ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Paducah Water technicians 'working around the clock,' company offers advice to ensure functionality of pipes

By Charity Blanton
wpsdlocal6.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wevv.com

Madisonville continues to urge customers to limit unnecessary water usage

Issues continue to affect water customers in Hopkins County. On Friday, the City of Madisonville Water Distribution Department urged customers to continue to limit unnecessary water usage. They have restricted washing of vehicles and pressure washing or any other type of water hose cleanup. Water Department has warned that customers...
MADISONVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

More local schools tackle water damage after pipes burst due to recent winter storms

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Graves County Schools Superintendent Matthew Madding is feeling “somewhat fortunate” after pipes burst in two of their schools. That's because of the recent dangerously cold temperatures in our area. Graves County High School made it out nearly unscathed, while the middle school is...
westkentuckystar.com

Semi tanker overturns on US 62 west of Paducah

A semi tanker truck overturned Friday morning on US 62/Blandville Road west of Paducah near Childress Road. The tanker was carrying a load of fuel that had to be offloaded before the semi could be uprighted and removed. There were lane closures while the cleanup took place. That was a...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Local taxi and rideshare companies prepare for New Year's Eve

PADUCAH — As many of you prepare to ring in the New Year, it's important that you celebrate safely. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says from Christmas to New Year’s, there were 209 drunk driving related deaths nationwide in 2020. That's why local rideshare drivers and taxi...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Section of KY 139 closed by utility pole fire

A portion of Kentucky 139 in Caldwell County had to be closed for several hours Thursday night when a utility pole caught fire. Around 5:15 Thursday evening, emergency personnel said a caller reported a utility pole was on fire near Blue Springs Road just north of the I-24 ramps. KY...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Local power companies warn customers of scam calls

Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperative, West Kentucky Rural Electric and Benton Electric System warned customers of scam calls, reminding members to never give out payment information over the phone. Scammers state if you do not pay now, your electricity will be turned off and ask for payment information. The voice may...
wfcnnews.com

Storage units damaged in morning fire in Herrin

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A storage unit building was damaged this morning following a fire in Williamson County. The fire broke out this morning shortly after 8:00 a.m. at a storage building along Herrin Road. Fire crews from Herrin Fire, Marion Fire, and Carterville Fire, and Williamson County Fire responded to...
HERRIN, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah Police name pedestrian killed in Lone Oak crash

PADUCAH, KY — The Paducah Police Department is providing more details following a fatal crash that shut down a section of Lone Oak Road on Thursday evening. According to a Friday release, 48-year-old Rebecca Snow of Paducah was hit and killed as she tried to cross the road to get to her workplace.
PADUCAH, KY
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Tennessee

Kentucky Lake is the largest artificial lake in . In 1944, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) created it by constructing the Kentucky Dam near Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on the Tennessee River. The lake extends to Pickwick Dam near Pickwick, TN. These two Dams are about 184 miles apart, creating the vast...
TENNESSEE STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Two Graves County schools impacted by water damage following winter storm

MAYFIELD, KY — Graves County Superintendent Matthew Madding says two schools in the district suffered water damage as a result of last week's winter storm. According to Madding, both Graves County High School and Graves County Middle School were impacted, with the middle school sustaining more significant damage. Marshall...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Benton, KY police warn residents of phone scam

BENTON, Ky. (KBSI) – The Benton, Kentucky Police Department is warning residents of a scam involving a recording claiming to by from Benton Electric System. An automated call is coming to some Benton Electric System customers. The number is from the 270 area code and has a 205 prefix.
BENTON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Missouri Veterans Commission offers free estate planning clinics

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Missouri Veterans Commission will host two free clinics to assist veterans in planning their wills during the month of January. MVC Veteran Resources and Outreach Coordinator Al Seymour says a team of volunteer, Cape Girardeau-based attorneys will assist veterans in creating simple wills, powers of attorney, living wills and health care directives.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Meth charges for Paducah man in Farley community

A traffic stop in the Farley community Friday night led to drug charges for a Paducah man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy conducted the stop on Yarbro Lane. Deputies said the driver, 24-year-old Chandler J. Lange, was allegedly in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Lange was arrested...
PADUCAH, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy