ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago boy, 13, steals car from suburban dealership, leads cops on high-speed chase: prosecutors

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xKrtP_0jw09ZXU00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) – A 13-year-old boy from Chicago led police on a high-speed chase early Monday after allegedly stealing a vehicle from an Elmhurst dealership, officials said.

An Elmhurst police officer noticed two vehicles, including a 2020 Kia Forte, parked along York Road around 1:30 a.m. When the officer pulled up behind the automobiles, both reportedly fled the scene and reached speeds of 70 mph, officials said.

The Kia Forte drove into oncoming traffic before police terminated the pursuit out of safety concerns.

Police in Oak Park located the Kia Forte, with a juvenile behind the wheel, later that morning. Authorities say the boy had earlier gone to Wilkins Hyundai, broke into the car and drove off.

He was taken into custody and faces several charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of burglary tools, both felonies. The unnamed juvenile will be held at least until Jan. 13, prosecutors said.

“It is alleged that in the middle of the night, a thirteen-year-old boy traveled to DuPage County, broke into a vehicle and drove off, eventually leading police on a high-speed chase without regard for public safety,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said Tuesday.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 95

Craig G
3d ago

Where are the parents or guardians? 13 years old out at 1:30 a.m. This is some sad s***! I was in 8th grade and in bed at 1:30 a.m.

Reply(2)
54
N. Mitchell
3d ago

And to think this is a 13yr old kid. Possibly comes from a single parent home, or even a home with both parents and still want to rebel. Just sad that some kids can be surrounded by so much love and support and still go the wrong way. I pray none of my boys make bad decisions.

Reply(1)
23
Lori McDonald
3d ago

You mean to tell me parents don’t know where their 13 year old is! My 17 year old son know he can’t walk out my house when he gets ready! When I go to bed he’s in his room!

Reply(1)
20
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Man charged with posing as city inspector during thefts in Rogers Park, Oak Lawn

The above video is from a previous reportCHICAGO (CBS) – A man who has posed as a city inspector and tricked people into parting with their money has been arrested on charges stemming from recent scams in Chicago and Oak Lawn.Ronald Browning, 74, has been charged with one count of felony theft in connection with a ruse at Reilly's Daughter bar & grill in Oak Lawn, according to Oak Lawn police.Police said Browning entered the bar on Dec. 19 around 11:30 a.m., while wearing a yellow reflective vest, and identified himself as an inspector. When an employee went to the back...
OAK LAWN, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Burglary crew that broke into several houses in Lake County, other counties identified and charged

Police have identified and charged a burglary crew, consisting of three Chicago residents, associated with burglaries at homes in Lake County and other counties, officials announced. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of a residential burglary that occurred on November 19 in the 31000 block of O’Plaine Road in Green Oaks. Sheriff’s […]
LAKE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 charged in attack that seriously wounded man on CTA platform

CHICAGO - Five men are facing charges in an attack that seriously wounded a man at a CTA platform Wednesday night in the Loop. The men, whose ages range from 19 to 32, are accused of beating and kicking a 26-year-old around 10:51 p.m. at the Monroe Red Line station following an altercation that began on a train. The victim was also hit in the face with a bottle.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Crash leads to shooting near Dan Ryan Expressway in South Loop, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police say a crash led to a shooting at Des Plaines and Taylor near the Dan Ryan Expressway.CPD tells us that a red Dodge Charger was observed speeding when it crashed into a semi-truck traveling Westbound.The victim, 28, who is also a FOID concealed carry license holder, heard the crash and ran over. As he did, he observed two unaged males in the vehicle armed with firearms, police said. The driver of the charger fired several shots at the victim but missed. The victim did not return fire. The driver and passenger in the charger were taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. Both are being uncooperative about the incident, police say.Two guns were recovered from the car.The semi-truck driver was not hurt. No other injuries were reported. Area Three detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in both legs in South Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was shot in both of his legs Friday morning in South Chicago. At about 11:58 a.m., a 24-year-old man was outside in the 8700 block of South Burley when a black vehicle drove past the victim, Chicago police said. An unknown offender from the vehicle fired...
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy