December. (I’m no fan of cold weather, huge winter jackets or enormous heating bills…all of which I had to deal with around Christmas of all the good times…)
Five new year’s day hikes to start the year in Sonoma County
With the start of a brand-new year, what better way to kick off 2023 than with a hike in beautiful Sonoma County? Our county features stunning natural scenery, and there are plenty of trails for experienced hikers and those just getting into the activity. Sonoma County has plenty to offer, whether you're looking for a leisurely stroll or a challenging day-long trek. Here are some of the best hikes to enjoy on new year's day.
Tap & Pour Is Coming to Sonoma County Airport
Tap & Pour is taking the place of longtime resident Sky Lounge Steakhouse & Sushi Bar, which has operated at its airport location since 2006.
The Best Mineral Hot Springs in Sonoma and Napa Wine Country
Mother Nature has a way of providing remedies for all ailments. For thousands of years, people have gathered at geothermal mineral springs to ease their pains, from achy muscles to weary minds. The natural heat and mineral content of the springs have been reported to soothe arthritis pain, improve circulation, relieve certain skin conditions and more.
[UPDATE: 10:55 p.m.]Waters Are Rising: A Comprehensive Accounting of Mendocino County’s Flooded Roads
The atmospheric river is here and Mendocino County is caught in the crosshairs. Major arteries are closed, low-lying areas are inundated, and hazardous conditions are reported across the county. We’ll be providing continual updates of major flooding and roadway hazards as they occur. If you have photographs or information, email...
Crews work to repair sinkhole along Highway 12 in Sonoma County
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A sinkhole opened up on Highway 12 in Sonoma County Friday, which forced Caltrans crews to reduce traffic along the road. The sinkhole formed on the westbound side of the highway at Dutton Ave, near Santa Rosa, according to Caltrans District 4. Traffic along the highway...
Rain, Wind, and Flood: The Next Days Are Doozies
Steady rain is falling across northern California today, and the National Weather Service predicts that at about 1 p.m. high winds will begin for large portions of Humboldt, Trinity, Mendocino and Lake Counties. They posted via Facebook, “A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of NW California on Friday...
Marin County transit bus overturns
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – A Marin County transit bus overturned Thursday amid rainy weather, according to a Facebook post from the Central Marin Fire Department. The department was joined by the San Rafael and Kentfield fire departments in responding. KRON ON is streaming live news now “Engine 16 arrived on scene and assessed for […]
Flood Watch in Effect for Russian River in Hopland
The following is a post from the National Weather Service, Eureka Office from their Facebook page:. Heavy showers are expected from Friday through Saturday morning. Rainfall total amounts for Mendocino County will range from 3.5 to 6 inches, with higher amounts in localized areas. Rivers will rise rapidly in response. Russian River near Hopland is expected to reach 15 feet for flood stage on Saturday. At 15 feet flooding of Highway 175 is expected at the approaches to the Russian River bridge. Expect minor flooding of cropland on the west bank of the river. A Flood Watch is in place for Russian River near Hopland from late Friday night to Saturday afternoon.
3 Bay Area children found dead in 1 day
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Three young children were found dead on the same day in San Francisco and Napa County, investigators said. They were all victims of homicides. The first child, a 2-year-old boy, was slain in Oakland, according to police. The toddler’s body was later dumped in a rural area of Napa County. […]
Second Storm System to Hit Sonoma County
The North Bay is drying out temporarily from the first in a set of storm systems. Out at the coast, expect huge swells, as there is a high surf advisory until 9am Wednesday. The second blast of rain hits Sonoma County on Thursday, with heavy rain falling on Friday and into Saturday. Forecasters say we could get between 2 and 6 inches of rain over the course of the two storms.
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric River
Potential Atmospheric River Category 4Photo byPublic Domain. A powerful winter storm hit Northern California on Monday, bringing several inches of rain and heavy winds. Accompanied by a range of weather alerts, the storm system is expected to bring flooding to rivers, creeks, streams and low-lying areas, as well as urban areas with poor drainage systems. Storm drains and ditches may also become clogged with debris. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for North Bay, San Francisco, and the coastline, as well as a wind advisory for the coastal areas from Sonoma County to Santa Cruz County. These warnings are set to remain active through Tuesday afternoon.
‘Time is a manager of grief’: Dad of Polly Klaas on recovery
(NewsNation) — January 3 is supposed to be Polly Klaas’ 42nd birthday. Klaas was kidnapped and murdered in October 1993 in Petaluma, California. Polly’s dad, Marc Klaas, told “Banfield” on Wednesday that it took his family 20 years to “even accept Christmas again.” He eventually started to appreciate life again and shares his advice to the University of Idaho families on how to cope with unimaginable loss.
2 teens killed, 3 injured in late-night Highway 101 crash in Novato
NOVATO – Two teens died and three others suffered major injuries in a crash late Thursday night on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in Novato, according to the California Highway Patrol.The crash was reported at 11:41 p.m. on northbound Highway 101 near Nave Drive.A 16-year-old boy from San Rafael was driving a 2008 Honda Civic that hit the center divider. The crash killed him and a 17-year-old girl from Novato in the car, CHP officials said. The Marin County coroner's office said the Honda had flipped over the divider into the southbound lanes of the highway and that the girl who died was in a rear seat.Three other teenage passengers, two who apparently were not wearing seatbelts, suffered major injuries in the crash and were taken to a hospital, according to the CHP.The cause of the crash, which happened during wet road conditions, is under investigation but the CHP said impairment does not appear to be a factor.The names of the boy and girl who died are not being released because they are minors, according to the coroner's office.
A Day of Atmospheric River Calamities Was Just the Tip of the Iceberg
Tuesday was full of storm-created surprises as the atmospheric river starts its run. A San Ramon sporting goods store’s roof collapsed. Monstrous waves with 20-foot crests are crashing against the coast in Marin County. Flooding slowed morning commutes creating a 3-mile backup on the Highway 101 in Monterey County.
Search for Bay Area fisherman suspended, authorities say
Wil Chebib has been missing after reportedly going fishing on Christmas Day. He is described as 5-foot-6 with a shaved head.
Lakeport Planning Commission approves plan for new retailers at Kmart building
LAKEPORT, Calif. — Three years after Lakeport’s Kmart closed, the building that once housed the retail giant is poised to get new life and new tenants. At its last meeting of 2022 on Dec. 14, the Lakeport Planning Commission approved Upward Architects’ application for a use permit and an architectural and design review for a new commercial project at the building, located at 2019 S. Main St.
Man arrested on suspicion of human trafficking
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Police officers arrested a Santa Rosa man for allegedly exploiting two females -- one a minor -- in human trafficking crimes at a Rohnert Park hotel. Police arrested 45-year-old Santwun Williams at a hotel in the 6000 block of Redwood Drive on Dec. 22 following an investigation from the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety's Community Oriented Problem-Solving Team.
Fisherman goes missing on Christmas Day, search and rescue teams on site
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man went missing in Marin County after heading out fishing on Christmas Day, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Unit. Will Chebib, 32, went missing after authorities believe he was fishing off the coast of China Camp State Park. He reportedly launched his boat from Black […]
