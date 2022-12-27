ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State linebacker announces return for 2023 season

By Matthew Lounsberry
SpartanNation
SpartanNation
 3 days ago

Michigan State's defense will bring back another experienced linebacker in 2023 after senior Aaron Brule announced on Tuesday that he will return for a sixth and final year of college eligibility.

Brule's announcement comes three days after fellow linebacker Jacoby Windmon also announced a return to East Lansing in 2023. Throw in junior Cal Haladay and the return of Darius Snow off of injury, and the Spartans will have one of the most experienced linebacker corps in the nation next season.

Brule transferred to Michigan State last offseason after four years at Mississippi State. He played in all 12 games for the Spartans in 2022 with two starts, and tallied 30 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. Brule added a pass breakup and a fumble recovery.

"I look forward to preparing for war and winning a championship for this program with the guys in this locker room," Brule wrote on Twitter. "I am willing to do whatever it takes. God will handle the rest."

Under defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton, Michigan State has utilized a 4-2-5 base defense, which places just two linebackers on the field at a time. Given that, it's likely that Windmon and Brule could be used as defensive ends in obvious passing downs.

Haladay led Michigan State with 120 tackles last season, but struggled at times in pass coverage. If Snow is able to return to his pre-injury form, he's expected to play a big role for the Spartans on passing downs. Additionally, junior Ma'a Gaoteote will push for more playing time as well, and incoming freshman Jordan Hall — who signed with Michigan State last week — brings another talented option to the Spartans' linebacking corps.

