Read full article on original website
Related
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Early morning fire at a business shut down parts of S. Madison Friday morning
MONROE, GA (Dec. 30, 2022) Monroe Fire Department and Walton County Fire Rescue battled a structure fire at a business building in the 1200 block of S Madison Ave in the early morning hours of Friday. Monroe Fire Chief Andrew Dykes said S. Madison Ave was closed for a while as crews battled the blaze.
fox5atlanta.com
Lanes re-open after 'bad crash' on Canton Road, Cobb DOT says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews in Cobb County responded to a serious crash on Canton Road. Cobb County Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes on Canton Road were blocked on Friday morning at Hawkins Store Road for what's described as a "bad crash." A DOT camera located at the...
Monroe Local News
Update: 2 transported with minor injuries from Snows Mill Road crash
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 29, 2022) At 9:45 a.m. Walton County Fire Rescue reported that crews from WCFR and Walton County EMS are on the scene of a two car crash on Snows Mill Road at Bearden Road. “Multiple injuries are reported, and at least one entrapment,” WCFR Assistant Chief...
Three lanes of I-75 south shut down in Monroe County due to motor home fire
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A motor home fire on I-75 in Monroe County has three lanes shut down at the time near the rest area, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's office asks drivers to please avoid the area. The rest area sits on the southbound side just before the Bolingbroke exit in Monroe County.
fox5atlanta.com
Car went off I-20 overpass during wreck, witness says
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after a car may have fallen off an Interstate 20 overpass during a crash on Thursday evening. Emergency crews blocked most lanes of Interstate 20 westbound and a portion of Anderson Avenue below the overpass immediately following the crash. Atlanta police confirm officers were...
Clayton townhomes burn to the ground because firefighters don’t have enough water pressure
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — At least six units of a townhome complex in Clayton County burned to the ground early Wednesday morning after firefighters were faced with no available water due to frozen pipes. The fire started early Wednesday morning at the Lakeside Townhomes off Riverdale Road just south...
Pilot crawls out, calls authorities after plane crashes outside Athens home
An injured pilot managed to call authorities after a single-engine plane crashed and was upside down behind a home in At...
accesswdun.com
Trailer, chicken house damaged by fire near Murrayville
A trailer and chicken house were badly damaged in a fire in northwest Hall County Monday night. Kimberlie Ledsinger with Hall County Fire Rescue said crew were called to the fire on Gillespie Road just north of Price Road around 7:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found both buildings around 70 percent involved in flames.
cobbcountycourier.com
Three Cobb County facilities will remain closed through the week after pipes burst during freezing weather
Cobb County government retweeted a link to the article posted on the Cobb County website on Christmas day that announced damage to the Vinings Branch Library, the West Cobb Senior Center, and the Freeman Poole Senior Center. According to the tweet, the three facilities will remain closed for at least...
WALB 10
House fire leaves Douglas flight paramedic in need
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Douglas flight paramedic needs community support after his home caught on fire on Monday. Paramedic Andrew Kersey, who works at Air Evac Lifeteam 90, lost many items in the fire at his Appling County home, according to the paramedic’s page and the Douglas County Fire Department.
Water outages continue to plague parts of metro Atlanta, temporary burn ban issued in Clayton County | Live updates
ATLANTA — As metro Atlanta counties struggle with Georgia's recent freeze, damaged water pipes are wreaking havoc for plumbers, landlords and residents. Cracked and busted pipes have impacted water pressure in residential and commercial buildings - some have triggered water outages and boil water advisories. Here's a list of...
Man hospitalized after fire near Oakland City neighborhood
ATLANTA — A man was hospitalized early Friday morning after a fire near Atlanta's Oakland City neighborhood. The man's current condition was not immediately available. Reports from the scene indicated he was pulled from a duplex-like structure by firefighters and taken to Grady. It happened near Oakland Dr. and...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Crews working to repair water main break in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Emergency crews in are working to repair a water main break along a residential neighborhood in DeKalb County. Water began spewing out along Greenwood Place in Decatur Tuesday afternoon. The cause of the water main break is not known at this time, but it...
Man & toddler killed in fiery I-20 crash with tractor-trailer on Christmas Day
Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer that killed a man and a young girl on Christmas Day.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Stolen ATV recovered; woman and cat attacked by pitbull; food thrown at drive-thru window; fraud; domestic disputes
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 15 – 22, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Follow Up –...
fox5atlanta.com
Officials: Fire breaks out at SW Atlanta home twice in 1 night
ATLANTA - Fire crews are investigating a suspicious overnight fire at a home in southwest Atlanta. Officials tell FOX 5 the fire broke out at around 12:15 a.m. at a home on the 100 block of Burbank Street. Crews say this was the second fire at the home that night....
Georgia Counties Urge Residents To Boil Water Amid Outages
Many homes are without water due to freezing temperatures.
Boy, 16, dead after falling into partially frozen Kennesaw lake
A 16-year-old who walked with his friends on thin ice over a Cobb County subdivision’s lake suffered a deadly plunge when he and another boy broke through the surface Wednesday evening.
Gwinnett County homeowner grateful neighbors saved his house from further destruction
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County homeowner is crediting his neighbors, including a former mayor, for helping to contain a water leak that damaged his home while he was away for Christmas. “It’s nice to know there’s good people in this world,” Jared Estes told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson,...
Thousands of water bottles handed out as Clayton County neighbors still don’t have water
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Communities in the metro Atlanta area announced plans to host water distribution events for a second day amid water system issues. The City of Forest Park hosted the event on Tuesday in the Forest Park Recreation Center parking lot on Forest Parkway. Channel 2′s Steve...
Comments / 0