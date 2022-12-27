ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Sarasota, Florida

When it comes to traveling to Sarasota, Florida, there are many things to do and see. The area is home to several cultural institutes and the Ringling Brothers Circus, which made Sarasota its winter home for decades. In addition, the city is the gateway to a few beautiful beaches and shallow waters.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Multimillion-dollar condos hit the market in Sarasota

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sarasota Bay has opened its sales operations as construction is set to begin later this year. The 20-story luxury tower, which will be built in the mixed-use Quay Sarasota development, will have 78 units with prices ranging $3.5 million to $11.5 million. Sales for the property will...
SARASOTA, FL
speedonthewater.com

St. Pete Lunch Run A New Wrinkle In Year-Ending Southwest Florida Boating Tradition

For the past several years, a lunch run from Sarasota to Tampa has been the first of two casual, back-to-back events leading up to the annual Joey Gratton Memorial New Year’s Day Fun in Southwest Florida. But today’s outing had a different destination, thanks to new organizer Scott Ryerson of Sarasota-based Suncoast Powerboat and Yacht Brokerage, and approximately 50 boats headed to Doc Ford’s Rum and Bar Grille at the St. Pete Pier in St. Petersburg, Fla.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Dr. BBQ restaurant closes

Dr. BBQ The Restaurant and Burnt Ends Tiki Bar served its last meal Thursday, following the recent sale of the building. The popular restaurant at 1101 Central Ave. S., across from Tropicana Field, is owned by The Datz Group and operated by Ray “Dr. BBQ” Lampe. The group...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
995qyk.com

Popular Tampa Food Truck Is Finally Getting Brick And Mortar Location

If you’ve been to any St. Pete or Tampa Bay area brewery recently then you’ve probably seen or smelled the deliciousness of Shiso Crispy food truck. After three years of building three different food trucks, Shiso Crispy is finally going to have a brick and mortar location. Owner Ronicca Whaley was super pumped to share the exciting news on her social media.
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

Enough concrete poured at Longboat's St. Regis to build a 234-mile sidewalk

From top to bottom, work is progressing on the Residences at St. Regis Resort Longboat Key as the project heads into its second year of construction. With ground broken on the project in October, 2021, the foundation building permits were awarded in early 2022. From there, construction has been vertical at the 17.6-acre former home of the Colony Beach & Tennis Resort.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
speedonthewater.com

Lucas Family Christmas Gift Equals Trip To Sarasota In New Statement 360 Cat

At the request of his children who have been, in his words, “boatless” for close to two years, Justin Lucas, the extremely well-liked powerboat enthusiast from Tennessee who organizes the Lake Cumberland Thunder Run in Kentucky every June with his good friend, Dan Weiss, can hardly believe he’s in Sarasota, Fla., this week to log some time in his new Statement Marine 360 catamaran and celebrate the holiday weekend with hundreds of like-minded boaters. And yes, he has his kids, Emma and Jackson—as well as his wife, Erin—to thank for motivating him to get the new 36-footer buttoned up in time to make the trip to Southwest Florida Sunday’s Joey Gratton Memorial New Year’s Day Fun Run and all of the ancillary activity surrounding the 11th annual event.
SARASOTA, FL
stpetersburgfoodies.com

Smoke Fades & Embers Cool as Dr. BBQ the Restaurant Serves It’s Last Meal

World Food Championships Certified Food Judge #1541. Certified Chili Judge #62 by the International Chili Society. Certified Steak Judge #1562 by the Steak Cookoff Association. Certified Pizza Judge #14 by the Pizza Cookoff Association. Rouxbe Culinary School Enrollee. Culinary Institute of America "DISH" Member. I've always loved cooking. When I...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Longboat Observer

Red tide status in Sarasota, Manatee counties

The map below lists current data on the presence of Karenia brevis, the organism that creates algae blooms known as red tide, at beaches across Sarasota and Manatee counties. Click the top left button in the map below to view the sidebar or to go to a specific location. Each data point lists the date the status was last updated. View the map in a separate tab here.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
visitaparadise.com

Moving to the Florida Gulf Coast in 2023

Why wouldn’t you want to live near “The Friendly City” (Bradenton) in “The Sunshine State” (Florida)? We couldn’t dream up a better location to live than here in paradise. Buying a home in Florida in 2023 is not only an investment in your well-being, but for your future. Especially if you decide to invest in a home on the Gulf Coast in the Anna Maria Island – Bradenton – Ellenton – Sarasota areas!
BRADENTON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy