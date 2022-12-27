As we come to the end of yet another year, we again look back with a little less fondness than we had hoped to on stories that dominated our local headlines. While the pandemic seemed to have faded, at least in the stories that ranked in the top 20, it was again the local tragedies that dominated the headlines on Your Local News. And again, many of our stories are not uplifting, happy stories because those stories are not really the stories that everybody reads.

LOGANVILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO