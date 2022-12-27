I love a good Christmas movie. Yes, I know the plots are usually the same in all of them and they always seem to offer a happy ending. I think we could all use more happy endings! My favorite movies are the ones with a Christmas miracle. You know, the nearly-bankrupt, small-town company that makes heavy equipment, baked goods, or toys suddenly finds a buyer at the 11th hour, who is usually the person who came to town unwillingly, fell in love and then decided to stay. Of course all of the jobs are saved! Hurray! Snowflakes are flying at the end of the movie just as the credits begin to roll.

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO