Chicago boy, 13, steals car from suburban dealership, leads cops on high-speed chase: prosecutors

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) – A 13-year-old boy from Chicago led police on a high-speed chase early Monday after allegedly stealing a vehicle from an Elmhurst dealership, officials said.

An Elmhurst police officer noticed two vehicles, including a 2020 Kia Forte, parked along York Road around 1:30 a.m. When the officer pulled up behind the automobiles, both reportedly fled the scene and reached speeds of 70 mph, officials said.

The Kia Forte drove into oncoming traffic before police terminated the pursuit out of safety concerns.

Police in Oak Park located the Kia Forte, with a juvenile behind the wheel, later that morning. Authorities say the boy had earlier gone to Wilkins Hyundai, broke into the car and drove off.

He was taken into custody and faces several charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of burglary tools, both felonies. The unnamed juvenile will be held at least until Jan. 13, prosecutors said.

“It is alleged that in the middle of the night, a thirteen-year-old boy traveled to DuPage County, broke into a vehicle and drove off, eventually leading police on a high-speed chase without regard for public safety,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said Tuesday.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram