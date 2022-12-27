Read full article on original website
wach.com
A few storms New Year's Eve in South Carolina, better start to 2023
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Off and on rain will push through South Carolina as a low pressure storm system passes to our northwest throughout Saturday. This system will also drag a cold front through the area in the late afternoon and early evening. Behind the cold front, rain chances...
wach.com
Warming up with rain in South Carolina for part of New Year's Eve
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Wednesday was the first day we were above normal in Columbia in nearly 2 weeks! (since Dec. 15) For Thursday we'll still be mostly sunny and get even warmer, landing somewhere in the low 60s by the afternoon. That will put the Midlands anywhere from...
Will it snow in the Carolinas? Here’s what you can expect this winter
CHARLOTTE — Winter in the Carolinas is only just beginning. We’ll be dealing with some colder weather for the next few months, leaving many wondering if this winter bring more rain or snow to our area. For weeks, our entire team of meteorologists at Channel 9 has been...
South Carolina witness reports triangle object with bright lights hovering nearby
A South Carolina witness at Myrtle Beach reported watching three bright lights forming a triangle that briefly appeared and disappeared about 5:20 a.m. on October 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wpde.com
'It's government overreach:' Boat speeding law changes could wreck SC charter industry
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A North Atlantic right whale is a sight to behold...if you're lucky enough too. "I've seen one northern white whale," boater Englis Glover said. "I saw her with a calf. It was absolutely beautiful." Glover has spent 25 years on the waters off the...
WRDW-TV
Many in South Carolina to get much less from SNAP
No running water at home, you can’t shower, you can’t brush your teeth and now experts are saying you have to keep an eye on who you hire to fix the problem. This is a recording of WRDW First at Four News at 4 p.m. Learn about crash...
South Carolina witness says hovering orb shooting out multiple beams of light
A South Carolina witness at Loris reported watching a bright light in the sky that was shooting out multiple beams of light at about 11:15 p.m. on December 23, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
WCNC
Law enforcement in Carolinas increasing presence for New Year's Eve
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Drivers are entering one of the most dangerous times of the year" New Year's Eve. Law enforcement agencies say they, unfortunately, anticipate people getting behind the well under the influence. So far this year, 432 people have been killed in North Carolina in alcohol- or drug-related...
wpde.com
SCDNR urge residents to be on lookout for stranded sea turtles due to colder temps
WPDE — The South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources is urging residents to keep their hotline handy as they are in a significant sea turtle cold stun event. When water temperatures drop suddenly, as they did this past week, SCDNR said sea turtles have no time to move to deeper waters offshore.
Grand Strand, Pee Dee see uptick in gas prices ahead of New Year’s holiday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As 2022 comes to a close, South Carolina gas prices are on the upswing, but a gallon of regular, unleaded fuel is still more than 10 cents cheaper than a year ago on average. As of Friday, the average price in South Carolina was $2.91 a gallon, according to online […]
iheart.com
Emergency Allotments Ending For SNAP Recipients In South Carolina
Changes are coming for South Carolina residents who use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Emergency allotments have been boosting the amount of funding participants can use, based on household size, since March of 2020. That ends for South Carolina households starting January 31st. SNAP recipients will then go back to getting their regular monthly benefit amount.
WRDW-TV
South Carolina seeing a spike in homelessness
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 p.m. (recurring)
WRDW-TV
Anthony's 4pm Forecast: 12/29
No running water at home, you can’t shower, you can’t brush your teeth and now experts are saying you have to keep an eye on who you hire to fix the problem. The federally approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency allotments will end Jan. 31, according to South Carolina officials.
counton2.com
South Carolina to meet Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl
South Carolina to meet Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl. Business is booming at firework stands across the tri-county as people prepare to celebrate the new year. CPD, local businesses working to bring in the new …. Charleston International still experiencing flight …. CPD, local businesses working to bring in...
Watch: Blue heron rescued from mud in South Carolina
An animal control officer in South Carolina came to the rescue of a blue heron spotted stranded in pluff mud -- and the operation was caught on camera.
South Carolina witness reports military helicopter following orange light
Military helicopter.Photo byDON JACKSON-WYATTonUnsplash. A South Carolina witness at Ridgeland reported watching a military helicopter following a solid orange light at about 10:30 p.m. on October 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
WIS-TV
Four killed on roadways during holiday travel days says Highway Patrol
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports four people were killed on South Carolina roadways during the Christmas Day travel period. Officials said the travel period started on Friday, December 23 at 6:00 p.m., and ended Monday, December 26, at 11:59 p.m. Last year, the South Carolina...
WYFF4.com
Changes announced for those who have SNAP benefits in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) is announcing an end to the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments (supplements) to all South Carolina households effective Jan. 31. Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments (supplements) has brought all authorized households up...
