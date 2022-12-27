Paducah Water technicians 'working around the clock,' company offers advice to ensure functionality of pipes

Read full article on original website
Madisonville continues to urge customers to limit unnecessary water usage
Issues continue to affect water customers in Hopkins County. On Friday, the City of Madisonville Water Distribution Department urged customers to continue to limit unnecessary water usage. They have restricted washing of vehicles and pressure washing or any other type of water hose cleanup. Water Department has warned that customers...
More local schools tackle water damage after pipes burst due to recent winter storms
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Graves County Schools Superintendent Matthew Madding is feeling “somewhat fortunate” after pipes burst in two of their schools. That's because of the recent dangerously cold temperatures in our area. Graves County High School made it out nearly unscathed, while the middle school is...
Semi tanker overturns on US 62 west of Paducah
A semi tanker truck overturned Friday morning on US 62/Blandville Road west of Paducah near Childress Road. The tanker was carrying a load of fuel that had to be offloaded before the semi could be uprighted and removed. There were lane closures while the cleanup took place. That was a...
Obion County latest to report water-damaged schools following winter storm
HORNBEAK, TN — Obion County is the latest district to report damage to some of their school buildings following a winter storm that brought sub-zero wind chills to the region. Obion County Board of Education Director of Schools Tim Watkins says all buildings in their district had some leaks...
Marshall County cancels Wed. classes as repairs continue on water-damaged schools
BENTON, KY — Students returning from Christmas Break will have to wait at least one more day as the district continues cleaning and making needed repairs following water damage resulting from last week's winter storm. On Dec. 28, Local 6 reported that five schools sustained damage caused by frozen...
Lack of inventory impacts local housing market, realtors expect improvements next year
PADUCAH — 2022 is coming to an end, and realtors say there were not enough homes to meet the demand in the Local 6 area, but they're expecting improvement in the housing market by the summer of next year. The Paducah Board of Realtors says in its monthly sales...
Local taxi and rideshare companies prepare for New Year's Eve
PADUCAH — As many of you prepare to ring in the New Year, it's important that you celebrate safely. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says from Christmas to New Year’s, there were 209 drunk driving related deaths nationwide in 2020. That's why local rideshare drivers and taxi...
Section of KY 139 closed by utility pole fire
A portion of Kentucky 139 in Caldwell County had to be closed for several hours Thursday night when a utility pole caught fire. Around 5:15 Thursday evening, emergency personnel said a caller reported a utility pole was on fire near Blue Springs Road just north of the I-24 ramps. KY...
Marshall County schools damaged in holiday winter storm, staff scramble to clean up
BENTON, KY — Local school districts are seeing fallout from the severe winter storm that moved through the region around the Christmas holiday, leaving two Benton schools scrambling to try and open in time. In Marshall County, at least five schools suffered damage from frozen sprinkler pipes that burst.
Local power companies warn customers of scam calls
Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperative, West Kentucky Rural Electric and Benton Electric System warned customers of scam calls, reminding members to never give out payment information over the phone. Scammers state if you do not pay now, your electricity will be turned off and ask for payment information. The voice may...
Storage units damaged in morning fire in Herrin
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A storage unit building was damaged this morning following a fire in Williamson County. The fire broke out this morning shortly after 8:00 a.m. at a storage building along Herrin Road. Fire crews from Herrin Fire, Marion Fire, and Carterville Fire, and Williamson County Fire responded to...
Paducah Police name pedestrian killed in Lone Oak crash
PADUCAH, KY — The Paducah Police Department is providing more details following a fatal crash that shut down a section of Lone Oak Road on Thursday evening. According to a Friday release, 48-year-old Rebecca Snow of Paducah was hit and killed as she tried to cross the road to get to her workplace.
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Tennessee
Kentucky Lake is the largest artificial lake in . In 1944, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) created it by constructing the Kentucky Dam near Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on the Tennessee River. The lake extends to Pickwick Dam near Pickwick, TN. These two Dams are about 184 miles apart, creating the vast...
'Wrapped in Love': Benton nonprofit hosting January blanket-drive for foster kids
BENTON, KY — Oftentimes, kids arrive at StepStone with nothing more than the clothing they're wearing and a trash bag of personal belongings, StepStone Family and Youth Services says. That's why the organization hosts a yearly blanket drive, collecting cozy blankets at area drop-off locations to give to kids...
Two Graves County schools impacted by water damage following winter storm
MAYFIELD, KY — Graves County Superintendent Matthew Madding says two schools in the district suffered water damage as a result of last week's winter storm. According to Madding, both Graves County High School and Graves County Middle School were impacted, with the middle school sustaining more significant damage. Marshall...
New Baptist Health CNO says serving vulnerable populations is a privilege, should be respected at highest levels
PADUCAH, KY — Baptist Health Paducah announced Friday they have named a new Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer, set to begin her duties on Jan. 30 of the new year. Marilyn Riley will succeed Sharon Freyer, who has been serving as CNO since 2015. In a release announcing...
Benton, KY police warn residents of phone scam
BENTON, Ky. (KBSI) – The Benton, Kentucky Police Department is warning residents of a scam involving a recording claiming to by from Benton Electric System. An automated call is coming to some Benton Electric System customers. The number is from the 270 area code and has a 205 prefix.
Accident on Lone Oak Road involved pedestrian fatality, Paducah Police confirm
PADUCAH — Lone Oak Road is shut down between Bleich Road and I-24 as authorities investigate a traffic accident in front of McDonald's. Officers told Local 6 a pedestrian was hit. Drivers should avoid the area.
Missouri Veterans Commission offers free estate planning clinics
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Missouri Veterans Commission will host two free clinics to assist veterans in planning their wills during the month of January. MVC Veteran Resources and Outreach Coordinator Al Seymour says a team of volunteer, Cape Girardeau-based attorneys will assist veterans in creating simple wills, powers of attorney, living wills and health care directives.
Meth charges for Paducah man in Farley community
A traffic stop in the Farley community Friday night led to drug charges for a Paducah man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy conducted the stop on Yarbro Lane. Deputies said the driver, 24-year-old Chandler J. Lange, was allegedly in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Lange was arrested...
