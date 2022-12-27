Read full article on original website
Wesley Yeager Post 606 Awards $55,000 to Three Local Non-Profits
The community work of three local non-profit groups was recognized with monetary gifts from Wesley Yeager Post 606 of the American Legion. Three checks, totaling $55,000, were presented at the Post’s annual end-of-year awards banquet. A gift of $30,000 was presented to Friends of Fannett-Metal Sports for their work...
Letter: The Christmas Miracle Machine 2022
I love a good Christmas movie. Yes, I know the plots are usually the same in all of them and they always seem to offer a happy ending. I think we could all use more happy endings! My favorite movies are the ones with a Christmas miracle. You know, the nearly-bankrupt, small-town company that makes heavy equipment, baked goods, or toys suddenly finds a buyer at the 11th hour, who is usually the person who came to town unwillingly, fell in love and then decided to stay. Of course all of the jobs are saved! Hurray! Snowflakes are flying at the end of the movie just as the credits begin to roll.
