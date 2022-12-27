ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Circle, GA

Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Thomas Lee Hawk, 39, of Bostwick

Thomas Lee Hawk, 39 years of age, of Bostwick, GA passed away on December 16, 2022. Thomas was born on October 24, 1983 to Sherry Conner Hawk and Thomas Clifford Hawk, Jr. Thomas was preceded in death by grandparents, Jesse Lee Conner, Eris Haley Conner, Claudine Moon Hawk; father-in-law, Sammy Lee Slaton.
BOSTWICK, GA
Monroe Local News

Top 20 stories read on Your Local News in 2022

As we come to the end of yet another year, we again look back with a little less fondness than we had hoped to on stories that dominated our local headlines. While the pandemic seemed to have faded, at least in the stories that ranked in the top 20, it was again the local tragedies that dominated the headlines on Your Local News. And again, many of our stories are not uplifting, happy stories because those stories are not really the stories that everybody reads.
LOGANVILLE, GA
11Alive

Georgia Rep. Bourdeax says farewell, recalls time in office

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Rep. Carolyn Bordeaux, D-Ga., gave a farewell speech Thursday afternoon addressing her fellow Georgians. Bordeaux served as the representative for Georgia's 7th district, which included the cities of Cumming, Lawrenceville and Buford. Bordeaux recalled her time in office, citing her most important work as “simply upholding our democracy” when she voted to certify the presidential election.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Local briefs: Authority meeting in Danielsville, kidnaping arrest in Cleveland

Athens area state lawmakers are gearing up for the scheduled January 9 start of the 2023 session of the Georgia legislature. There is a new member of the local legislative delegation: thanks to this year’s legislative redistricting, Greene County state Rep Trey Rhodes, a Republican from Union Point, now represents a portion of Athens-Clarke County.
ATHENS, GA
WALB 10

House fire leaves Douglas flight paramedic in need

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Douglas flight paramedic needs community support after his home caught on fire on Monday. Paramedic Andrew Kersey, who works at Air Evac Lifeteam 90, lost many items in the fire at his Appling County home, according to the paramedic’s page and the Douglas County Fire Department.
DOUGLAS, GA
Monroe Local News

CVS is hiring in Monroe, Bethlehem and Loganville stores

CVS is hiring in the Monroe, Bethlehem and two Loganville stores. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the CVS career website on Dec. 28, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Clayton News Daily

Local church hosting water giveaway today

JONESBORO — The Tabernacle of Praise Church International is holding a water giveaway today from 2-5 p.m. One case of water per car will be give on a first-come, first-serve basis. The church is located at 7086 Tara Blvd. in Jonesboro.
JONESBORO, GA
fox5atlanta.com

3 shot near busy DeKalb County shopping area

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Three people were injured in a shooting at a restaurant near a busy shopping area of DeKalb County on Wednesday. Officers were called out around 3:20 p.m. to the Touchdown Wings located in the 3600 block of Flakes Mill Road just south of Flat Shoals Parkway after getting a 911 call about a person shot.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Lookout Posted For Missing Cleveland Woman

(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing person. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said 42-year-old Malinda Simons has been missing since December 23rd. According to the sheriff’s office, she is at risk of needing medical attention. Simons was reported...
CLEVELAND, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

'The Crown' Star Dies

The Crown actor Stephen Greif died at age 78, it was announced Monday. Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta. Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Click for more.Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Gwinnett County Fire officials give update on 2,067 Christmas weekend weather issues

(Lawrenceville, Ga., Dec. 28, 2022) – Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Service gave a brief synopsis of weather-related incidents mitigated from Friday, Dec, 23 thru Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. It doesn’t include all calls for the time period. During this 96-hour period, GCFES responded to 2067 incidents. No additional significant incidents or injuries were reported to the Fire-PIO.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

