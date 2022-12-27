If you’re wanting to buy and use fireworks legally this New Year’s Eve, you’re going to need to stay outside town limits in southern Denton County. Despite how easy it is to buy fireworks at stands just outside town limits, it is still not allowed to possess or use them within local town/city limits. Argyle, Copper Canyon, Denton, Double Oak, Flower Mound and Highland Village all have had ordinances banning fireworks for years. The Lantana Community Association banned fireworks in 2012 after several grass fires sparked by fireworks threatened homes on New Year’s Eve. The towns of Bartonville and Northlake this year changed their ordinances to join the other local towns in banning possession and use of fireworks within their borders, too.

DENTON COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO