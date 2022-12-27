Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Sterling HeightsTed RiversSterling Heights, MI
Bright & Beautiful Detroit Mother Vanished After Hand Amputation. What Happened To Alasia Hill?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Jayru Campbell arraigned after Christmas day standoff with Auburn Hills police
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Jayru Campbell remained poised during his arraignment in an Oakland County courtroom Wednesday until the judge said part one of the conditions of bond, should he be able to post it, included that he stay away from his 2-year-old daughter. Campbell, 26, was holding...
Tv20detroit.com
Family of murder victim in Detroit speaks out to demand arrest of killer
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A cold blooded killing of a wife and mother on Detroit’s westside has police searching for the gunman who opened fire. The victim was targeted as she left a neighborhood store just before 11 at night on Wednesday. Family members describe Tracie Golden not only...
Tv20detroit.com
VIDEO: Tips lead Warren police to make huge narcotics bust
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Warren Police Department's Special Investigation Narcotics (SID) announced it made a significant drug bust Thursday after receiving tips via the People Against Illegal Drugs (P.A.I.D.) hotline. “The P.A.I.D. initiative is a successful program which produces significant results. Many of the drug, gun, and money seizures...
Tv20detroit.com
Family asks for justice for man believed to have died in Detroit house fire
DETROIT (WXYZ) — “I am still hoping it is not him, you know,” said Guadalupe Benoit, sister of Eduardo Rodriguez. Guadalupe Benoit got word from police, they believe her brother died in a home passed on by relatives on Florida Street in Detroit. The 63-year-old is believed to have been found after a fire Thursday morning. The medical examiner is working to confirm his identity officially through dental records, but Eduardo Rodriguez lived there.
Tv20detroit.com
Neighbors on alert after woman shot, killed outside Detroit convenience store
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit neighborhood is still reeling from a brazen murder caught on camera. The man responsible is still on the loose. He allegedly shot the victim to steal her car and the belongings in her pocket. It happened just before 11:00 pm on Wednesday, December 28...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police identify suspect and victim in the viral kidnapping video
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police have arrested the suspect seen in the viral social media video violently forcing a woman into a vehicle before taking off. The incident took place on Christmas Day at 5:00 p.m. on 8 Mile and Schoenherr on the city's Eastside. "We are able to...
Tv20detroit.com
Police looking for suspect who killed woman, stole her car at a Detroit corner store
(WXYZ) — "My rock. My heart. My everything.”. Too distraught to show his face, John Golden is anguished over the death of his wife and high school sweetheart Tracie Golden. “Everyone that knows her and me knows how we felt about each other," John said. Tracie was murdered Wednesday...
Tv20detroit.com
MSP arrest driver speeding upwards of 100 mph on Detroit streets
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police arrested a driver Wednesday night for speeding at excess of 100mph going southbound on Hoover. He later headed onto Gratiot before ditching his car on Burden and Yorkshire in Detroit. This incident was caught on chopper video and posted online by MSP. His car...
Tv20detroit.com
Neighbors grieve man killed by intense morning house fire on Florida Street in Detroit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Neighbors say the heat from a house fire was so intense, they didn’t need coats outside on their block this morning. They feared the worst for the three people that lived there. When they reached two of them, it was bittersweet. Two they feared dead...
Tv20detroit.com
Hockey game honors Oxford teen's legacy, raises money for foundation
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Thursday night, Oxford and surrounding communities came together to honor Tate Myre. He's one of four teens who tragically lost their lives during the fateful school shooting on November 30, 2021. Two hockey teams faced off at the Detroit Skating Club in Bloomfield Township...
Tv20detroit.com
Man recovering after Jeep plunges into sinkhole in Detroit
(WXYZ) — A man is recovering after his car hit this massive sinkhole Tuesday. The incident happened near Eastlawn and Scripps on the city's east side. It has since been patched up, but there are concerns that another one could come back. According to neighbors, this area has been...
Tv20detroit.com
Hospital security threatens patient with arrest over TikTok video, claiming HIPAA violation
DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — When Denise Bradley told a nurse at Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn that she was continuing to record her encounter with him and hospital security guards for her safety, the nurse replied, "Your safety shouldn't be on TikTok." On video, the nurse can then be heard...
Tv20detroit.com
Burst pipes causes flooding in Eastpointe shelter for pregnant, at-risk mothers
EASTPOINTE, MI (WXYZ) — On Monday, an Eastpointe shelter that serves young, at-risk mothers experienced major flooding after pipes burst in their facility. Joella Bush, the director of Gianna House says the frozen and busted pipes forced all the women to leave. "As you can see this area was...
Tv20detroit.com
Neighbors concerned about road conditions after car goes into sinkhole
DETROIT (WXYZ) — People living in the Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood in Detroit say they're concerned about the safety of roads after a driver went into a sinkhole Tuesday. It happened near the intersection of Eastlawn and Scripps on the city's Eastside. Commika Shannon says her 20-year-old son was behind the wheel.
Tv20detroit.com
Impact of freeze-thaw on MI roads and what municipalities are doing to prepare
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — On Southfield Road near Mount Vernon is one of the many surfaces the Oakland County Road Commission says it’s keeping a close eye on as temperatures start to rise. “I actually came out the gas station and the whole was covered up with...
Tv20detroit.com
Southwest Airlines flight cancellations cause major challenges for travelers
ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Southwest passengers have spent days navigating delays and looking for their luggage. Among those affected — Lashar Love who is fed up dealing with the airline’s baggage. Love was visiting family here in metro Detroit from Los Angeles when her plane got delayed...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Warmest day in weeks with rain on the way
Tonight: Staying warm for late-December with a low of 49°. Light rain or drizzle with patchy fog possible overnight. Wind: SW 10-15 mph. Friday: Warm day starting around 50°. Some drizzle or patchy fog possible early, then off-and-on rain through the day. High of 51°. Rain totals 0.25" to 0.75" through by Saturday morning.
Tv20detroit.com
2023 metro Detroit housing market outlook
DETROIT (WXYZ) — For Jason Justice, looking at property has become like a hobby. "I have several properties now and I’m constantly looking for more properties," said Justice. Justice spent Thursday morning with a realtor, looking at a home on the city's westside to add to his portfolio....
Tv20detroit.com
EV Tax credit changes, interest rates & chips will impact auto market in 2023
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — “I like the grill on it,” said Cortez Bracey as he checked out an F-150 at Avis Ford. He exudes the joy you can see when someone is about to make a dream come true. “It is like no other. I have been...
Comments / 0