Read full article on original website
Related
JJ Watt Reveals Why He Decided To Retire From The NFL
J.J. Watt elaborated on his decision to retire after the 2022 season when speaking to reporters Wednesday. During his press conference (h/t NFL.com's Nick Shook), the Arizona Cardinals defensive end said he's known for a while that this will be his final season. "It feels like the right time," Watt...
Longtime Packers Star Is Retiring From NFL At 30
On Thursday afternoon, a longtime star for the Green Bay Packers announced his retirement. Former first-round safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is signing a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Packers. He last played for the Denver Broncos near the end of the 2021 season. Green Bay selected...
JJ Watt has given away millions in Houston
Today JJ Watt announced his retirement from NFL football after twelve seasons. While Watt has just completed his second season with the Arizona Cardinals, he is best known for his ten seasons with the Houston Texans.
J.J. Watt Is Retiring, Leading Some to Wonder Whether He's Facing Health Concerns
In the NFL, it's much easier to become a star if you're someone who regularly scores points. Defensive players tend to be much more anonymous, even though they can be crucial to how the game unfolds. J.J. Watt is one of the rare defensive stars in the league, though, which is part of the reason it was such a big deal when he announced that he would be retiring at the end of this season.
Peyton Manning reveals Denver Broncos coaching decision
NFL Hall of Famer and current ESPN analyst Peyton Manning will not be the next head coach of the Denver Broncos. Manning informed TMZ of his decision when the outlet caught him at an airport at an undisclosed location this week. “I don’t think so,” Manning (seen at right speaking to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey Read more... The post Peyton Manning reveals Denver Broncos coaching decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sean Payton Hiring by Houston Texans? Would Coach See the Positives?
Despite their 19-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 16, the Houston Texans have had a largely forgettable season in 2022. The Texans have limped towards a 2-12-1 record in coach Lovie Smith’s first season at the helm. Despite the potential of promising rookies such as running back Dameon Pierce and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (both of whom currently reside on injured reserve), the Texans already have 90 percent of their vision focused on 2023.
wearebuffalo.net
Bills Fans Are Angry Over The NFL Game They Have to Watch Sunday
The 1 pm game on CBS in the Buffalo market has now switched to Miami at New England, instead of Indianapolis at the New York Giants. The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football this week. It's the first game the Bills have played against the Bengals since 2019 and their first game in Cincinnati since 2017.
Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Bruce Arians Very Clear
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are inducting Bruce Arians into their ring of honor Sunday. Before the organization celebrates the former head coach, Tom Brady spoke fondly of Arians. "He's a big reason why I came here," Brady said Thursday, via Pewter Report. "He's a great person. He's a great leader....
Look: NFL World Reacts To Buffalo Bills Announcement
The city of Buffalo, New York has been hammered by a brutal blizzard that has sadly taken the lives of over two dozen people this week. So the Buffalo Bills have decided to lend a big helping hand. On Thursday, the Bills announced that the Buffalo Bills Foundation is teaming...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz gets emotional when talking about decision to play in bowl game for Jack Campbell, Riley Moss
Kirk Ferentz is old school. He’s a carry-your-lunch pail and work the 9-5 shift with no complaints kind of coach. One should expect that from a man who’s been running the show in Iowa City since 1999. Players, however, might have other opinions when it comes to bowl...
Cardinals DE J.J. Watt Opens up After Retirement Announcement
Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt opened up in a press conference with reporters on Wednesday after his announcement to retire sent shockwaves through the league.
Amazon ‘considering major change’ to Prime Video sports coverage after debut NFL season wraps up
AMAZON is said to be considering a major change to their sports programming. The streaming giants wrapped up their debut season of NFL Thursday Night Football this week. And with 10 years left in their $1billion deal to stream TNF, they are reportedly lining up a big change. A report...
Popculture
Football Player Engaged to Teammate's Ex
A former Australian rules football player is getting married. Daniel Venables went to Instagram to announce his engagement to Scherri-Lee Biggs. The photo shows Venagles and Biggs embracing while Biggs is showing off the ring. And in the post, Biggs wrote, "Christmas came early this year. Forever isn't enough with you."
Jaguars list 6 players as questionable vs. Texans
The Jacksonville Jaguars listed six players as questionable for a Week 17 game against the Houston Texans, but it’s possible none of them will sit out. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is among the six on the list as has been the case in each of the team’s last three games. While he’s still nursing a sprained toe, Lawrence hasn’t missed a game and hasn’t looked inhibited by the injury.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin emerging as favorite to land key QB target in transfer portal, per report
Wisconsin and new head coach Luke Fickell have already landed one quarterback recruit via the transfer portal. Now, the Badgers are trending as the early favorite to land another key QB in the portal. Already, the Badgers have landed former 4-star prospect and ex-Oklahoma QB Nick Evers. He may soon...
Look: NFL Stadium Was Evacuated This Morning Due To Fire
A construction fire broke out at the Caesar’s Superdome this morning, according to the New Orleans Fire Department. The NOFD confirmed the one-alarm fire in a tweet earlier today, revealing that it was a "construction fire in the walls." The building was evacuated as firefighters put out the blaze.
NFL World Reacts To JJ Watt's Next Job Suggestion
J.J. Watt announced his decision to retire at the end of the season. While the star defensive lineman will finish playing football after the Arizona Cardinals' final two games, Watt has plenty of time to consider future work. On Wednesday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked if he sees...
saturdaytradition.com
Peach Bowl drops thrilling hype video for Ohio State-Georgia matchup
The Peach Bowl is just about ready to get the College Football Playoff semifinals rolling! That matchup between Ohio State and Georgia in Atlanta is not short of storylines on either side of the game. For the Buckeyes, Ryan Day’s squad has new life after a disastrous loss to Michigan...
saturdaytradition.com
Lane Kiffin alleges Texas Tech player spit on, potentially used racial slur towards Ole Miss player
Lane Kiffin said that a Texas Tech player may have potentially used a racial slur and spit on an Ole Miss player following the Rebels’ loss to the Red Raiders in the Texas Bowl. Kiffin spoke to the press, discussing what went down in Wednesday night’s Texas Bowl. An...
Mike McDaniel Announces Dolphins Starting Quarterback For Patriots Game
The Miami Dolphins will have a new starting quarterback this weekend. On Wednesday, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that Tua Tagovailoa did suffer a concussion in Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers. As a result, veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater will start for Miami against the Patriots in Week...
Comments / 0