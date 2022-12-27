Read full article on original website
Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being suedVictorTexas State
A New Dragon in TownTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In BusinessMadocWatauga, TX
History Uncovered: Mount Gilead Burial CairnsTrisha FayeKeller, TX
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Here are the latest details on six ongoing transportation projects in Plano
Find details on these six ongoing transportation projects in Plano. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Looking for information on transportation projects throughout the city? Avoid the traffic and plan detours using this guide to ongoing construction work in Plano. See a list of the projects below. Ongoing projects:. 1. Spring Creek Parkway...
Frisco Utility Prices To Increase In 2023
The new year brings new changes. For Frisco residents, those changes will mean higher utility bills. Residential and commercial utility rates will increase for the first bill of 2023. Happy New Year!. Water, sewer and solid waste rates will increase for Frisco residents and businesses starting on Jan.1. The increase...
11 major development projects coming to Frisco in 2023
Plans for The Railhead include more than 1 million square feet of office, hotel and high-rise residential buildings and 1,280 apartments. (Rendering courtesy Heady Investments) Curious about the future of development in Frisco? There are multiple multi-million dollar projects slated to begin in 2023 throughout the city. The following projects’...
Texas Gov. Abbott asks for investigation into Atmos over 'unacceptable' response during arctic blast
AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott has called for an investigation into Atmos Energy after many Texans dealt with low gas pressure, or in some cases no gas pressure, during blistering cold temperatures last Friday. Issues with gas were reported throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area and in parts of...
Here are 5 of the latest commercial projects coming to Keller and Roanoke in 2023
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Map courtesy of Google Maps) Curious about upcoming renovations, businesses and attractions in Keller, Roanoke and northeast Fort Worth? The following projects have...
West Dallas homeowners couldn’t access City funds for home repairs, so the City eliminated the barrier
Patsy Ruth Jackson struggled to hold back tears when she learned she might finally receive the home repairs she needs to move back into her West Dallas house. The Dallas City Council voted last week to forgo the home insurance requirement for homeowners applying to the West Dallas Targeted Rehab Program, a City of Dallas neighborhood revitalization effort designed to provide financial assistance for home repairs. The city had rejected nearly half of program applicants, most of whom lacked home insurance.
Dallas weather: Chance of severe storms Monday
There is a chance North Texas could see some severe storms on Monday. While most of the weekend will be warm, dry and a little breezy to bring in the New Year, things are expected to change with the next upper level system and cold front. Right now there is...
Emergency personnel respond to car/motorcycle accident
Bowie Rural Fire and Bowie EMS responded to a vehicle/motorcycle accident at Farm-to-Market Road 174 and U.S. Highway 287 about 11:15 a.m. on Dec. 28. No details of the accident were available at this posting, but the motorcyclist was transported by EMS to the hospital to be checked. (Photo by Barbara Green)
A New H-E-B Being Built in Forney, Texas is Big News for East Texas Fans
East Texans want an H-E-B in their town. Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Jacksonville, it doesn't matter, residents want an H-E-B. H-E-B's have been popping up in the North Texas area and East Texans will drive to those to get some groceries. I am here with some good news as the City of Forney, just on the other side of Terrell, has given the approval for H-E-B to build a store. The kicker is, it won't be very far from a Brookshire's, going against the heavily rumored hand shake agreement between the two companies.
Check out the 5 latest commercial projects in Plano, including new construction at Samsung Research America
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Screenshot courtesy of Google Maps) Want to read the latest development news in Plano? Find details on the five latest commercial projects filed...
Here are 5 of the latest development projects filed in Frisco slated for 2023
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Map courtesy Google Maps) Curious about upcoming renovations, businesses and attractions in Frisco? The following projects have been filed in the last two...
A 2023 DFW Housing Crash?
After a roughly two-year party during the pandemic, North Texas’ housing market has begun to wind down. In spring 2022, elevated home prices and rising mortgage rates started to weigh on prospective buyers. In 2022 alone, mortgage rates nationally more than doubled, climbing from under 3% to well over 7%. As of December 28, the average rate for a 30-year fixed loan stood at 6.64% in Texas.
Hundreds in Denton County left without water during holiday weekend
DENTON COUNTY, Texas - A Denton County community says their holiday weekend was ruined by a problem that's become all too common for them: low water pressure or no water at all. "You text your neighbors and you go, anybody else have low water? No water? Yeah, we're all having...
Fireworks are banned in southern Denton County towns
If you’re wanting to buy and use fireworks legally this New Year’s Eve, you’re going to need to stay outside town limits in southern Denton County. Despite how easy it is to buy fireworks at stands just outside town limits, it is still not allowed to possess or use them within local town/city limits. Argyle, Copper Canyon, Denton, Double Oak, Flower Mound and Highland Village all have had ordinances banning fireworks for years. The Lantana Community Association banned fireworks in 2012 after several grass fires sparked by fireworks threatened homes on New Year’s Eve. The towns of Bartonville and Northlake this year changed their ordinances to join the other local towns in banning possession and use of fireworks within their borders, too.
Exxon Mobil Sells Irving Headquarters
Exxon Mobil has sold its Las Colinas headquarters campus to an Austin-based real estate investment firm. Austin-based Capital Commercial Investments purchased the 290-acre property from ExxonMobil Corp. in a sale-leaseback deal that extends through 2023, according to an ExxonMobil spokesperson who spoke with CoStar News. The site features a 365,000-square-foot office building facing a lake and more than 200 acres of undeveloped land.
Rowlett home damaged by fire on Monday
A Rowlett family is cleaning up from Monday’s fire at their home near Scott Drive and Rowlett Road, a little west of the President George Bush Turnpike. Firefighters immediately started pouring on the water
Plano police address "rash" of burglary motor vehicle incidents along portion of Legacy Drive
Plano Police are offering safety tips and seeking information after a "rash of Burglary of Motor Vehicle incidents" was reported along westbound Legacy Drive from Central Expressway to Alma Drive. The trend occurred over the holiday weekend, police said in a Dec. 27 Facebook post.
Credit card skimmers: A growing problem for North Texans
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Credit card skimmers are being installed in more places than ever before, and getting back the money isn't always a guarantee. One North Texas couple learned that lesson the hard way.Kelsi DeKeyser had barely returned home from shopping when she got the fraud alert. In a matter of minutes she was on the phone with her bank, but the criminals worked faster. In one afternoon – while she was still on the phone with Wells Fargo – the crooks drained approximately $6,500 from her family's checking account. "I just felt horrible," she told CBS11. "I felt like I...
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead
Tanner Hoang was found dead by police after a week long search.Photo byKenny Eliason/UnsplashonUnsplash. The disappearance and subsequent death of Tanner Hoang have left the community of Texas A&M University and beyond in shock and mourning. Fox 4 reports Hoang, a 22-year-old student from Flower Mound, was last seen on Friday, December 16th, and his family had planned to meet him in College Station that weekend to watch his graduation. However, the university has stated that Hoang was never qualified to graduate.
The Sandwich Spot launches first Texas store in Frisco
The Sandwich Spot names its signature sandwiches after symbols of the Frisco community. (Courtesy The Sandwich Spot) A Frisco couple is bringing a new sandwich shop to east Frisco in January. Yan and Jeff Upchuch have a license agreement to bring The Sandwich Spot concept to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Their first store opened at 8050 Preston Road, Ste. 102, Frisco, for a soft opening on Dec. 28 and 29 and will open for online orders beginning Jan. 2.
