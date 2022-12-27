ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 3

happyguy
3d ago

yeah, its horrible. gangs, drugs, human trafficking, and our judges give em probation. sending the wrong message. its all about the money and " look what i brought to pocatello."

Reply(1)
3
Brian Tirrell
2d ago

they call it progress,,notice our streets are not able to handle the traffic..it's become quantity instead of quality!

Reply
2
Related
KIDO Talk Radio

Why One Small Fearless Idaho Town Was Amazingly Relocated Twice

We all know how awful moving is. Packing up boxes, loading them on a truck, unloading them at the new location, unpacking the boxes, and putting the contents into their proper spots in your new home. Doing the process once will make you want to stay in a house that's too small, too expensive, or even in a bad neighborhood. According to a study conducted in 2019, the stress of moving is more significant than going through a divorce, getting married, having children, starting your first job, or switching careers. Imagine an entire town going through the stress of moving twice! It happened in a small city in Idaho in 1888 and again 37 years later in 1925.
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Conservative, Rural Areas Indicate Early Support for the “Greater Idaho Movement”

Oregon Conservative: According to a press release issued by spokesman Matt McCaw, a petition for signature validation has been submitted on behalf of the “Greater Idaho Movement” in the hopes of adding a ballot initiative to the ballot that will be used in the election that will take place in Wallowa County in May of 2023. The petition’s signatures will be evaluated by the County Clerk, and if there are sufficient valid signatures, the proposed measure from the movement will be added to the ballot.
OREGON STATE
KOOL 96.5

With Other Places so Needy, Why Idaho isn’t One of Them

With the pandemic having hit many businesses and cities hard over the last couple of years, poverty has been on a rise and has made some people feel a little needier lately. They are not needy because they want to be, but more because they have to be due to the circumstances. With many Americans losing their jobs and many businesses closed over the last few years, some cities have seen their neediness increase more than others. Which cities are the neediest and which are holding together better than most? How needy are the cities in Idaho?
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

The Greater Idaho Movement submits signatures

Boise, ID (CBS2) — Greater Idaho submitted a petition in accordance with Oregon law. If enough signatures are valid it could force a ballot initiative on the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. The movement proposes to add fifteen conservative, rural counties to Idaho. Eleven eastern Oregon counties have voted...
IDAHO STATE
Tri-City Herald

Idaho requests suspect in Moscow killings be extradited back to state. Here’s what’s next

A Washington State University grad student suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in November was arrested Friday 2,500 miles away from the Moscow campus. Documentation shows that the suspect, Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody in Pennsylvania and was being detained at Monroe County Prison in Stroudsburg. An order was filed denying him bond.
MOSCOW, ID
kmvt

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Tips for a successful lawn and garden

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For garden lovers across Idaho, the winter can be a bleak time as you watch and wait to see what will survive the cold Intermountain West winter. Having perennial plants can make preparations for spring much easier in your yard and garden, but the big question is what will actually survive the colder months?
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

We Would Never See This in Idaho, Right?

I suppose you could see something like this when in Idaho’s higher elevations. My sister lives in a small town in Western New York. You can click here to see the video she found on the website of the CBS-TV affiliate out of Buffalo. I then shared the video with friends in law enforcement here in Idaho. Apparently, when it comes to driving with a snow-covered vehicle, this is the worst they’ve ever seen. You’ll get a ticket for far less in Twin Falls County.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Why Idaho is the Wrong State to Live in for People with Disabilities

We all know somebody that has a disability. It can be a family member, a friend, somebody you work with or went to school with, or perhaps it is you. Living with a disability can be tough, but with the right accommodations, life doesn't have to be the most difficult route. Pending on where you live, can often determine how hard getting around can be for some disabled peopled. Some towns are well accommodated and others have some work to do. When it comes to living in Idaho, are our cities accommodated enough for those with disabilities, or are we behind on the times?
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Proof That Idaho is The Ultimate Battleground for Scammers

We may have just finished Christmas but that's not stopping scammers from continuing their criminal assault on unsuspecting Idahoans who are still in the holiday spirit. Plus, we're about to enter a season that will have scammers salivating at the mouth. Here comes scam season - er... tax season!. With...
IDAHO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Idaho that are well-known for serving great food, every day of the week.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Which Idaho Residents Are Cooking Meth? This Map Will Show You

As the old saying goes: "Knowledge is power." A lot of people will be looking to make a change in 2023 and for some people, that means trying to find a place to live. Those same people looking for a change in 2023 will likely want to do their research too, as where you raise a family is extremely important.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

One of Idaho’s Most Unique New Year’s Eve Celebrations is Canceled

Believe it or not, Idaho is typically home to three of the most unique New Year’s Eve celebrations in the United States. This year that number is down to two. In Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, home of the company responsible for gifting us Easter Peeps every year, they actually drop a 400 pound replica of the marshmallow candy. Panama Beach, Florida rings in the New Year by dropping a huge beach ball. Las Cruces, New Mexico rings in the new year with a chili pepper.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Popular Home Store With Locations in Idaho Closing 115 Stores

For years, the company’s name was synonymous with purchasing reliable appliances. This announcement means the end of an era in the Treasure Valley. While Sears Hometown Stores were spun off by Sears Holdings in 2012, the store’s name still stirs up memories of tearing into the Sears “Wishbook” when it showed up on your stoop in August or September. For months, you’d flip through it and circle all the things you hoped Santa would bring you for Christmas. It’s a memory totally lost on Gen Z, which has never known a day where they couldn’t log onto Amazon to add things to a wishlist with just one click.
BOISE, ID
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Fish & Game completes bighorn sheep capture in Southwest Idaho

From Thursday, Dec. 15 through Sunday, Dec. 18, Fish and Game biologists conducted a bighorn sheep capture in Units 40 and 41 in collaboration with the Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation and national Wild Sheep Foundation. Staff and volunteers captured and collared a total of 38 sheep between the two units....
IDAHO STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Average salary for Idaho teachers increases 3.2%

IDAHO – According to the Idaho State Department of Education, the average salary for Idaho teachers rose 3.2%. The average salary for an Idaho teacher is now $54,806 for this school year. Since 2016-17, Idaho teacher’s salaries have increases 18%. Compared to other states, however, teacher pay is still low, even after accounting for inflation. In a 2021 report from...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

How Did No One Notice Boise Just Survived a Hurricane?

Can someone explain to me how no one noticed that the city of Boise quite literally just endured a hurricane? No, seriously. How did no one catch this? While people were enjoying their new iPhones from Santa and finding cars with big red bows in their driveways like in those stupid commercials, the state of Idaho was in the middle of a hurricane.
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy