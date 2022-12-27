Read full article on original website
Obituary and funeral service: Thomas Lee Hawk, 39, of Bostwick
Thomas Lee Hawk, 39 years of age, of Bostwick, GA passed away on December 16, 2022. Thomas was born on October 24, 1983 to Sherry Conner Hawk and Thomas Clifford Hawk, Jr. Thomas was preceded in death by grandparents, Jesse Lee Conner, Eris Haley Conner, Claudine Moon Hawk; father-in-law, Sammy Lee Slaton.
Top 20 stories read on Your Local News in 2022
As we come to the end of yet another year, we again look back with a little less fondness than we had hoped to on stories that dominated our local headlines. While the pandemic seemed to have faded, at least in the stories that ranked in the top 20, it was again the local tragedies that dominated the headlines on Your Local News. And again, many of our stories are not uplifting, happy stories because those stories are not really the stories that everybody reads.
Georgia Rep. Bourdeax says farewell, recalls time in office
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Rep. Carolyn Bordeaux, D-Ga., gave a farewell speech Thursday afternoon addressing her fellow Georgians. Bordeaux served as the representative for Georgia's 7th district, which included the cities of Cumming, Lawrenceville and Buford. Bordeaux recalled her time in office, citing her most important work as “simply upholding our democracy” when she voted to certify the presidential election.
Local briefs: Authority meeting in Danielsville, kidnaping arrest in Cleveland
Athens area state lawmakers are gearing up for the scheduled January 9 start of the 2023 session of the Georgia legislature. There is a new member of the local legislative delegation: thanks to this year’s legislative redistricting, Greene County state Rep Trey Rhodes, a Republican from Union Point, now represents a portion of Athens-Clarke County.
WALB 10
House fire leaves Douglas flight paramedic in need
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Douglas flight paramedic needs community support after his home caught on fire on Monday. Paramedic Andrew Kersey, who works at Air Evac Lifeteam 90, lost many items in the fire at his Appling County home, according to the paramedic’s page and the Douglas County Fire Department.
Lithonia’s That’s Good Restaurant Aims to Make it Great in Southwest Atlanta
Duo Will Serve Up Steaks, Soul Food, Gospel Music, and More in Spacious Campbellton Road Restaurant
Man facing forgery charges in 3 Ga. counties after being accused of stealing mail
CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man is facing charges in three counties after police say he was found with stolen mail. Athens-Clarke County police say they found 38-year-old Jason Charlie Williamson, of Nicholson, at a downtown Athens bank while he was trying to cash a stolen check on Dec. 29.
CVS is hiring in Monroe, Bethlehem and Loganville stores
CVS is hiring in the Monroe, Bethlehem and two Loganville stores. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the CVS career website on Dec. 28, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Georgia Today: Federal law for Georgia improvements, new leadership, West Midtown's dive bar
On the Wednesday, Dec. 28 edition of Georgia Today: A new law will aid Georgia in improvements, we'll have new leadership in the state, and there's new documentary about a West Midtown dive bar. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Wednesday, Dec....
Gwinnett County homeowner grateful neighbors saved his house from further destruction
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County homeowner is crediting his neighbors, including a former mayor, for helping to contain a water leak that damaged his home while he was away for Christmas. “It’s nice to know there’s good people in this world,” Jared Estes told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson,...
Historic Black high school in Gwinnett to be preserved
Growing up, Joyce Moore has good memories of singing “Jesus Loves the Little Children” with her class to start the schoo...
Clayton News Daily
Local church hosting water giveaway today
JONESBORO — The Tabernacle of Praise Church International is holding a water giveaway today from 2-5 p.m. One case of water per car will be give on a first-come, first-serve basis. The church is located at 7086 Tara Blvd. in Jonesboro.
fox5atlanta.com
3 shot near busy DeKalb County shopping area
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Three people were injured in a shooting at a restaurant near a busy shopping area of DeKalb County on Wednesday. Officers were called out around 3:20 p.m. to the Touchdown Wings located in the 3600 block of Flakes Mill Road just south of Flat Shoals Parkway after getting a 911 call about a person shot.
Breaking: Early morning fire at a business shut down parts of S. Madison Friday morning
MONROE, GA (Dec. 30, 2022) Monroe Fire Department and Walton County Fire Rescue battled a structure fire at a business building in the 1200 block of S Madison Ave in the early morning hours of Friday. Monroe Fire Chief Andrew Dykes said S. Madison Ave was closed for a while as crews battled the blaze.
wrwh.com
Lookout Posted For Missing Cleveland Woman
(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing person. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said 42-year-old Malinda Simons has been missing since December 23rd. According to the sheriff’s office, she is at risk of needing medical attention. Simons was reported...
Georgia has a distillery and it’s becoming Legendary!
In their Cumming, GA based 26,000-square-foot distillery, Georgia’s Local Award-Winning Legends Distillery currently produces multiple lines of bourbon, vodka and gin. The post Georgia has a distillery and it’s becoming Legendary! appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Family remembers 57-year-old twins killed days before Christmas
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Family members of the beloved Newberry twins are remembering their loved ones after the identical sisters were killed by one of their sons just days before Christmas. The family said 57-year-old Ruth and Ruby Newberry were always together, finishing each other's sentences and thoughts. The pair...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
'The Crown' Star Dies
The Crown actor Stephen Greif died at age 78, it was announced Monday. Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta. Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Click for more.Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta.
Woman sought after robbing 2 Gwinnett banks in 2 days, cops say
Photos of a woman accused of robbing two Gwinnett County banks in as many days were released Friday. ...
Gwinnett County Fire officials give update on 2,067 Christmas weekend weather issues
(Lawrenceville, Ga., Dec. 28, 2022) – Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Service gave a brief synopsis of weather-related incidents mitigated from Friday, Dec, 23 thru Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. It doesn’t include all calls for the time period. During this 96-hour period, GCFES responded to 2067 incidents. No additional significant incidents or injuries were reported to the Fire-PIO.
