fox5atlanta.com

Lanes re-open after 'bad crash' on Canton Road, Cobb DOT says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews in Cobb County responded to a serious crash on Canton Road. Cobb County Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes on Canton Road were blocked on Friday morning at Hawkins Store Road for what's described as a "bad crash." A DOT camera located at the...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Car went off I-20 overpass during wreck, witness says

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after a car may have fallen off an Interstate 20 overpass during a crash on Thursday evening. Emergency crews blocked most lanes of Interstate 20 westbound and a portion of Anderson Avenue below the overpass immediately following the crash. Atlanta police confirm officers were...
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Trailer, chicken house damaged by fire near Murrayville

A trailer and chicken house were badly damaged in a fire in northwest Hall County Monday night. Kimberlie Ledsinger with Hall County Fire Rescue said crew were called to the fire on Gillespie Road just north of Price Road around 7:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found both buildings around 70 percent involved in flames.
HALL COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

House fire leaves Douglas flight paramedic in need

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Douglas flight paramedic needs community support after his home caught on fire on Monday. Paramedic Andrew Kersey, who works at Air Evac Lifeteam 90, lost many items in the fire at his Appling County home, according to the paramedic’s page and the Douglas County Fire Department.
DOUGLAS, GA
11Alive

Man hospitalized after fire near Oakland City neighborhood

ATLANTA — A man was hospitalized early Friday morning after a fire near Atlanta's Oakland City neighborhood. The man's current condition was not immediately available. Reports from the scene indicated he was pulled from a duplex-like structure by firefighters and taken to Grady. It happened near Oakland Dr. and...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Crews working to repair water main break in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Emergency crews in are working to repair a water main break along a residential neighborhood in DeKalb County. Water began spewing out along Greenwood Place in Decatur Tuesday afternoon. The cause of the water main break is not known at this time, but it...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Officials: Fire breaks out at SW Atlanta home twice in 1 night

ATLANTA - Fire crews are investigating a suspicious overnight fire at a home in southwest Atlanta. Officials tell FOX 5 the fire broke out at around 12:15 a.m. at a home on the 100 block of Burbank Street. Crews say this was the second fire at the home that night....
ATLANTA, GA

